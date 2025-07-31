Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 31
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 140 points or 0.14% higher at 24,855, managing to hold above the support level of 24,750. The BSE Sensex added 144 points or 0.18% to close at 81,481.86.
The GIFT Nifty is trading 200 points lower, or 0.8%, at 24,655 as of 6:25 a.m., indicating a significant fall for the benchmark Nifty at open later in the morning.
US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 25% tariff on India and additional penalties for trade with Russia is set to trigger a selloff in the domestic market. The Indian government has said it will continue its negotiations with Washington and not retaliate with tariffs.
Meanwhile, US and European index futures were up during trading in Asia.
S&P 500 futures up 0.8%
Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.2%
Markets On Home Turf
India's benchmark equity indices ended higher for a second consecutive session on Wednesday as better-than-expected earnings pulled up heavyweight Larsen & Toubro Ltd. to help offset decline in Tata Motors Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 140 points or 0.14% higher at 24,855, managing to hold above the support level of 24,750. The BSE Sensex added 144 points or 0.18% to close at 81,481.86.
Foreign portfolio investors stayed net sellers of Indian shares for the eighth consecutive session as they sold stocks worth Rs 850 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The domestic institutional investors, who stayed buyers for the 18th straight session, acquired stocks worth Rs 1,829 crore.
Wall Street Recap
US stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Federal Reserve holding interest rates steady and Chair Jerome Powell saying there’s been no decision on a September interest rate cut, even as the central bank downgraded its view on the economy.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after the Fed leader spoke, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index declined 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%.
Asia Market Update
Asian shares edged lower on Thursday. South Korean equities fluctuated after the country reached a trade deal with the US. The Nikkei-225 rose 0.3% ahead of a rate decision by the Bank of Japan later Thursday.
Nikkei up 0.5%
Topix up 0.4%
Kospi down 0.1%
S&P/ASX 200 down 0.3%
Hang Seng futures down 1.7%
Commodities Check
Oil steadied after closing at the highest in almost six weeks as President Donald Trump threatened to penalize India for buying Russian crude and his administration tightened a crackdown on supplies from Iran. Brent traded above $73 a barrel and is up more than 7% so far this week, while West Texas Intermediate was near $70.
Copper prices fell in London after Trump shocked the market by exempting refined metal from US import tariffs.
Copper down 1%
Aluminium down 0.2%
Nickel down 2%
Zinc down 0.7%
Lead down 1.2%
Earnings To Watch
Coal India, Dabur India, Eicher Motors, Hindustan Unilever, Dr. Lal Path Labs, Maruti Suzuki India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Vedanta, Adani Enterprises, Ambuja Cements, TVS Motor Company, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, JSW Energy, Chalet Hotels, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, City Union Bank, DCB Bank, Emami, Great Eastern Shipping Company, GHCL, Gillette India, ICRA, Indegene, JSW Holdings, Jubilant Ingrevia, Kalyani Steels, Aarti Industries, LG Balakrishnan & Bros,Mankind Pharma, Netweb Technologies India, Neuland Laboratories, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, Nucleus Software Exports, PDS, PB Fintech, Pricol, Radico Khaitan, Restaurant Brands Asia, R R Kabel, Sanofi India, Saregama India, Skipper, Sundram Fasteners, Swiggy, TCPL Packaging, TeamLease Services, Thermax, Timken India, Wonderla Holidays.
Maruti Suzuki, Swiggy, Eicher Motors, HUL, Coal India, Adani Enterprises Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Earnings Post Market Hours
Mahindra & Mahindra Q1FY26 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 25.8% to Rs 34,142.96 crore versus Rs 27,132.76 crore.
Net Profit up 32% to Rs 3,449.84 crore versus Rs 2,612.63 crore.
Ebitda up 17% to Rs 4,795.44 crore versus Rs 4,116.19 crore.
Margin at 14.0% versus 15.2%.
CAMS Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 0.57% at Rs 354 crore versus Rs 356 crore.
Ebitda down 3.14% at Rs 154 crore versus Rs 159 crore.
Ebitda margin down 116 bps at 43.5% versus 44.66%.
Net profit down 4.38% at Rs 109 crore versus Rs 114 crore.
IndiGo Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.72% to Rs 20,496.3 crore versus Rs 19,571 crore.
