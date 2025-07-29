Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 29
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.63% lower at 24,680.9, while the BSE Sensex shed 0.7% to close at 80,891.02 on Monday.
The GIFT Nifty was down 58.4 points or 0.24% lower at 24,650 as of 6:20 a.m., indicating a likely fall in the benchmark Nifty 50 at open later in the morning.
US and European index futures were steady, tracking subdued Asian equities.
S&P 500 futures flat.
Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.2%.
Markets On Home Turf
India's benchmark equity indices extended their decline to the third day as weak first-quarter results from Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. weighed the most.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 156.1 points or 0.63% lower at 24,680.9, while the BSE Sensex shed 572.07 points or 0.7% to close at 80,891.02.
Foreign portfolio investors stayed net sellers of Indian shares for the sixth consecutive day on Monday as they sold stocks worth Rs 6,082.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The domestic institutional investors, who stayed buyers for the 16th straight session, acquired stocks worth Rs 6,764.6 crore.
Asia Market Update
Asian stocks slipped after a flat session on Wall Street, as investors stayed cautious amid a week packed with economic data and corporate earnings. The MSCI Asia-Pacific gauge dropped 0.6%, a third consecutive day of decline.
Nikkei down 0.7%
Topix down 0.8%
Kospi down 0.3%
S&P/ASX 200 down 0.3%
Hang Seng futures down 0.1%
Wall Street Recap
US equities extended their climb on Monday as a weekend trade deal with the European Union fueled optimism ahead of a jam-packed week of earnings scorecards from Big Tech, economic data, and a Federal Reserve meeting.
The S&P 500 closed narrowly higher to notch its sixth consecutive record close, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.33%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.14%.
Commodities Check
Oil held a gain after Trump pushed for Russia to reach a swift truce with Ukraine or face potential economic penalties, raising concerns that crude supplies from the OPEC+ producer could be disrupted. West Texas Intermediate was around $67 a barrel after closing 2.4% higher on Monday. Brent settled near $70.
Prices of industrial metals were mixed on the London Metal Exchange.
Copper up 0.2%
Aluminium down 0.15%
Nickel down 0.3%
Zinc down 0.2%
Lead up 0.15%
Earnings To Watch
Amber Enterprises India, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Allied Blenders and Distillers, ASK Automotive, Bank of India, Blue Dart Express, Craftsman Automation, Dilip Buildcon, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Gabriel India, Gallantt Ispat, Gateway Distriparks, GMR Airports, Greenply Industries, GE Vernova T&D India, Happiest Minds Technologies, HeidelbergCement India, IFB Industries, International Gemmological Institute India, Jagran Prakashan, J. Kumar Infraprojects, Jubilant Pharmova, Kolte-Patil Developers, Lloyds Engineering Works, Apar Industries, Arvind, The New India Assurance Company, Nilkamal, Northern Arc Capital, Novartis India, NTPC, Piramal Enterprises, Strides Pharma Science, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Varun Beverages, V-Guard Industries, Voltamp Transformers, Welspun Corp.
Earnings Post Market Hours
IndusInd Bank: Top Five Takeaways From Quarter Ended June
Adjusted margins hold up.
Provisioning continues to remain elevated.
Asset quality worsens sharply.
Gross NPA ratio deteriorates.
Growth absent across key metrics.
IndusInd Bank Q1 Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)
Net interest income at Rs 4,640 crore versus Rs 5,410 crore in the same period last year, down 14% year-on-year and up 52% quarter-on-quarter.
Operating profit at Rs 2,567 crore versus Rs 3,950 crore, down 35% year-on-year and up 623% sequentially.
Provisions at Rs 1,760 crore versus Rs 2,522 crore, down 30% quarter-on-quarter.
Profit after tax at Rs 604 crore versus Rs 2,170 crore, down 72% year-on-year and up 126% sequentially.
Return on assets at 0.45% versus -1.74% in the previous quarter, up 219 basis points.
Gross NPA at Rs 12,481 crore versus Rs 11,046 crore, up 13% quarter-on-quarter.
Net NPA at Rs 3,722 crore versus Rs 3,287 crore, up 13%.
Gross NPA ratio at 3.64% versus 3.13%, up 51 basis points.
Net NPA ratio at 1.12% versus 0.95%, up 17 basis points.
Net interest margin at 3.46% versus 2.25%, up 121 basis points.
Advances at Rs 3.34 lakh crore versus Rs 3.48 lakh crore, down 4% year-on-year and 3% quarter-on-quarter.
Deposits at Rs 3.97 lakh crore versus Rs 3.99 lakh crore, flat year-on-year and down 3% sequentially.
