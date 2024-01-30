Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 30

The rally that has pushed U.S. stocks deeper into a record lost a bit of its luster, with traders bracing for a deluge of earnings and updates on the outlook for interest rates that will likely drive the direction of markets over the next few months, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.16% and 0.42%, respectively, as on 12:41 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained by 0.04%.

Brent crude was trading 1.22% lower at $82.53 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.57% at $2,029.93 an ounce.

Indian equity benchmark indices ended the first day of the week with their biggest single-day gains since Dec. 4, with index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd. contributing the most to the gains.

The Nifty 50 ended 385 points, or 1.80%, higher at 21,737.60, and the Sensex jumped 1,240.90 points, or 1.76%, to end at 71,941.57.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday after seven consecutive sessions. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 110 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 3,221.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened by 3 paise to Rs 83.14 against the U.S. dollar.