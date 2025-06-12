Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 12

Good morning!

The GIFT Nifty was down 0.06% at 25,202.50 as of 07:40 a.m., signaling a marginally negative start to Indian markets today.

US equity-index futures slipped alongside the dollar following President Donald Trump's announcement that he will impose unilateral tariff rates within two weeks, escalating trade tensions once again. Oil prices surged amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 declined by 0.2% after Trump stated he would send letters to countries outlining the tariff rates within the next two weeks. Meanwhile, stocks have stabilised in recent weeks, with a global equities index hovering near record levels after rebounding from April lows.