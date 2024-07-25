Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 25

US stocks plummeted following a disappointing start to the mega-cap earnings season. After driving the rally for most of 2024, big tech pulled the markets down on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 seeing its sharpest decline since the regional-bank crisis peak in March 2023. The Nasdaq 100 fared worse, dropping 3%.

The S&P 500 as of 12:34 p.m. fell 1.71% and the Nasdaq 100 sank over 2.96%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.79% to 40,040.16.

Brent crude was trading 1.20% higher at $81.98 a barrel. Gold rose 0.48% to $2,421.12 an ounce.

India's benchmark equity indices fell for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, logging their worst streak since five consecutive sessions of decline till May 30. Today's fall was due to losses in the shares of financial services stocks.

The Nifty closed at 24,413.50, down 0.27% or by 65.55 points, while the Sensex ended at 80,148.88, down 0.35% or by 280.16 points. Intraday, the Nifty fell 0.70% and the Sensex declined 0.84%.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the second straight day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,130.9 crore post-budget day, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third session and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,137.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency weakened by 2 paise to close at a record low of 83.71 against the US dollar.