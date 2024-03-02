Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 2
Stock markets all around the world will remain shut on Saturday, while the Indian market will remain open as the national bourses will conduct a special trading session for an easy switch over to a disaster recovery site.
Markets in the U.S. ended higher on Friday flowing a positive closing of their European and Asian peers. The Nikki 225 ended 1.9% higher at 39,910.82, while the S&P ASX 200 ended 0.61% higher at 7,745.61.
Amid a renewed rally in technology companies, the U.S. stocks ended the week on a high note with the S&P 500 topping 5,100 — hitting its 15th record this year.
On Friday, The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.80% and 1.14%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 0.23%. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond closed at 4.18%, and Bitcoin was above $62,000.
Brent crude was above $83 a barrel, whereas WTI crude was below $80 a barrel.
The benchmark equity indices ended at new all-time closing highs on Friday after the country's third-quarter gross domestic product beat economists' estimates.
The NSE Nifty 50 was 355.95 points or 1.62%, up at 22,338.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,245.05 points or 1.72%, higher at 73,745.35. Intraday, the Nifty hit a new life high of 22,353.30 points and the Sensex hit a new high of 73,819.21 points.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 128.9 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 3,814.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian rupee closed flat at Rs 82.91 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg data.
Special Trading Session: Here's All You Need To Know
Earlier, both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange scheduled this special session for Jan. 20. This was then converted into a normal trading session as a market holiday was announced on Jan. 22 on account of the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
The session will test the preparedness of the exchanges in case of any unexpected event during a normal trading session.
In case of any emergency, like a security breach, market operations can be temporarily relocated to a disaster recovery site to ensure continuity of normal operations.
Equity Segment
Trading Session 1 From Primary Site
Block deal window open time: 08:45 a.m.
Block deal window close time: 09:00 a.m.
Pre-open open time: 09:00 a.m.
Pre-open close time: 09:08 a.m.
Normal market open time: 09:15 a.m.
Normal market close time: 10:00 a.m.
Trading Session 2 Disaster Recovery Site
Pre-open open time: 11:15 a.m.
Pre-open close time: 11:23 a.m.
Normal market open time: 11:30 a.m.
Normal market close time: 12:30 p.m.
Closing session open time: 12:40 p.m.
Closing session close time: 12:50 p.m.
Trade modification end time: 13:00 p.m.
Futures And Options Segment
Trading Session 1 From Primary Site
Normal market open time: 09:15 a.m.
Normal market close time: 10:00 a.m.
Trading Session 2 Disaster Recovery Site
Normal market open time: 11:30 a.m.
Normal market close time: 12:30 p.m.
Trade modification end time: 12:40 p.m.
Changes In Price Bands For Special Session
All securities will have a maximum price band of 5%.
Securities already in the 2% or lower price band shall continue to be available in the respective bands.
Price bands of 5% will be applicable to all close-ended mutual funds.
All futures contracts shall have a daily operating range of 5%.
No flexing of securities or futures contracts shall be applicable on that day.
The price band for equity segments and futures contracts, which will be applicable at the start of the day at DC, shall be applicable at DR.
Any changes in price bands of option contracts due to market factors up to the close time at the primary site would be carried forward to the disaster recovery site.
Stocks To Watch
Zee Entertainment Enterprise: A Delhi court has ordered Bloomberg to take down an article that alleged corporate governance issues at the company and reported that the market regulator has found a $241 million accounting issue at the company.
One 97 Communications: The Financial Intelligence Unit of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 5.49 crore on Paytm Payments Bank for violations of the bank's obligations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
Jio Financial Services: The Bombay Stock Exchange announced its periodic reconstitution of S&P BSE Indices on Thursday, with Jio Financial Services being the only addition to the S&P BSE Large Cap.
Axis Bank: The company approved the raising of Rs 4,000 crore via long-term bonds, non-convertible debentures, and other debt instruments. The fundraise will have a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 3,000 crore.
Asian Paints: The company will set up a new water-based paint manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh with a capacity of 4 lakhs KL per annum. The approximate investment for the facility is Rs 2,000 crore.
Torrent Power: The company received a Rs 2,700 crore order from Railway Energy Management for installing about 325 MW of renewable capacity. The company received a letter of award from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam to supply power from a a gas-based power project.
Info Edge: Google removes Info Edge's job search app Naukri and property search app 99acres from Play Store enforcement action.
