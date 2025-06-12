Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 12
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Good morning!
The GIFT Nifty was down 0.06% at 25,202.50 as of 07:40 a.m., signaling a marginally negative start to Indian markets today.
US equity-index futures slipped alongside the dollar following President Donald Trump's announcement that he will impose unilateral tariff rates within two weeks, escalating trade tensions once again. Oil prices surged amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 declined by 0.2% after Trump stated he would send letters to countries outlining the tariff rates within the next two weeks. Meanwhile, stocks have stabilised in recent weeks, with a global equities index hovering near record levels after rebounding from April lows.
Markets On The Home Turf
India's benchmark equity indices closed higher on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 37 points, or 0.15% higher at 25,141, while the BSE Sensex closed 123 points, or 0.15% up at 82,515.
Foreign portfolio investors turned net sellers after three sessions, offloading stocks worth Rs 446.3 crore, according to the provisional data from the NSE. Domestic institutional investors continued to stay net buyers for the 19th straight session as they obtained equities worth Rs 1,584.9 crore.
Asian Markets Update
S&P 500 futures fell 0.25%.
Hang Seng index futures were up 0.55%.
Futures for the Nikkei 225 fell 0.67%.
Japan’s Topix index dipped 0.23%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.07%.
Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.56%.
Commodity Check
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.28% to trade at $68.34 per barrel.
Spot gold advanced by 0.45% to $3,370.37 per ounce.
London Metal Exchange
Copper fell 1.11%, sharply extending losses.
Nickel was down 0.92%, extending losing streak.
Aluminium was up 0.92%, extending gains.
Zinc was down 0.15%, reversing gains.
Lead declined 0.30%, reversing losses.
US Market Updates
A decline in major technology stocks weighed on the market, halting a three-day rally that had brought the S&P 500 close to its all-time highs. The S&P 500 dropped 0.3%, while the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained largely unchanged.
Despite Wednesday's losses, the S&P 500 has experienced a robust rebound since April, surging more than 20% from near bear market territory. Much of this recovery has been attributed to investor optimism that President Trump would reduce tariffs following trade agreements with various countries. Meanwhile, the dollar reached its lowest level since 2023 amid these market movements.
Key Data To Watch
The government will release India's retail inflation data on Thursday at 4 p.m.
The Consumer Price Index-based inflation is projected to ease to 2.98% in May, according to a median forecast of economists polled by Bloomberg. This is after it came in at 3.16% in April—the lowest since July 2019, and below the central bank's target of 4%.
Stocks To Watch
Nazara Tech: Axana Estates, Plutus Wealth and Junomoneta Finsol's Rs 2,384 crore open offer to open on June 19 and close on July 2. The open offer for 26% stake in the company at a price of Rs 990 per share. The open offer is at a 22% discount on the current market price.
Hindustan Copper: The company plans to increase its capacity to 12.2 MTPA from 4 MTPA and plans mine capacity expansion till FY31. The company plans a capital expenditure of Rs 2,000 crore in 5-6 years.
Sterlite Technologies: The company signed an agreement with BSNL for Rs 2,631 crore telecom project. The agreement pertains to the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network under BharatNet for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Zee Entertainment: The company will approve suggestions made by the investment banker in its board meeting on June 16.
Railtel Corp: The company received a Rs 11.94 crore work order from Southeastern Coalfields.
Zydus Lifesciences: The company received an establishment inspection report for the API manufacturing facility at Ankleshwar. The inspection has been classified as No Action Indicated.
Maruti Suzuki: NCLT approved the first motion application of the scheme of amalgamation between arm the Suzuki Motor Gujarat with Maruti Suzuki India.
Waaree Energies: The company arm Waaree Solar Americas received an order for the supply of 599 MW solar modules from a renowned customer.
GMM Pfaudler: The arm completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in GMM Inox.
Cyient: Cyient Foundation, the CSR arm of Cyient signed a MoU with AICTE to establish and build an innovation cluster in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
Canara Bank: The bank reduced the MCLR by 20 basis points across tenures.
MedPlus Health Services: The company received one suspension order for a drug licence for the Maharashtra store.
City Union Bank: The bank will raise up to Rs 500 crore via QIP.
Tanla Platforms: The company to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company in its board meeting on June 16.
Marine Electricals: The company received an order worth Rs 60 crore from ACG Universal Capsule for the supply, installation, testing & commissioning of the power distribution system.
Kaynes Tech: The company approved a further investment of up to $1.03 million to acquire 1 million shares of arm.
SEPC: The company received a letter of award of Rs 650 crore from Parmeshi Urja for an EPC of 133 MW AC solar power project at 26 locations in Maharashtra India.
