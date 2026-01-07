Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan 7
Good morning!
The GIFT Nifty is trading at a 0.28% advance at 26,392.50 as of 6:45 a.m., indicating a muted open for the benchmark Nifty 50.
S&P 500 futures trade 0.014% higher.
Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 0.17% higher.
India Market Recap
Indian equities extended decline to end lower on expiry day. Nifty ended 71.60 points or 0.27% lower at 26,178.70 while Sensex ended 376.28 points or 0.44% down at 85,063.34. Nifty and Sensex fell nearly 0.5% intraday.
Broader indices closed lower. Nifty Midcap 150 ended 0.20% lower and Nifty Smallcap 250 closed 0.31% lower. Most sectoral indices rose with Nifty pharma and Nifty PSU bank leading the gains, while Nifty oil and gas and Nifty media were among the losers.
US Market Recap
US equities closed at fresh highs Tuesday, extending gains on investor confidence in artificial intelligence and expectations of easier monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.
The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, surpassing its previous closing peak from late December. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.9%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 jumped 1.4%.
Investors largely shrugged off geopolitical tensions in Venezuela, fueling a three-year bull run driven by AI-linked stocks. A weaker-than-expected U.S. Services PMI reading on Tuesday reinforced hopes for rate cuts, with additional business activity and labor market data due later this week.
Asian Market Wrap
Asian equities, off to their strongest-ever start to a year, eased on Wednesday as Japanese shares declined amid rising tensions with China.
The Nikkei 225 fell 0.4% at the open, pulling the MSCI Asia Pacific Index lower after four consecutive days of gains. The yen weakened slightly against the dollar. Futures also pointed to a softer open for Hong Kong stocks, following a 0.6% rise in the S&P 500 overnight that pushed it to a new closing record.
Commodity Check
Gold steadied Wednesday after three consecutive sessions of gains, as traders shifted focus from geopolitical tensions to upcoming U.S. economic data. Bullion hovered near $4,500 an ounce, following a more than 4% rise over the past three days. The White House said Tuesday that President Donald Trump would not rule out using military force to acquire Greenland after the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.
Silver advanced 0.8% to $81.91 an ounce, building on a 6.1% surge in the previous session.
Oil prices continued to slide after Trump announced Venezuela would transfer up to 50 million barrels of crude to the U.S., to be sold at market prices for mutual benefit. West Texas Intermediate fell toward $56 after a 2% drop on Tuesday, while Brent settled below $61.
Q3 Business Update
Tata Motors – Passenger Vehicles
Curvv and Sierra production declined 78% to 3,624 units year‑on‑year.
Safari, Harrier and Sumo production increased 81% to 16,136 units year‑on‑year.
Lodha Developers
Pre‑sales rose 25% to Rs 5,620 crore.
Collections declined 17% to Rs 3,560 crore year‑on‑year.
Jubilant FoodWorks
Consolidated revenue grew 13.4% to Rs 2,429 crore year‑on‑year.
Standalone revenue increased 11.8% to Rs 1,802 crore year‑on‑year.
Domino’s India recorded 5% like‑for‑like growth.
The company added 114 net new stores during Q3.
Titan
Domestic sales rose 38%, while domestic jewellery sales grew 41% year‑on‑year.
International sales jumped 79% year‑on‑year.
Titan added 54 new stores in India, taking the total store count to 3,399.
Senco Gold
Revenue grew 51% year‑on‑year, following 6.5% growth in Q2 and 28% in Q1.
Launched 4 new franchise showrooms in Q3.
Total showroom network expanded to 196 branches.
The company is prepared for the upcoming Q4 wedding season.
On track to meet its FY26 target of 20 new showroom openings.
CreditAccess Grameen
Disbursements up 9% at Rs 5,805 crore (QoQ)
Borrower Additions at 2.1 lakh Vs 2.2 lakh (QoQ)
Stocks To Watch
Fedbank Financial: Approved the allotment of 20,000 NCDs worth Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis.
Bharat Forge: Completed the acquisition of 20,580 shares of SPV Sunsure Solarpark Twenty at a premium of Rs 1,240 per share.
Biocon: Subsidiary Biocon Biologics to introduce three new oncology biosimilars at a US event.
IEX: Stated that no undisclosed information is known and share price movement appears market-driven amid APTEL hearing, with no adverse order passed.
IRB Infra Trust: Secured a 74.5 km highway project from NHAI; will pay Rs 3,087 crore as concession fee.
M&M: Launched the XUV 3XO EV starting at Rs 13.89 lakh.
AB Infrabuild: Secured a Rs 51 crore order for a Railway ROB project.
Godrej Consumer: Expects gradual improvement in consumption; standalone business on track for double-digit Q3 revenue growth. Personal Care segment expected to grow mid-single digits, with consolidated revenue near double-digit growth.
ACME Solar: Subsidiary received Certificate of Commissioning from GEDA for 12 MW out of a 100 MW wind project.
JD Cables: The company received a Rs 244 crore work order for civil and electrical works.
Trading Tweaks
Share to exit anchor lock-in: Aequs 2%, Meesho 2%, Vidya Wires 4%, Tata Capital 2%.
Price band changed from 20% to 10%: Goyalalum, Nandani Creation.
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures down by 0.19% to 26285 at a premium of 108 points.
Nifty January futures open interest up by 1.58%.
Nifty Options on Jan 6: Maximum Call open interest at 26200 and Maximum Put open interest at 26,150.
Securities in ban period: SAIL and Sammaan capital
Currency/Bond Market
The rupee snapped the four-day losing streak and appreciated 12 paise to settle at 90.18 (provisional) against the American currency on Tuesday, tracking a decline in the US dollar index.
The yield on the 10-year government bond ended 2 basis points lower at 6.62%.