Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 30
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
US stocks rose on Monday ahead of central bank decisions, crucial economic data, and earnings reports from four major tech giants with a combined valuation of nearly $10 trillion. Large tech stocks rebounded, while small caps, which had surged up to 10% in July, experienced a decline.
The upcoming results from Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Apple Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. will be critical, especially after a lacklustre start to the megacap earnings season. Federal Reserve officials are expected to signal a potential rate cut in the coming months, with Jerome Powell possibly providing hints on Wednesday.
The S&P 500 as of 12:21 p.m. rose 0.42% and the Nasdaq 100 gained over 0.72%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.03%.
Brent crude was trading 1.86% lower at $79.62 a barrel. Gold fell 0.43% to $2,377.01 an ounce.
The Indian benchmark stock indices erased most gains to end a volatile session with marginal gains on Monday as Bharti Airtel Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. dragged.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.25 points or 0.01% higher at 24,836.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 23.12 points or 0.03% higher at 81,355.84.
Overseas investors turned net sellers on Monday after a day of buying on Friday last week. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded shares worth Rs 2,474.5 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fifth consecutive session and bought equities worth Rs 5,665.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian currency weakened 1 paise to a record low of 83.73 against the US dollar.
Earnings Post Market Hours
ACC Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.9% at Rs 5,155 crore versus Rs 5,201 crore.
Ebitda down 11.9% at Rs 679 crore versus Rs 771 crore.
Margin at 13.2% versus 14.8%.
Net profit down 22.5% at Rs 361 crore versus Rs 466 crore.
Colgate-Palmolive Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.1% at Rs 1,497 crore versus Rs 1,324 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,429 crore).
Ebitda up 21.6% at Rs 508 crore versus Rs 418 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 471 crore).
Margin at 34% versus 31.6% (Bloomberg estimate 33%).
Net profit up 33% at Rs 364 crore versus Rs 274 crore (Bloomberg estimate 331 crore).
HPCL Q1 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue down 0.6% at Rs 1.13 lakh crore versus Rs 1.14 lakh crore.
Ebitda down 56.1% at Rs 2,108 crore versus Rs 4,804 crore.
Margin down 234 bps at 1.9% versus 4.2%.
Net profit down 87.5% at Rs 356 crore versus Rs 2,843 crore.
KEI Industries Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.7% at Rs 2,060 crore versus Rs 1,781 crore.
Ebitda up 21.7% at Rs 215 crore versus Rs 176 crore.
Margin at 10.4% versus 9.9%.
Net profit up 23.8% at Rs 150 crore versus Rs 121 crore.
Pfizer Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.9% at Rs 563 crore versus Rs 531 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 537 crore).
Ebitda up 60.3% at Rs 177 crore versus Rs 111 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 168 crore).
Margin at 31.5% versus 20.8% (Bloomberg estimate 30.7%).
Net profit up 61.1% at Rs 151 crore versus Rs 94 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 139.5 crore).
Maharashtra Seamless Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.9% at Rs 1,151 crore versus Rs 1,223 crore.
Ebitda down 49% at Rs 124 crore versus Rs 244 crore.
Margin at 10.8% versus 19.9%.
Net profit down 37.6% at Rs 129 crore versus Rs 207 crore.
Data Patterns Q1 FY25 (YoY)
Revenue up 16% at Rs 104 crore versus Rs 89.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 108 crore).
Ebitda up 33.4% at Rs 37 crore versus Rs 28 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 35.5 crore).
Margin at 35.7% versus 31% (Bloomberg estimate 32.9%).
Net profit up 26.9% at Rs 33 crore versus Rs 26 crore.
Jindal Saw Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12% at Rs 4,939 crore versus Rs 4,410 crore.
Ebitda up 38.2% at Rs 840 crore versus Rs 608 crore.
Margin at 17% versus 13.8%.
Net profit up 70.5% at Rs 416 crore versus Rs 244 crore.
Restaurant Brands Asia Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.9% at Rs 647 crore versus Rs 611 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 681 crore).
Ebitda up 30.7% at Rs 63 crore versus Rs 48 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 68.4 crore).
Margin at 9.8% versus 7.9% (Bloomberg estimate 10%).
Net loss of Rs 52 crore versus loss of Rs 54 crore (Bloomberg estimate net loss of Rs 82 crore).
Indo Count Industries Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 27% at Rs 941 crore versus Rs 741 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 999 crore).
Ebitda up 16.1% at Rs 145 crore versus Rs 125 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 152 crore).
Margin at 15.4% versus 16.9% (Bloomberg estimate 15.2%).
Net profit up 28.2% at Rs 29.8 crore versus Rs 23.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 81.7 crore).
Kalpataru Projects Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8% at Rs 4,587 crore versus Rs 4,241 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,587 crore).
Ebitda down 1% at Rs 378 crore versus Rs 382 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 423 crore).
Margin at 8.2% versus 9% (Bloomberg estimate 9.2%).
Net profit down 25.7% at Rs 84 crore versus Rs 113 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 133 crore).
Quess Corp Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.9% at Rs 5,003 crore versus Rs 4,910 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 5,005 crore).
EBIT down 5.2% at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 121 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 183.5 crore).
EBIT margin at 2.3% versus 2.5% (Bloomberg estimate 3.7%).
