Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 3
U.S. stocks and treasuries dropped as traders trimmed their bets on interest rate cuts, Bloomberg reported.
The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.45% and 1.31%, respectively, as of 12:41 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.25%.
Brent crude was trading 0.96% lower at $76.30 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.09% at $2,064.77 an ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Tuesday as information technology and banking stocks declined amid a lack of fresh triggers.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed below 21,700 for the first time in the last three sessions, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed below 72,000 after four sessions.
The Nifty ended 76.10 points, or 0.35%, lower at 21,665.80, while the Sensex fell 379.46 points, or 0.53%, to close at 71,892.48.
Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,602.2 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 1,959 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee weakened 8 paise to close at Rs 83.32 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.
Stocks To Watch
Adani Group Stocks: The Supreme Court will pronounce its judgement in the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research case on Wednesday.
Maruti Suzuki: The company recorded total production at 1.21 lakh units, down 2.9% YoY, and passenger car production at 64,802 units, down 3.7% YoY. The auto manufacturer's mini and compact car production stood at 63,855 units, down 23.8% YoY.
Hero MotoCorp: The company recorded vehicle sales at 393,952 units, down 0.1% YoY and motorcycle sales at 354,658 units, down 0.6% YoY. The company's exports stood at 16,110 units, up 25.7% YoY.
Exide Industries: The company will increase its corporate guarantee to Exide Energy Solutions by Rs 1,000 crore. The corporate guarantee limit will be increased from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore.
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: The company recorded an overall disbursement of Rs 4,900 crore, up 5% YoY for December, and business assets of Rs 96,850 crore, up 25% YoY.
Coal India: The company recorded coal production at 532 MT during April-Dec 2023, up 11% YoY, and non-regulated sector consumers hit a record high of 98 MT during April-Dec 2023.
Mahindra EPC Irrigation: The company received four orders worth Rs 13.34 crore from the office of the Assistant Engineer of the Water Users Association for the supply of pressurised micro irrigation systems.
Yes Bank: The lender recorded loans and advances at Rs 2.17 lakh crore, up 11.9% YoY, and deposits at Rs 2.41 lakh crore, up 13.2% YoY. The lender's CASA ratio stood at 29.7% vs. 29.9%.
Vedanta: The company's unit, BALCO, received a tax demand worth Rs 23 crore.
Affle India: The company will buy a 9.03% stake in Explurger for Rs 37.3 crore to enrich its vertical reach to the relevant users by using the AI-powered social media app of Explurger.
CSB Bank: The company recorded total deposits of Rs 27,344 crore, up 20.65%, and gross advances of Rs 22,863 crore, up 22.59%. The bank's CASA stood at Rs 7,509 crore, up 5.39%.
Archean Chemical Industries: The company unit incorporated its subsidiary, SiCSem.
Shyam Metallics and Energy: The company opened its qualified institutional placement to raise up to Rs 3,600 crore. It set a floor price for QIP at Rs 597.63 per share, which indicates a discount of 7.06% to the current market price.
Bank of Maharashtra: The company recorded total business at Rs 4.35 lakh crore, up 18.92%, and Q3 gross advances at Rs 1.89 lakh crore, up 20.28% YoY. The lender's Q3 total deposits stood at Rs 2.46 lakh crore, up 17.9% YoY.
Arihant Superstructures: The company added a new plotted development project in Navi Mumbai, spread across 118 acres. The project is being acquired partly on an outright basis and partly in a joint-venture transaction. The total development potential is estimated at 2 million sq. ft.
Natco Pharma: The company announced that DASH Pharmaceuticals has officially transitioned to Natco Pharma USA. All products marketed by DASH Pharmaceuticals will transition to the Natco Pharma USA label.
Marico: The High Court of Bombay approved the dissolution of Halite Personal Care India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.
Avenue Supermarts: The company recorded standalone revenue at Rs 13,247 crore, up 17.2% YoY, and the number of stores at 341 as of Dec. 31.
Life Insurance Corp.: The company received a tax demand of Rs 117 crore from Telangana tax authorities for FY17.
Brigade Enterprise: The company acquired an additional 4.53% stake in BCV Developers. Accordingly, the shareholding of the company has increased from 62.51% to 67.04% in BCV Developers.
MOIL: The company recorded a production volume of 1.85 lakh MT, up 31% YoY for December, and sales of 11.01 lakh MT, up 40% YoY from April to December.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The pharma giant acquired a 100% stake in Israel's Libra Merger. Acquisition to facilitate consolidation of the company’s business in Israel.
Hindustan Zinc: The company recorded mined metal production at 2.71 lakh metric tonnes, up 7% YoY, and refined metal production at 2.59 lakh metric tonnes, up 1% YoY.
Jubilant Foodworks: The company acquired a 6.32% stake in O2 Renewable to buy up to 4.51 MW of renewable power. The aggregate cost of acquisition is Rs 2.67 crore.
Jubilant Pharmova: The company acquired a 19.89% stake in O2 Renewable for the purchase of renewable energy power (electricity) generated from the captive generating plant for Rs 8.43 crore.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has signed a MoU with REC for mutual benefits by way of RVNL presenting bankable projects with assured or projected sources of revenue.
Birlasoft: The company appointed Manjunath Kygonahally as the chief executive officer of the rest of the world region, effective January 2.
Rama Steel Tubes: The company recorded a Q3 sales volume of 46,919.80 tonnes, up 31% QoQ.
GVK Power and Infrastructure: The Competition Commission of India approved the proposed acquisition of GVK Power by Punjab State Power Corp.
Bulk Deals
VST Industries: DSP Mutual Fund sold 2.5 lakh shares (1.61%), HDFC Mutual Fund sold 2 lakh shares (1.29%) while Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani bought 2.22 lakh shares (1.44%), SBI Mutual Fund bought 2.25 lakh shares (1.45%) at Rs 3,390 apiece.
Strides Pharma Science: Amansa Holding bought 18.17 lakh shares (2%) at Rs 659.61 apiece.
PDS: Malabar India Fund bought 10 lakh shares (0.76%) at Rs 505.17 apiece.
Insider Trades
NCC: Promoter group Alluri SanjithRaju bought 10,000 shares on Dec. 29.
Divis Laboratories: Promoter group DIVI Madhusudana Rao sold 5,000 shares on Dec. 29.
Pledge Share Details
Medplus Health Services: Promoter Agilemed Investments created a pledge for 17.33 lakh shares on Dec. 20 and Madhukar Gangadi Reddy created a pledge of 19.21 lakh shares on Dec. 20.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Mahindra Lifespaces: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 5.
Sky Gold: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 9.
Vishnu Chemicals: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 4.
Globus Spirits: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 8.
ASK Automotive: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 5.
Advanced Enzymes: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 9.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 11.
Sterlite Technologies: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 8.
ADF Foods: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 5.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 5% to 20%: Bajel Projects.
Ex/record AGM: SpiceJet.
Moved into a short-term ASM framework: Kalyani Steels.
Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Navkar Corp, Salasar Techno Engineering.
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures down by 0.62% to 21,754 at a premium of 88.2 points.
Nifty January futures open interest up by 2.8%.
Nifty Bank January futures down by 1.35% to 47,882.55 at a premium of 120.9 points.
Nifty Bank January futures open interest up by 12.3%.
Nifty Options Jan 4 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 21,800 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.
Bank Nifty Options 3 Jan Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 48,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 47,000.
Securities in the ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indian Energy Exchange, SAIL, Zee Entertainment.
Money Market Update