GAIL (India) Q1FY26 Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue down 2.6% to Rs 34,768.93 crore versus Rs 35,685.21 crore (Estimate: Rs 35,884 crore).
Ebitda up 4% to Rs 3,333.67 crore versus Rs 3,216.37 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,258 crore).
Margin up to 9.6% versus 9% (Estimate: 9.1%).
Net profit down 8% to Rs 1,886.34 crore versus Rs 2,049.03 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,049 crore).
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.4% to Rs 2,625.59 crore versus Rs 2,357 crore.
Ebitda down 53% to Rs 302 crore versus Rs 642 crore.
Margin down to 11.5% versus 27.2%.
Net profit down 35% to Rs 452 crore versus Rs 696 crore.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.2% to Rs 3,178 crore versus Rs 2,859 crore.
Ebitda up 14.2% to Rs 1,032 crore versus Rs 904 crore.
Margin up to 32.5% versus 31.6%.
Net profit up 19.9% to Rs 548 crore versus Rs 457 crore.
India revenues up 11%, led by outperformance in focus therapies.
Brazil revenues up 11% to Rs 218 crore.
Germany revenues up 9% to Rs 308 crore.
US business revenues up 19% to Rs 308 crore.
Gravita India Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 0.3% to Rs 1,040 crore versus Rs 1,037 crore.
Ebitda up 9.2% to Rs 101 crore versus Rs 92.2 crore.
Margin at 9.7% versus 8.9%.
Net profit down 2% to Rs 93.3 crore versus Rs 95.1 crore.
Adani Total Gas Q1FY26 Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.8% to Rs 1,379 crore versus Rs 1,341 crore.
Ebitda up 10.1% to Rs 293 crore versus Rs 266 crore.
Margin at 21.3% versus 19.9%.
Net profit up 6.9% to Rs 165 crore versus Rs 155 crore.
Go Digit General Insurance Q1FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Net premium income up 2.3% to Rs 1,865 crore versus Rs 1,824 crore.
Net profit up 36.5% to Rs 138 crore versus Rs 101 crore.
Paradeep Phosphates Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 57.9% to Rs 3,754 crore versus Rs 2,377 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 466 crore versus Rs 147 crore.
Margin at 12.4% versus 6.2%.
Net profit at Rs 256 crore versus Rs 5.4 crore.
Flair Writing Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.6% to Rs 288 crore versus Rs 247 crore.
Ebitda up 17.7% to Rs 48.94 crore versus Rs 41.57 crore.
Margin up 16 basis points to 16.99% versus 16.82%.
Net profit up 7.9% to Rs 28.6 crore versus Rs 26.5 crore.
NTPC Green Energy Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.6% to Rs 680 crore versus Rs 578.5 crore.
Ebitda up 17.7% to Rs 604 crore versus Rs 513 crore.
Margin flat at 88.7%.
Net profit up 59% to Rs 221 crore versus Rs 139 crore.
JK Paper Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 2.3% to Rs 1,674 crore versus Rs 1,714 crore.
Ebitda down 12% to Rs 247 crore versus Rs 280.3 crore.
Margin at 14.8% versus 16.4%.
Net profit down 42% to Rs 81 crore versus Rs 140 crore.
The company approved acquisition of a 72% stake in Borkar Packaging at a price of Rs 125.46 per share.
Sanghi Industries Q1FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 10% to Rs 245 crore versus Rs 223 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 25.4 crore versus loss of Rs 2.8 crore.
Margin at 10.36%.
Net loss at Rs 75.4 crore versus Rs 88.2 crore.
Waaree Energies Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 29.8% to Rs 4,425.83 crore versus Rs 3,408.90 crore.
Ebitda up 80.5% to Rs 997.32 crore versus Rs 552.48 crore.
Margin at 22.5% versus 16.2%.
Net profit up 89.1% to Rs 745.2 crore versus Rs 394.15 crore.
Achieved highest-ever quarterly module production of 2.3 GW in the quarter.
Arvind Fashions Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16% to Rs 1,107 crore versus Rs 955 crore.
Ebitda up 5.5% to Rs 133 crore versus Rs 126 crore.
Margin at 12% versus 12.1%.
Net profit at Rs 12.6 crore versus Rs 1.3 crore.
Bajaj Healthcare Q1FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 12.5% to Rs 149 crore versus Rs 132 crore.
Ebitda flat at Rs 24.5 crore.
Margin at 16.5% versus 18.5%.
Net profit up 65.9% to Rs 11.8 crore versus Rs 7.1 crore.
Five Star Business Finance Q1FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Assets under management up 20% to Rs 12,458 crore as of June 30, 2025.
