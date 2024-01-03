Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 3

U.S. stocks and treasuries dropped as traders trimmed their bets on interest rate cuts, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.45% and 1.31%, respectively, as of 12:41 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.25%.

Brent crude was trading 0.96% lower at $76.30 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.09% at $2,064.77 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Tuesday as information technology and banking stocks declined amid a lack of fresh triggers.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed below 21,700 for the first time in the last three sessions, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed below 72,000 after four sessions.

The Nifty ended 76.10 points, or 0.35%, lower at 21,665.80, while the Sensex fell 379.46 points, or 0.53%, to close at 71,892.48.

Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,602.2 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 1,959 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened 8 paise to close at Rs 83.32 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.