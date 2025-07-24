Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 24

The benchmark equity indices closed higher on Wednesday, led by shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 159 points or 0.63% higher at 25,219.90, while the BSE Sensex closed 539.83 points or 0.66% up at 82,726.64.

Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers of Indian shares for the third consecutive day on Wednesday as they sold stocks worth Rs 2,422.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The domestic institutional investors, who stayed buyers for the 13th straight session, obtained stocks worth Rs 2,944.9 crore.