Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 8
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
The GIFT Nifty is trading at a 0.18% decline at 26,179 as of 6:45 a.m., indicating a muted to negative open for the benchmark Nifty 50.
S&P 500 futures trade 0.065% higher.
Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 0.03% lower.
India Market Recap
Indian equity markets ended marginally lower for the third straight session amid global geopolitical concerns and persistent FII outflows. The Nifty 50 slipped 38 points or 0.1% to close at 26,141 and the BSE ensex ended 102.20 points or 0.12% down at 84,961.14. Intraday, both indices fell nearly 0.5%.
Broader markets outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 rising 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.
US Market Wrap
Wall Street’s optimism faded as investors parsed mixed economic data and reassessed rising geopolitical risks, following a wave of social media posts from the US President.
The S&P 500 fell 0.3% after hitting its second intraday record of 2026 on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq 100 struggled to maintain modest gains. Equities lost momentum after posts by President Donald Trump sparked a selloff in homebuilders and defense stocks. Meanwhile, Valero Energy Corp. led refiners higher after Trump said Venezuela would transfer millions of barrels of oil to the US.
Asian Markets Recap
Asian equities slipped for a second straight session as the recent record-setting rally began to cool. Treasuries held onto gains after advancing in US trading, helped by mixed US economic data.
Shares opened weaker in Japan and South Korea. Both a global equity gauge and the S&P 500 logged their first declines of 2026 on Wednesday. Samsung Electronics Co. dropped 1.5%, despite its quarterly profit more than tripling to an all-time high on strong global demand for AI servers.
Commodity Check
Gold held steady after falling nearly 1% in the previous session, as traders awaited US jobs data and the annual rebalancing of major commodity indexes.
Bullion hovered near $4,460 an ounce on Thursday. Silver rose 0.6% to $78.62 after slumping almost 4% in the prior session. Platinum clawed back part of Wednesday’s losses, while palladium also advanced.
Stocks In News
Gland Pharma – Receives approval for Olopatadine Hydrochloride Solution used for allergic conjunctivitis.
Infosys – Partners with Cognition to deploy AI software Devin globally.
Balaji Amines – Becomes eligible for an industrial promotion subsidy of Rs 258 crore.
Godawari Power – Completes environmental clearance presentation for the Ari Dongri iron ore mines.
Swaraj Engines – Receives warning letters from BSE and NSE for non‑compliance with SEBI listing regulations.
ONGC – Continues blowout control at Well Mori number 5; fire intensity has reduced significantly.
HUDCO – Signs MoU with the Chhattisgarh Government to provide Rs 1 lakh crore assistance over five years.
Cipla – Clarifies Pharmathen is the supply partner for Lanreotide Injection; evaluating impact of USFDA inspection.
Midwest – Receives quarry lease work order for mining coloured quartzite blocks from the Andhra Pradesh Government.
SG Finserve – Receives RBI registration to undertake factoring business.
Angel One – Board to meet on January 15 to consider a stock split.
Adani Green – Subsidiary signs agreement to supply 20.8 MW of solar‑wind hybrid power to Asahi India Glass.
Kalpataru Projects – Gets approval to sell 100% stake in Vindhyachal Expressway Pvt. Ltd at an enterprise value of Rs 775 crore.
Meesho – Megha Agarwal resigns as General Manager – Business & Senior Management Personnel.
DEE Development – Reports cumulative executed orders of Rs 793 crore as of December 31.
Shreeji Shipping – Gujarat High Court orders release of two vessels upon furnishing security with the court registrar.
Q3 Business Updates
Tata Steel
India production volume up 12% at 6.34 million tonnes (QoQ)
Deliveries were up 9% QoQ and 14% YoY.
Netherlands production volume up 0.6% at 1.68 million tonnes (QoQ)
IRB Infrastructure
December toll collection jumped 12% year-on-year to Rs 754 crore.
Trading Tweaks
Share to exit anchor Lock-in: LG Electronics (2%) and Crizac (60%)
List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework: Shankara Building, Orient Tech, MIRC Electronics.
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures down by 0.18% to 26235 at a premium of 95 points.
Nifty January futures open interest up by 0.07%.
Nifty Options on Jan 13: Maximum Call open interest at 26500 and Maximum Put open interest at 25500.
Securities in ban period: Sail and Sammaan Capital
Currency/ Bond Markets
The rupee rose 33 paise to close at 89.78 against the US dollar on Wednesday on possible intervention by the Reserve Bank of India and a fall in global crude oil prices.
The yield on the 10-year government bond slipped 2 basis points to 6.61%.