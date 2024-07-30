Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 30

US stocks rose on Monday ahead of central bank decisions, crucial economic data, and earnings reports from four major tech giants with a combined valuation of nearly $10 trillion. Large tech stocks rebounded, while small caps, which had surged up to 10% in July, experienced a decline.

The upcoming results from Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Apple Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. will be critical, especially after a lacklustre start to the megacap earnings season. Federal Reserve officials are expected to signal a potential rate cut in the coming months, with Jerome Powell possibly providing hints on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 as of 12:21 p.m. rose 0.42% and the Nasdaq 100 gained over 0.72%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.03%.

Brent crude was trading 1.86% lower at $79.62 a barrel. Gold fell 0.43% to $2,377.01 an ounce.

The Indian benchmark stock indices erased most gains to end a volatile session with marginal gains on Monday as Bharti Airtel Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. dragged.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.25 points or 0.01% higher at 24,836.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 23.12 points or 0.03% higher at 81,355.84.

Overseas investors turned net sellers on Monday after a day of buying on Friday last week. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded shares worth Rs 2,474.5 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fifth consecutive session and bought equities worth Rs 5,665.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency weakened 1 paise to a record low of 83.73 against the US dollar.