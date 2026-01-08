Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 8

Indian equity markets ended marginally lower for the third straight session amid global geopolitical concerns and persistent FII outflows. The Nifty 50 slipped 38 points or 0.1% to close at 26,141 and the BSE ensex ended 102.20 points or 0.12% down at 84,961.14. Intraday, both indices fell nearly 0.5%.

Broader markets outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 rising 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.