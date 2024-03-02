Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 2

Stock markets all around the world will remain shut on Saturday, while the Indian market will remain open as the national bourses will conduct a special trading session for an easy switch over to a disaster recovery site.

Markets in the U.S. ended higher on Friday flowing a positive closing of their European and Asian peers. The Nikki 225 ended 1.9% higher at 39,910.82, while the S&P ASX 200 ended 0.61% higher at 7,745.61.

Amid a renewed rally in technology companies, the U.S. stocks ended the week on a high note with the S&P 500 topping 5,100 — hitting its 15th record this year.

On Friday, The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.80% and 1.14%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 0.23%. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond closed at 4.18%, and Bitcoin was above $62,000.

Brent crude was above $83 a barrel, whereas WTI crude was below $80 a barrel.

The benchmark equity indices ended at new all-time closing highs on Friday after the country's third-quarter gross domestic product beat economists' estimates.

The NSE Nifty 50 was 355.95 points or 1.62%, up at 22,338.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,245.05 points or 1.72%, higher at 73,745.35. Intraday, the Nifty hit a new life high of 22,353.30 points and the Sensex hit a new high of 73,819.21 points.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 128.9 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 3,814.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian rupee closed flat at Rs 82.91 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg data.