Net Profit down 20.18% to Rs 2,176.3 crore versus Rs 2,727 crore.
Ebitdar rises 0.66 at Rs 5,866.3 crore versus Rs 5,828 crore.
Margin at 28.6% versus 30%.
Yield down 5% year-on-year to Rs 4.98/km.
Maharashtra Seamless Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.5% At Rs 1,145 crore versus Rs 1,151 crore.
Ebitda up 35.4% At Rs 169 crore versus Rs 124 crore.
Margin at 14.7% versus 10.8%.
Net Profit up 78.2% at Rs 230 crore versus Rs 129 crore.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9.8% to Rs 1,583.16 crore versus Rs 1,754.70 crore.
Net Profit down 20% to Rs 278.13 crore versus Rs 348.54 crore.
Ebitda down 24% to Rs 601.36 crore versus Rs 789.90 crore.
Margin at 38.0% versus 45.0%.
CESC Q1 Highlights Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7% to Rs 5,202 crore versus Rs 4,863 crore.
Net Profit up 2% to Rs 387 crore versus Rs 378 crore.
Ebitda up 133% to Rs 864 crore versus Rs 371 crore.
Margin at 16.6% versus 7.6%.
Hitachi Energy Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.4% to Rs 1,478.90 crore versus Rs 1,327.24 crore.
Net Profit up 1163% to Rs 131.60 crore versus Rs 10.42 crore.
Ebitda up 223% to Rs 154.90 crore versus Rs 47.90 crore.
Margin at 10.5% versus 3.6%.
lndraprastha Gas Q1FY26 Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue down 1.3% to Rs 3,913.85 crore versus Rs 3,966.43 crore.
Net Profit down 11% to Rs 355.94 crore versus Rs 401.45 crore.
Ebitda down 50% to Rs 511.75 crore versus Rs 1,027.68 crore.
Margin at 13.1% versus 25.9%.
Navin Fluorine International Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 38.5% to Rs 725.40 crore versus Rs 523.68 crore.
Net Profit up 129% to Rs 117.16 crore versus Rs 51.20 crore.
Ebitda up 106% to Rs 206.79 crore versus Rs 100.35 crore.
Margin at 28.5% versus 19.2%.
IIFL Finance Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Impairment at Rs 512 crore versus Rs 252 crore.
Calculated NII declines 9% at Rs 1,295 crore versus Rs 1,431 crore.
Net profit declines 19% at Rs 233 crore versus Rs 288 crore.
ITD Cementation Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.8% to Rs 2,542.37 crore versus Rs 2,381.49 crore.
Net Profit up 37% to Rs 137.22 crore versus Rs 100.19 crore.
Ebitda up 5% to Rs 232.85 crore versus Rs 221.43 crore.
Margin at 9.2% versus 9.3%.
Relaxo Footwears Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 12.5% to Rs 654.49 crore versus Rs 748.19 crore.
Net Profit up 10% to Rs 48.90 crore versus Rs 44.37 crore.
Ebitda up 1% to Rs 99.45 crore versus Rs 98.90 crore.
Margin at 15.2% versus 13.2%.
HEG Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Adjusted for one off negative due to loss in Graphtec investment
Revenue up 13.6% at Rs 617 crore versus Rs 542.25 crore.
Ebitda 3.84% at Rs 105.43 crore versus Rs Adjusted Ebitda 101.53 crore.
Margin at 17.11 % versus Adjusted margin 18.72%.
Net profit 25.8 % at Rs 104.83 crore versus Adjusted net profit Rs 83.33 crore.
Tata Steel Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 5.4% to Rs 53,178.12 crore versus Rs 56,218.11 crore. (Estimates: 51392 crore).
Ebitda up 13% to Rs 7,427.54 crore versus Rs 6,559.22 crore (Estimate: Rs 6862 crore).
Margin at 13.96 % versus 11.7%. (Estimate 13.40%).
Net Profit up 60% to Rs 2,077.68 crore versus Rs 1,300.81 crore (Estimate: Rs 1751 crore).
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.9% to Rs 1,093.94 crore versus Rs 1,004.40 crore.
Ebitda up 7% to Rs 300.87 crore versus Rs 280.37 crore.
Margin at 27.5% versus 27.9%.
Net profit up 14% to Rs 202.38 crore versus Rs 176.83 crore.
Aster DM Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 7.6% at Rs 1,078 crore versus Rs 1,002 crore.
