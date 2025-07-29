Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 29

Senores Pharmaceuticals: The USFDA inspected the Georgia facility from July 21-25 and concluded with the issuance of a form 483 detailing three observations.

Sona Comstar: The company has issued a clarification regarding allegations made by Rani Kapur, mother of the late Sunjay Kapur. The company stated that Rani Kapur has not held any direct or indirect role within the organisation since 2019, rendering any insinuation that she was coerced into signing documents or that her approval is required legally untenable. The company emphasised that these claims are baseless and reiterated that it is not a family-run business. Furthermore, the company confirmed that the reappointments of Jeffery Overly and Priya Sachdev Kapur were conducted in full compliance with all relevant regulations. The company asserted that the dissemination of false narratives and personal legal agendas has negatively impacted shareholders, deeming such actions reckless and deeply harmful to the company's interests.

Cosmo First: The company's pet care division, Zigly, has acquired Santa Animal Healthcare in Bengaluru. The strategic move is expected to significantly accelerate the growth of the company's veterinary services. The complete acquisition of the business is expected to complete within 36 months.

TVS Srichakra: The company has opened its fourth exclusive branded store in Chennai, further expanding its retail presence in the city.

PCBL Chemical: The company incorporated a new arm, PCBL Chemical USA by subscribing to 1,000 equity shares at $1 each, totalling $1,000. This strategic move aims to enhance company's global presence by providing direct access to North American markets.

Muthoot Finance: The company approved appointment of Thomas Kokkoth as Chief Risk Officer effective from Aug. 6 and reappointed Alexander George as whole-time director for five years.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The company appoints Aman Mehta as MD effective Aug. 1.

Omaxe: The company has secured Rs 500 crore funding from Oaktree Capital Management, which will be utilised to accelerate delivery timelines for its residential, commercial, and public-private partnership developments, including infrastructure, commercial, and residential projects.

Centrum Capital: The company clarifies that the issue price of Rs 28.52 per warrant for its preferential issue is not less than the floor price.

Greenlam Industries: The companies arm received an extended special package of incentives from the Andhra Pradesh Government to set up an existing particle board project.

Man Industries: The company raised Rs 255 crore via preferential issue at a price of Rs 328.

Shankara Building Products: Chandu Nair resigned as an Independent Director of the company.

PNC Infratech: The company was among the lowest bidders for order worth Rs 2,956 crore in a tender floated by NHPC and has secured a 300 MW ISTS Solar Power Project, which includes a 150 MW energy storage system.

HG Infra Engineering: The company acquired Angul Sundargarh Transmission, this will further enhance organic and inorganic growth opportunities for the company.

RPSG Ventures: The company’s arm has signed an SPA with England and Wales Cricket Board. The agreement is for the acquisition of a 70% equity stake in Manchester Originals Limited for a total consideration of GBP 81,210,000 (approx. Rs 945 crore) and is payable over 24 months.

Zuari Agro Chemicals: The company plans to invest up to Rs 180 crore in its JV through a subscription of compulsorily convertible preference shares.

Kaynes Technology India: The company has acquired a 76% stake in Aerocaliph Components for Rs 60 lakh, another 76% stake in Cryo Precision Technologies for Rs 7 lakh, and an 11% stake in Tranzmeo IT Solutions for Rs 43 crore.

Oil & Natural Gas Corp: The company has signed an agreement with BP Exploration and RIL for an offshore block located in the Saurashtra Basin.

Aster DM Healthcare: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the incorporation of Aster DM's wholly owned arm in Bengaluru.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company has allotted 147 Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating to Rs 147 crore on a private placement basis.

Steel Exchange of India: The Board will meet on Aug. 4 to consider the approval for a rights issue of up to Rs 150 Crore.

United Spirits: Diageo Scotland has identified a shortfall in the price charged for certain bulk scotch supplies but has confirmed this will not be charged to the company. The company is in the process of making voluntary payments totalling upto Rs 125 crore.

Cohance Lifesciences: The company has appointed Yann D'Herve as the CEO of its CDMO Business, effective Aug. 1.

Saraswati Commercial India: The company has acquired a 0.2% stake in Aditya Infotech for Rs 13 crore.

ELCID Investments: The company to invest upto Rs 7.5 crore to subscribe to compulsory convertible preference shares of Zepto.

HLE Glascoat: The company acquired 100% Stake in HLE Surface Technologies GmbH for Rs 0.29 crore.

Solarium Green Energy: The company received two orders worth Rs 26.6 crore from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam.