Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 30

Cyient: The company incorporated a new entity, Cyient Semiconductors Singapore, in Singapore.

Elcid Investments: The company plans to invest up to Rs 7.5 crore in quick-commerce startup Zepto.

Tilaknagar Industries: The company received an extension from the Andhra Pradesh commissioner of distilleries and breweries to expand its bottling capacity by 200 lakh proof litres. The company also approved the issuance of up to 1.4 crore equity shares at Rs 382 per share, aggregating to Rs 549 crore, and up to 4.57 crore convertible warrants at Rs 382 per warrant, totalling Rs 1,746 crore, on a preferential basis.

Muthoot Microfin: The company expanded its footprint into Northeast India by opening its first branch in Guwahati.

Asian Paints: The company approved the amalgamation of its subsidiary, Asian Paints (Polymers), with the parent company to unlock synergies across procurement, logistics, supply chain, technology, and shared services.

Reliance Industries: The company signed a joint operating agreement with ONGC and BP Exploration (Alpha) for an exploration block.

Intellect Design Arena: The company launched a pilot implementation of its next-generation platform, eMACH.ai, for leading banks in South Africa.

Avenue Supermarts: The company opened a new DMart store in Pathankot, Punjab, bringing its total store count to 426.

L&T Finance: The company allotted Non-Convertible Debentures worth Rs 250 crore to identified investors via private placements.

GAIL (India): The company executed a joint venture agreement with RVUNL to transfer gas-based power plants in Dholpur and Ramgarh, Rajasthan, to a new JVC, and to develop 750 MW solar and 250 MW wind power projects through the JVC.

TARC: The company obtained a registration certificate for its TARC Trigun project — a luxury residential high-rise service apartment development in Chattarpur, New Delhi.

General Insurance Corp: The company received an appeal order from the Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Mumbai, raising a tax liability of Rs 3.78 crore.

IRCTC: The company received a notice regarding a service tax claim of Rs 6.79 crore related to the renting of immovable property from 2007 to 2011.

Focus Lighting: The company denied a media report dated July 29, 2025, suggesting that Panasonic is in talks to acquire a controlling stake in the company. It called the report speculative and factually incorrect.

KP Green Engineering: The company received a letter of award from MAHAPREIT for a 30 MW rooftop solar PV project in Goa. Additionally, it has secured the L1 bid for 5 MW rooftop solar projects on government buildings.

Nestle India: The company set August 8, 2025, as the record date for its 1:1 bonus share issuance.

HCL Technologies: The company partnered with Pearson to co-develop AI-powered products aimed at addressing skill gaps and accelerating skills development.

NTPC: The company reappointed Shri Gurdeep Singh as its Chairman & Managing Director.

KP Energy: The company fully disinvested its 51% stake in EMWPL, originally created as an SPV for a 30MW wind power project under a PPA with GUVNL. EMWPL is no longer its subsidiary.

CAMS: The company will acquire NSE Data & Analytics' KYC registration agency operations for Rs 7 crore.

Zaggle Prepaid: The company will acquire Rivpe Technology for Rs 22 crore to expand its UPI capabilities and enter the consumer credit card market.

MCX: The company announced the launch of Cardamom Futures and will hold a board meeting on August 1, 2025, to consider a stock split.

Quadrant Future Tek: The company appointed Abhigyan Kotnala as its new CEO and Amit Gaur as the new CFO, effective tomorrow.

Stanley Lifestyles: The company invested Rs 50 crore in its subsidiary Stanley Retail via a rights issue. SRL further invested Rs 2.48 crore in Sana Lifestyles Limited and Rs 5.67 crore in Staras Seating.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company completed the acquisition of an 85.6% stake in Amplitude Surgical.