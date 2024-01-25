Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 25

U.S. stocks held onto gains in Wednesday's trading, with traders positive about the economy after a fresh batch of data topped estimates and technology companies reported robust earnings, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.74% and 1.44%, respectively, as on 12:49 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.33%.

Brent crude was trading 0.93% higher at $80.29 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.56% at $2,018.01 an ounce.