Brokerage Radar
Citi On IT Services
Global economy has been holding up fine for Indian IT.
Demand could face a double blow after full effects of tariffs comes in.
US cloud service giants are growing from AI services.
AI growth not a positive sign for IT services growth.
Goldman Sachs On HDFC Life Insurance Co.
Management expects moderate growth in the first half of financial year 2026, followed by a pickup in the second half.
Growth is anticipated to outperform the overall industry.
The impact of "surrender value" regulations has been largely mitigated.
Pricing discipline is expected to support profitability.
Lower interest rates are likely to aid demand for non-participating products.
The company is regularly repricing products to reflect falling yields.
Citi On Hindustan Zinc
Citi maintains a 'sell' rating on Hindustan Zinc with a target price of Rs 400, reflecting a 25% downside.
The company announced its first interim dividend of Rs 10 per share for financial year 2026.
Citi incorporated an estimated dividend of Rs 15 per share for the financial year 2026.
The sell rating is maintained amid current valuations and a subdued zinc outlook.
Zinc is expected to be in surplus in calendar year 2025, while the silver outlook remains more resilient.
Citi estimates that every 10% change in silver price impacts Ebitda by 3.6%.
Every $100 per tonne change in zinc-lead London Metal Exchange prices is estimated to impact Ebitda by 5%.
Key upside risks include higher silver, zinc, and lead prices, higher volumes, and rupee depreciation.
Block Deals
Aditya Birla Capital: Jomei Investments Limited sold 2.34 crore shares (0.89%) at Rs 242.65 apiece, while Mirae Asset Mutual Fund bought 82.42 lakh shares (0.31%) at Rs 242.65 apiece, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 82.42 lakh shares (0.31%) at Rs 242.65 apiece, Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 33.63 lakh shares (0.12%) and many others at Rs 242.65 apiece.
Eternal: Marshall Wace Investment Strategies - Eureka sold 60.93 lakh shares (0.06%) at Rs 255.68 apiece, while Societe Generale bought 60.93 lakh shares (0.06%) at Rs 255.68 apiece.
Marksans Pharma: Orbimed Asia Iv Mauritius Fvci sold 1.02 crore shares (2.26%) at Rs 249.95 apiece, while Unifi Capital Private Limited -Blended Rangoli bought 32.47 lakh shares (0.71%) at Rs 249.95 apiece, Unifi Blend Fund 2 bought 30 lakh shares (0.66%) at Rs 249.95 apiece, Societe Generale bought 9.2 lakh shares (0.2%) and many others at Rs 249.95 apiece.
Wipro: Azim Premji Trust sold 18.05 crore shares (3.45%) at Rs 258.99 apiece, while Prazim Traders bought 5.95 crore shares (1.13%) at Rs 258.99 apiece, Zash Traders bought 12.10 crore shares (2.31%) at Rs 258.99 apiece.
Bulk Deals
DCX Systems: NCBG Holdings Inc sold 24.67 lakh shares (2.21%) at Rs 304 apiece, while Neomile Corporate Advisory bought 8.12 lakh shares (0.72%) at Rs 304 apiece.
Shankara Building Products: Ohana India Growth Fund bought 2.49 lakh shares (1.02%) at Rs 1028. 89 apiece.
Insider Trades
NCL Industries: Promoter P S Raju sold 6,031 shares.
Deccan Gold Mines: Promoter Rama Mines Mauritius Limited sold 1.42 lakh shares.
Bengal & Assam Company: Promoter Hari Shankar Singhania Holdings bought 10,492 shares.
Aarti Pharmalabs: Promoter Orchid Family Trust (Relacion Trusteeship Services Private Limited) sold 30,000 shares.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band change from 10% to 5%: Aartech Solonics, Focus Lighting and Fixtures.
Stocks included in ST-ASM: RattanIndia Power, Quality Power Electrical Equipments, GOCL Corporation, Orient Bell.
Stocks in LT-ASM: Aartech Solonics.
Ex- Dividend: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Avantel, JK Lakshmi Cement, Trent, Tata Chemicals.
Ex- Rights Issue: Ethos.
F&O Cues
Nifty June Futures up by 0.17% to 25,204 at a premium of 63 points.
Nifty June futures open interest down by 0.74%.
Nifty Options June 12 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,500.
Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion, CDSL, Chambal Fertilizer, Hindustan Copper, IEX, Ireda, RBL Bank, Titagarh.
Currency/Bond
The rupee strengthened seven paise to end at 85.55 against the US dollar.
The yield on the 10-year bond ended flat at 6.37%.