Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 24

U.S. stocks traded in a narrow range ahead of a slew of company results that should offer insights on the state of the global economy, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index fell and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.04% and 0.03%, respectively, as on 12:48 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.47%.

Brent crude was trading 0.65% lower at $79.54 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.07% at $2,023.09 an ounce.