Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 31

The GIFT Nifty is trading 200 points lower, or 0.8%, at 24,655 as of 6:25 a.m., indicating a significant fall for the benchmark Nifty at open later in the morning.

US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 25% tariff on India and additional penalties for trade with Russia is set to trigger a selloff in the domestic market. The Indian government has said it will continue its negotiations with Washington and not retaliate with tariffs.

Meanwhile, US and European index futures were up during trading in Asia.