Tanla Platforms, Vodafone Idea: Tanla Platforms has signed a definitive Memorandum of Understanding with Vodafone Idea Business Services Ltd. to deploy 'Messaging as a platform' in India.
Cipla: The U.S. FDA conducted a pre-approval inspection at the manufacturing facility in China from Feb. 26 to March 1 and concluded with zero Form 483 observations.
PVR Inox: The company opened a 4-screen multiplex in Patna and a 14-screen multiplex in Pune.
Larsen and Turbo: The company’s arm has transferred the remaining 25% stake in step-down unit IIML to Allianz Infrastructure Luxembourg on Feb. 29.
Maruti Suzuki India: The company reported total production volume at 1.78 lakh units vs. 1.59 lakh units year-on-year for the month of February.
Hero MotoCorp: The company reported total sales at 4.68 lakh units vs. 3.94 lakh units year-on-year and total exports at 23,153 units vs. 12,143 units.
Welspun Corp.: The company’s unit proposed to set up a manufacturing facility for plastic pipes and water storage tanks in Madhya Pradesh for an investment of Rs 400 crore.
Rainbow Children Hospital: The company has inaugurated a new 80-bed hospital in Tamil Nadu. After this, the total bed capacity of the company will increase to 1,885 beds. The total project cost is Rs 60 crore.
Lemon Tree: The company signed a franchise agreement for an upcoming hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, under its brand, ‘Keys Lite’.
PFC: The company incorporated Bhuj II Transmission for the development of 'Augmentation of Transformation Capacity at Bhuj-11 PS' and Angul Sundargarh Transmission for the development of 'Eastern Region Transmission Limited Generation Scheme-I'.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The company expands its global footprint with the launch of Nysaa, the first ever beauty retail store in Dubai, in collaboration with Apparel Group.
S H Kelkar and Company: The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in New Jersey, USA.
Angel One: The company collaborated with a group of seasoned wealth managers to lead its tech-led omnichannel wealth management business.
Ganesha Ecosphere: The company announced the start of commercial operations at its subsidiary's production lines for recycled polyester staple fibre and rPET chips in Telangana.
Harsha Engineers: The company has terminated HASPL Americas Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, in accordance with applicable laws as per a certificate issued by the state corporation commission.
Block Deals
Star Health and Allied Insurance Co.: APIS Growth 6 sold 99.6 lakh shares (1.7%) at Rs 553.01 apiece, while ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 69.6 lakh shares (1.19%) at Rs 553 apiece, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance bought 30 lakh shares (0.51%).
Bulk deals
Ultramarine and Pigments: Swayam Rajiv Doshi bought 1.47 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 399.96 apiece.
Suven Pharmaceuticals: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Stable bought 15.74 lakh shares (0.61%) at Rs 698.15, while Amansa Holdings sold 31.26 lakh shares (1.22%) at Rs 689.19 apiece.
Insider Trades
Choice International: Promoter Patodia Properties bought 1.5 lakh shares on Feb 28.
Pledge Share Details
Apollo Micro Systems: Promoter Karunakar Reddy Baddam revoked the pledge of 11 lakh shares on Feb. 28.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Indian Hotels: To meet analysts and investors on March 11, 13.
Whirlpool of India: To meet analysts and investors on March 6.
PNB Bank: To meet analysts and investors on March. 4.
Tarc: To meet analysts and investors on March. 4.
Mahindra Logistics: To meet analysts and investors on March 6,7 and 8.
Ajmera Realty: To meet analysts and investors on March. 6.
Vedanta Fashion: To meet analysts and investors on March. 6.
Trading Tweaks
Moved out short-term ASM framework: Azad Engineering, EIH Associated Hotels, Force Motors, IFB Industries, Jana Small Finance Bank, Solara Active Pharma Sciences.
F&O Cues
Nifty March futures up by 1.31% to 22,451.25 at a premium of 112.5 points.
Nifty March futures open interest down by 1.28%.
Nifty Bank March futures up by 2.26% to 47,578 at a premium of 291.1 points.
Nifty Bank March futures open interest up by 0.
Nifty Options March 7 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.
Bank Nifty Options March 6 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 49,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 46,500.
Securities in ban period: Zeel.
Money Market Update
Indian rupee closed flat at Rs 82.91 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg data.