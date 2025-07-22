Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 22

Bajaj Finance: Managing Director Anup Saha resigned due to personal reasons. Rajeev Jain will assume leadership as Vice Chairman and MD until March 2028, ensuring smooth succession and business continuity.

360 One WAM: Bain Capital (BC Asia Investments X) is selling 15 million shares or 3.7% stake in 360 One WAM. The block deal is worth approximately USD 202 million. The floor price is set at Rs 1,160 per share, implying a 5% discount on the last closing price. The seller will be under a 120-day lock-up post-sale.

State Bank of India: The company closed a QIP and approved the allocation of 30.6 crore shares at issue price of Rs 817 per share.

Afcons Infra: The company secured a major railway project in Croatia worth €677 million (Rs 6,800 crore). The project covers railway reconstruction, new track construction, electrification, and signalling works.

LIC: The company increased its stake in SBI to 9.49% from 9.21%. The company bought 6.12 crore shares at Rs 817 per share.

Dr.Reddy's: USFDA end Inspection at New York Facility & issued establishment inspection report with voluntary action indicated classification.

Simplex Infrastructures: The company approved the conversion of 8.65 lakh convertible warrants into equivalent number of shares at issue price of Rs 289.

Zota Health Care: The company approved the allotment of 2.1 lakh shares at an issue price of Rs 509 per share upon conversion of warrants. The allottees includes Ramesh S Damani (1 lakh shares) and Akshat Greentech (1.1 lakh shares)

BL Kashyap: The company received a Rs 910 crore order for the construction & supervision of Civil structure work from BPTP.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The company approved allotment of Rs 352 crore bonus shares aggregating to Rs 352 crore.

Arisinfra Solutions: The company received Rs 340 crore order for the supply of construction materials for the Transcon group’s ongoing projects in Mumbai.

Quality Power: The company received an order worth Rs 10 crore for supply of dry-type shunt reactors for a hyperscale data centre project in Finland.

Rajoo Engineers: The company closed QIP, approved allocation of 1.47 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 109 per share.

CCL Products: The company re-appointed Challa Rajendra Prasad as Executive Chairman effective April 1, 2026.

Titan Co: The company to acquire 67% stake in Damas LLC. The valuation of the acquisition is arrived at an enterprise value of AED 103.8 million.

Jtekt: The company approved the rights issue of 2.3 crore shares up to Rs 250 crore at an issue price of Rs 108.1 per share.

Cummins India: The company approved the appointment of Soma Dilip Ghosh as Chief Financial Officer.

IIFL Capital Services: The company's arm IIFL Wealth (UK) voluntarily dissolves.

Torrent Pharma: The board is to meet on July 28 to consider the issue of NCDs or bonds via private placement.

Arvind Smartspaces: The company appointed Priyansh Kapoor as whole-time director and CEO effective August 9.

Brigade Enterprises: The Brigade Group acquired 20-acre land in Bengaluru for Rs 588 crore.