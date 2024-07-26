Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 26

Markets in Asia-Pacific region rose Friday as better than expected US GDP data affirmed investors' expectation of a rate cut from the US Federal Reserve in September.

The Nikkei 225 was 142.55 points or 0.38% higher at 38,012.06, and the KOSPI was 12.86 points or 0.47 higher at 2,723.51.

Wall Street traders, confident in the Fed's ability to orchestrate a smooth economic adjustment, fueled a rally in higher-risk sectors of the market. This comes after a widespread market downturn that shook global markets in the previous session.

Shares of economically sensitive sectors, including financial and industrial companies, led the charge on Thursday. Smaller firms continued their strong performance this month, surging nearly 10%, significantly outpacing the gains of tech giants.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite declined over 0.51% and 0.93%, respectively, as of Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.20% higher.

Brent crude was trading 0.10% lower at $82.29 a barrel. Gold was 0.14% lower at $2,361.21 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 30 points or 0.12% higher at 24,482.00 as of 06:58 a.m.

The Indian benchmark equity indices ended little changed on Thursday as shares of Tata Motors Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. helped them erase losses after a lower open.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 7.40 points or 0.03% lower at 24,406.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 109.08 points or 0.14% down at 80,039.80.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,605.5 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third session and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,431.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat at 83.70 against the US dollar. u