Net interest income up 20% to Rs 577 crore versus Rs 483 crore.
Net profit up 6% to Rs 266 crore versus Rs 252 crore.
Impairment up 88.3% to Rs 47.78 crore versus Rs 25.37 crore QoQ.
Impairment up 157.8% to Rs 47.78 crore versus Rs 18.53 crore YoY.
Archean Chemical Industries Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 37.5% to Rs 292 crore versus Rs 213 crore.
Ebitda up 9.7% to Rs 78.1 crore versus Rs 71.2 crore.
Margin at 26.7% versus 33.5%.
Net profit down 10.4% to Rs 40.2 crore versus Rs 44.9 crore.
IIFL Capital Services Q1FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Net profit down 3.8% to Rs 175 crore versus Rs 182 crore.
Net interest income up 7% to Rs 59.6 crore versus Rs 55.7 crore.
Chemplast Sanmar Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3.9% to Rs 1,100 crore versus Rs 1,145 crore.
Ebitda down 86.2% to Rs 17.1 crore versus Rs 124 crore.
Margin at 1.6% versus 10.8%.
Net loss at Rs 64.3 crore versus profit of Rs 23.9 crore.
Caustic soda prices remained firm during the quarter; chloromethanes and hydrogen peroxide prices were stable.
KEC International Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.3% to Rs 5,023 crore versus Rs 4,512 crore.
Ebitda up 29.5% to Rs 350 crore versus Rs 270.37 crore.
Margin at 7% versus 6%.
Net profit up 42.3% to Rs 125 crore versus Rs 87.6 crore.
Quess Corp Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.8% to Rs 3,651 crore versus Rs 3,587 crore.
Ebitda up 10.3% to Rs 69.7 crore versus Rs 63.2 crore.
Margin at 1.9% versus 1.8%.
Net profit up 3.8% to Rs 50.9 crore versus Rs 49.1 crore.
NACL Industries Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 37.8% to Rs 448 crore versus Rs 325 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 38.2 crore versus loss of Rs 3.5 crore.
Margin at 8.5%.
Net profit at Rs 13 crore versus loss of Rs 20.8 crore.
Laxmi Organic Industries Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3.5% to Rs 693 crore versus Rs 718 crore.
Ebitda down 56.8% to Rs 30.7 crore versus Rs 71.2 crore.
Margin at 4.4% versus 9.9%.
Net profit down 37.7% to Rs 21.4 crore versus Rs 34.4 crore.
Stocks in News
Senores Pharmaceuticals: The USFDA inspected the Georgia facility from July 21-25 and concluded with the issuance of a form 483 detailing three observations.
Sona Comstar: The company has issued a clarification regarding allegations made by Rani Kapur, mother of the late Sunjay Kapur. The company stated that Rani Kapur has not held any direct or indirect role within the organisation since 2019, rendering any insinuation that she was coerced into signing documents or that her approval is required legally untenable. The company emphasised that these claims are baseless and reiterated that it is not a family-run business. Furthermore, the company confirmed that the reappointments of Jeffery Overly and Priya Sachdev Kapur were conducted in full compliance with all relevant regulations. The company asserted that the dissemination of false narratives and personal legal agendas has negatively impacted shareholders, deeming such actions reckless and deeply harmful to the company's interests.
Cosmo First: The company's pet care division, Zigly, has acquired Santa Animal Healthcare in Bengaluru. The strategic move is expected to significantly accelerate the growth of the company's veterinary services. The complete acquisition of the business is expected to complete within 36 months.
TVS Srichakra: The company has opened its fourth exclusive branded store in Chennai, further expanding its retail presence in the city.
PCBL Chemical: The company incorporated a new arm, PCBL Chemical USA by subscribing to 1,000 equity shares at $1 each, totalling $1,000. This strategic move aims to enhance company's global presence by providing direct access to North American markets.
Muthoot Finance: The company approved appointment of Thomas Kokkoth as Chief Risk Officer effective from Aug. 6 and reappointed Alexander George as whole-time director for five years.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The company appoints Aman Mehta as MD effective Aug. 1.
Omaxe: The company has secured Rs 500 crore funding from Oaktree Capital Management, which will be utilised to accelerate delivery timelines for its residential, commercial, and public-private partnership developments, including infrastructure, commercial, and residential projects.
Centrum Capital: The company clarifies that the issue price of Rs 28.52 per warrant for its preferential issue is not less than the floor price.
Greenlam Industries: The companies arm received an extended special package of incentives from the Andhra Pradesh Government to set up an existing particle board project.
Man Industries: The company raised Rs 255 crore via preferential issue at a price of Rs 328.