EBITDA up 26.8% at Rs 207 crore versus Rs 164 crore
Margin at 19.2% versus 16.3%.
Net profit up 22% at Rs 90 crore versus Rs 74 crore.
ADF Foods Earnings Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.3% at Rs 133 crore versus Rs 122 crore.
Margin At 17.7% versus 16.1%.
Ebitda up 20% at Rs 23.5 crore versus Rs 19.6 crore.
Net Profit up 1.4% at Rs 15.2 crore versus Rs 15 crore.
Ion Exchange India Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 2.8% to Rs 583 crore versus Rs 568 crore.
Ebitda down 3% to Rs 62.5 crore versus Rs 64.2 crore.
Margin at 10.7% versus 11.3%.
Net profit up 8% to Rs 48.7 crore versus Rs 44.9 crore.
GMR Power and Urban Infra Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 2.3% to Rs 1,648.45 crore versus Rs 1,612 crore.
Net loss at Rs 7.8 crore versus profit of Rs 1,225 crore
Ebitda down 23% to Rs 401 crore versus Rs 518 crore
Margin at 24.3% versus 32.1%.
Thomas Cook Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.3% at Rs 2,408 crore versus Rs 2,106 crore.
Margin at 5.3% versus 6.5%.
Ebitda down 7% at Rs 126 crore versus Rs 136 crore.
Net profit down 4.3% at Rs 72 crore versus Rs 75.2 crore
Sonata Software Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 13.3% at Rs 2,965 crore versus Rs 2,617 crore.
Ebitda down 10.7% at Rs 134 crore versus Rs 150 crore.
Margin at 4.5% versus 5.7%.
Net profit up 1.7% at Rs 109 crore versus Rs 108 crore.
Kaynes Tech Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 33.53% at Rs 673 crore versus Rs 504 crore.
Ebitda up 134.44% at Rs 190.6 crore versus Rs 81.3 crore.
Ebitda margin up 1218 bps at 28.32% versus 16.13%.
Net profit up 46.27% at Rs 74.6 crore versus Rs 51 crore.
Fino Payments Bank Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Operating Profit rises 1.2% to Rs 24.6 crore versus Rs 24.3 crore.
Net Interest Income rises 52.1% to Rs 32.6 crore versus Rs 21.4 crore.
Net Profit declines 26.8% to Rs 17.8 crore versus Rs 24.3 crore.
SIS Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue went up 13.4% to Rs 3,548.49 crore versus Rs 3,129.86 crore.
Net Profit went up 45% to Rs 92.95 crore versus Rs 64.22 crore.
Ebitda up 11% to Rs 152.08 crore versus Rs 137.39 crore.
Margin at 4.3% versus 4.4%.
V2 Retail Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 52.3% to Rs 632.22 crore versus Rs 415.03 crore.
Net Profit up 51% to Rs 24.66 crore versus Rs 16.34 crore.
Ebitda up 57% to Rs 87.24 crore versus Rs 55.45 crore.
Margin at 13.8% versus 13.4%.
Indus Towers Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.1% at Rs 8,058 crore versus Rs 7,383 crore.
Ebitda down 3.4% at Rs 4,390 crore versus Rs 4,545 crore.
Margin At 54.5% versus 61.6%.
Net Profit down 9.8% at Rs 1,737 crore versus Rs 1,926 crore.
Stocks In News
Tata Motors: The automaker will acquire Iveco S.p.A, in a deal valuing the Italy-based truckmaker at 3.82 billion euros, or approximately Rs 33,360 crore. Tata Motors will acquire all the 27.2 crore outstanding shares of Iveco in an all-cash public tender offer valued at Euro 14.10 per share.
Bharat Forge: The company will establish a state-of-the-art ring mill for aerospace applications.
LTIMindtree: The company entered an agreement with Adobe to launch BlueVerse CraftStudio.
HIKAL: The company’s Bangalore site received Good Manufacturing Practices certification from Japan's Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Agency following an inspection conducted from May 19-22.
eMudhra: The company’s arm completed the acquisition of AI Cyberforge Inc, USA.
Reliance Industries: Shareholders approved the appointment of Anant Ambani as whole-time director with majority votes.
Axis Bank: The company partnered with Antara Psychiatric Hospital to establish the Institute of Health Sciences with Antara.