Net profit up 14% at Rs 112 crore versus Rs 98 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 82.7 crore).
Earnings in Focus
360 ONE WAM, Aegis logistics, Ajanta Pharma, Apar Industries, Arvind SmartSpaces, Carborundum Universal, CarTrade Tech, Castrol India, Dixon Technologies, Exide Industries, Fine Organics Industries, Force Motors, Firstsource Solutions, Gail, Granules India, Greenpanel Industries, Indiamart Intermesh, Indus Towers, Indian Oil Corp, Johnson control Hitachi, Jindal Stainless, LLOYDS Metals and Energy, Macrotech Developers, MOIl. Navin Fluorine International, PTC Industries, Rajratan Global Wire, R R Kabel, Sapphire Foods, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Star Health and allied Insurance, Tata Consumer Products, Titagarh Rail Systems, Torrent Power, Varun Beverages, Vardhman Textiles, and Waaree Renewable Technologies.
Stocks To Watch
Tata Steel: The company acquired 557 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 7,324.4 crore in T Steel Holdings. Post Acquisition Tata Steel Holdings will continue to be a wholly-owned unit of the company.
RVNL: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for an order worth Rs 739 crore from the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board. The order is to be executed within 24 months.
ITD Cementation: The company received an order worth Rs 1,237 crore for constructing a residential colony in New Delhi.
PNB Housing Finance: Carlyle Group entity Quality Investment Holdings PCC plans to sell up to a 6.4% stake in the company for Rs 1,255 crore via open market deals. The public investor held a 32.68% stake in the Delhi-based mortgage lender as of June.
RITES: The company is in collaboration with NHAI for comprehensive consultancy services.
Dr Reddy’s: The company received a positive CHMP opinion from the European Medicines Agency for the proposed Rituximab biosimilar.
CESC: The company acquired 63.9% equity shares of the step-down subsidiary, Purvah Green Power for a consideration of Rs 205 crore. After the acquisition, Purvah Green Power became a direct subsidiary of the company.
Aarti Drugs: The company’s subsidiary, Pinnacle Life Science's manufacturing unit, received an Establishment Inspection Report from the US FDA.
Brigade Enterprises: The wholly owned arm of Brigade Tetrarch Private LLP was renamed Brigade HRC LLP. The company has incorporated an LLP with an initial capital contribution of Rs 6.7 crore for the development of real estate projects.
IPO Offering
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 646 to Rs 679 per share. The Rs 1,856.74 crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of Rs 680 crore and the rest of the offer for sale. The company has raised Rs 828 crore from anchor investors.
Block Deals
JTL Industries: BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 11 lakh shares (0.62%) at Rs 213 apiece, while Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. sold 11 lakh shares (0.62%) at Rs 213 apiece.
Jyoti CNC Automation: Paresh Mohanlal Parekh sold 29.7 lakh shares (1.3%) at Rs 1,123 apiece and Vijay Mohanlal Parekh sold 25.76 lakh shares (1.13%) at Rs 1,123 apiece. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 17.33 lakh shares (0.75%) at Rs 1123 apiece, Axis Midcap Fund bought 9.43 lakh shares (0.41%) and among others at Rs 1123 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Cupid: Shubham Bidasaria sold 23.67 lakh shares (0.88%) at Rs 89.86 apiece.
Orient Cement: Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius bought 14.51 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 351.38 apiece.
Gensol Engineering: Wellray Solar Industries Private Limited sold 2.45 lakh shares (0.64%) at Rs 990.12 apiece.
Gujarat Pipavav Port: Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 25.34 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 232.5 apiece.
India Cements: Societe Generale sold 20.61 lakh shares (0.66%) at Rs 378.15 apiece.
Pledge Share Details
Apollo Micro Systems: Promoter Karunakar Reddy Baddam created a pledge for 15 lakh shares on July 26.
Trading Tweaks
Ex/record Dividend: Granules India, Kokuyo Camlin, Orient Bell, UltraTech Cement, Avanti feeds, Brigade Enterprises.
Ex/record AGM: InfoBeans Technologies, Granule India, Kokuyo Camlin, Man Infraconstruction, Orient Bell, Suven Life Sciences, UltraTech Cement, Asian Granito, Avanti Feeds.
Ex/record buyback: Aurobindo Pharma.
Moved in short-term Framework: Sportking India.
Moved out short-term Framework: Just Dial, Zen Technologies.
F&O Cues
Nifty August futures up by 0.03% to 24,910 at a premium of 74 points.
Nifty August futures open interest up by 0.45%.
Nifty Bank July futures up by 0.2% to 51,384 at a discount of 22 points.
Nifty Bank July futures open interest down by 15%.
Nifty Options August 1 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.
Bank Nifty Options July 31 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 53,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 50,000.
Securities in ban period: India Cements
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee depreciated to a fresh record low on Monday amid a month-end dollar demand from importers.
The local currency weakened one paisa to close at Rs 83.73 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It had closed at Rs 83.72 on Friday.
Research Reports
Akums Drugs And Pharma IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Risks And More: IDBI Capital
Sun Pharma - Deuruxolitinib Approval To Strengthen Specialty Business: HDFC Securities
Pitti Engineering - Acquisition Fuels Growth Through Expanded Capacity: DRChoksey
U.S. Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Preview: Reliance Securities
