Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan 7

Indian equities extended decline to end lower on expiry day. Nifty ended 71.60 points or 0.27% lower at 26,178.70 while Sensex ended 376.28 points or 0.44% down at 85,063.34. Nifty and Sensex fell nearly 0.5% intraday.

Broader indices closed lower. Nifty Midcap 150 ended 0.20% lower and Nifty Smallcap 250 closed 0.31% lower. Most sectoral indices rose with Nifty pharma and Nifty PSU bank leading the gains, while Nifty oil and gas and Nifty media were among the losers.