Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 22

India's benchmark stock indices declined on Friday, weighed down by Reliance Industries and Tata Steel. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 275.25 points, or 1.11% lower at 24,800.85, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled down 738.81 points, or 0.91%, to 81,343.46.

The indices rallied for seven straight weeks for the second consecutive session since Dec. 11, 2023.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,506 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the fifth session and sold equities worth Rs 462 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed 3 paise lower at Rs 83.66 after against the US dollar.