IDBI Bank: TN Manoharan, independent director and part-time chairman of the company has passed away.
Rites: The company and NABCONS have signed an MoU to collaborate on infrastructure and rural development initiatives.
Orchid Pharma: The company is in an agreement with insolvency administrator of Allecra to purchase assets of Allecra therapeutics.
NHPC: The company’s board of directors approved to raise up to Rs 2,000 Crore through a private placement of unsecured bonds.
Premier Explosives: The company received a purchase order worth Rs 22.5 crore for the supply of rocket motors.
Clean Science: The company is to make an investment of Rs 70 crore in arm Clean Fino-Chem.
Jio Financial: The promoter group will infuse Rs 15,825 crore by subscribing to 50 crore warrants at Rs 316.5 per warrant, increasing their holding from 47.12% to 54.19%.
JSW Steel: The Supreme Court has allowed applications for the company’s review petition regarding the Bhushan Power & Steel resolution plan to be listed for an open court hearing and oral arguments.
Tata Motors: The company will acquire IVECO group, a European leader in commercial vehicles and mobility. The goal is to form a new commercial vehicles group with the global reach, product range, and industrial strength to become a leader in the industry.
Tata Investment: The board of directors of the company will consider a stock split on Aug. 4.
HEG: The board has approved Rs. 650 crore investment for an expansion plan to add 15,000 TPA to the existing 1,00,000 TPA capacity for Graphite Electrodes and related products. The expansion will be financed through internal accruals and potentially debt and is expected to be completed within 30 months.
Aurobindo Pharma: The company's arm will acquire 100% membership interest in Lannett Co LLC from Lannett Seller Holdco. The company will also acquire Lannett Co LLC for an enterprise value of $250 million.
IRFC: The company has received a letter of award for a $300 million External Commercial Borrowing with a five-year tenure, to be secured through Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation at Gift City.
Waaree Renewable: The company has secured a further revised scope of work for its 2012.47 MWp Ground Mount Solar PV project under the existing EPC contract.
Share India Securities: The company approved the proposal to incorporate arm and raise up to Rs 300 crore on private placement basis.
IPO Offerings
Laxmi India Finance: The public issue was subscribed to 0.88 times on day 2. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.45 times), non-institutional investors (0.52 times), retail investors (1.28 times) and reserved for employees (1.02 times).
Aditya InfoTech: The public issue was subscribed to 6.88 times on day 2. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.24 times), non-institutional investors (11.46 times), retail investors (20.09 times) and reserved for employees (3.47 times).
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty: The public issue was subscribed to 3.6 times on day 1. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (5.31 times), non-institutional investors (3.1 times), retail investors (2.84 times) and reserved for employees (3.01 times).
M&B Engineering: The public issue was subscribed to 0.66 times on day 1. There were no bids led by Qualified institutional investors, non-institutional investors (0.66 times), retail investors (2.59 times) and reserved for employees (2.14 times).
NSDL: The public issue was subscribed to 1.78 times on day 1. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.84 times), non-institutional investors (2.83 times), retail investors (1.87 times) and reserved for employees (3.68 times).
Bulk Deals
Trading Tweaks
List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage - I: Hind Rectifiers
List of securities shortlisted in Long - Term ASM Framework Stage – I: Diamond Power Infrastructure.
Ex-Dividend: TTK Prestige, Igarshi Motors, V-Guard Industries, IG Petrochemicals, Balkrishna Industries, ITD Cementation, JK Tyres, Coforge, Prataap Snacks, United Breweries, Chembond Material Technologies, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Carborundum Universal, Granules India, Rama Phosphates, ITD Cementation.
Shares to Exit Anchor Lock-In: Ather Energy (6%).
Price Band change to 10% from 20%: Hind Rectifiers, Omax Autos.
Dividends, Stock Split, Bonus Issues This Week: Wipro, Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Eicher Motors, Coforge And More
F&O Cues
Nifty July Futures up by 0.09% to 24,869 at a premium of 14 points.
Nifty July futures open interest down by 23.45%.
Nifty Options 31 July Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,800.
Securities in Ban Period: Nil
Currency/Bond Update
The Indian rupee closed at its lowest level in over five months on Wednesday, ending the session at Rs 87.43 against the US dollar, down 61 paise from Rs 86.82 a day ago. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond settled one basis points higher at 6.37%.