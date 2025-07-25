Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 25

The benchmark equity indices closed lower on Thursday, weighed down by shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 157.8 points or 0.63% lower at 25,062.1, while the BSE Sensex closed 542.47 points or 0.66% down at 82,184.17.

Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers of Indian shares for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday as they sold stocks worth Rs 2,307.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The domestic institutional investors, who stayed buyers for the 14th straight session, acquired stocks worth Rs 2,692.4 crore.