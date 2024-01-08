Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 8

Share indices in Australia and South Korea inched higher in early Monday as investors await for inflation figure, and Bank of Korea's policy meeting outcome.

The S&P/ASX 200 was 0.10% higher at 7,496.40, while the KOSPI index was trading 0.37% higher at 2,588.28 as of 6:30 a.m.

Markets in Japan are closed for observance of 'Coming of Age' day.

U.S. stocks hinted at a rebound after a dour start to the year as investors digested data hinting that the Federal Reserve can pull off a soft landing for the world’s largest economy, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 settled 0.18% up, while the Nasdaq 100 closed 0.07% higher, snapping a five-day losing streak for the tech-heavy benchmark.

Brent crude was trading 0.13% lower at $78.66 a barrel. Gold was down 0.02% at $2,045.10 an ounce.

India’s benchmark indices closed higher for the second consecutive day on Friday, led by gains in Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 179 points, or 0.25%, higher at 72,026.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 52 points, or 0.24%, to end at 21,710.80.

The Sensex hit an intraday high of 72,156.48 and the Nifty touched 21,749.60.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,696.8 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 3,497.6 crore, the NSE data showed.

The local currency strengthened 7 paise to close at Rs 83.16 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.