Shankara Building Products: Chandu Nair resigned as an Independent Director of the company.
PNC Infratech: The company was among the lowest bidders for order worth Rs 2,956 crore in a tender floated by NHPC and has secured a 300 MW ISTS Solar Power Project, which includes a 150 MW energy storage system.
HG Infra Engineering: The company acquired Angul Sundargarh Transmission, this will further enhance organic and inorganic growth opportunities for the company.
RPSG Ventures: The company’s arm has signed an SPA with England and Wales Cricket Board. The agreement is for the acquisition of a 70% equity stake in Manchester Originals Limited for a total consideration of GBP 81,210,000 (approx. Rs 945 crore) and is payable over 24 months.
Zuari Agro Chemicals: The company plans to invest up to Rs 180 crore in its JV through a subscription of compulsorily convertible preference shares.
Kaynes Technology India: The company has acquired a 76% stake in Aerocaliph Components for Rs 60 lakh, another 76% stake in Cryo Precision Technologies for Rs 7 lakh, and an 11% stake in Tranzmeo IT Solutions for Rs 43 crore.
Oil & Natural Gas Corp: The company has signed an agreement with BP Exploration and RIL for an offshore block located in the Saurashtra Basin.
Aster DM Healthcare: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the incorporation of Aster DM's wholly owned arm in Bengaluru.
Aditya Birla Capital: The company has allotted 147 Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating to Rs 147 crore on a private placement basis.
Steel Exchange of India: The Board will meet on Aug. 4 to consider the approval for a rights issue of up to Rs 150 Crore.
United Spirits: Diageo Scotland has identified a shortfall in the price charged for certain bulk scotch supplies but has confirmed this will not be charged to the company. The company is in the process of making voluntary payments totalling upto Rs 125 crore.
Cohance Lifesciences: The company has appointed Yann D'Herve as the CEO of its CDMO Business, effective Aug. 1.
Saraswati Commercial India: The company has acquired a 0.2% stake in Aditya Infotech for Rs 13 crore.
ELCID Investments: The company to invest upto Rs 7.5 crore to subscribe to compulsory convertible preference shares of Zepto.
HLE Glascoat: The company acquired 100% Stake in HLE Surface Technologies GmbH for Rs 0.29 crore.
Solarium Green Energy: The company received two orders worth Rs 26.6 crore from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam.
Lumax Auto: NCLT passed an order for the amalgamation of Lumax Ancillary with Lumax Auto.
IPO Offering
Brigade Hotel Ventures: The public issue was subscribed to 1.19 times on day 2. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.08 times), non-institutional investors (0.98 times), retail investors (4.65 times), Employee Reserved (0.57 times), Reserve for shareholders (1.81 times).
Shanti Gold International: The public issue was subscribed to 1.16 times on day 1. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.01 times), non-institutional investors (1.09 times), retail investors (1.84 times).
Laxmi India Finance: The company will offer shares for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 150 to Rs 158 per share. The Rs 254.26-crore IPO is a fresh issue of Rs 165.17 crore and rest offer for sale. The company raised Rs 75 crore from anchor investors.
Aditya InfoTech: The company will offer shares for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 640 to Rs 675 per share. The Rs 1,300-crore IPO is a combination of fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and rest offer for sale. The company raised Rs 582 crore from anchor investors.
Bulk & Block Deals
Marksans Pharma: Unifi Capital bought 72.41 lakh shares (1.6%) at Rs 232 apiece.
Jayaswal Neco Industries: Assets Care and Reconstruction Enterprise sold 3.98 crore shares (4.11%) at Rs 41.6 apiece, while Subham Capital bought 52.98 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 42.43 apiece.
UPL: BofA Securities Europe SA bought 5.54 lakh shares (0.06%) at Rs 538 apiece.
Insider Trade
DB Power: Promoter group acquired 30,037 shares between July 24 and 25.
Trading Tweaks
List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage - I: Sharda Cropchem.
Ex-Dividend: Bosch, SRF, Eveready Industries, GPT HealthCare, Rane (Madras), Punjab and Sind Bank, Rane Holdings, Apar Industries, Alembic Pharma, Aeroflex Industries.
F&O Cues
Nifty July Futures down by 0.58% to 24,710 at a premium of 30 points.
Nifty July futures open interest down by 7.83%
Nifty Options 31 July Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.
Securities in ban period: RBL Bank
Currency/Rupee Update
The Rupee closed weaker against the US Dollar, reversing early gains amid cautious global sentiment and persistent foreign portfolio outflows. The currency settled at 86.67 per dollar, down 16 paise from Friday’s close of 86.51. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond settled two basis points higher at 6.37%.