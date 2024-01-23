Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 23

Share indices in Japan were trading higher for third day in a row as investors shift their focus on the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision, scheduled for release later today.

Bank of Japan is largely expected to keep its ultra loose monetary policy intact. However, Governor Kauzuo Ueda's remarks will be crucial for market participants for fresh cues about any impending change.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 was trading 0.51% higher at 36,736.65 as of 06:22 a.m.

Market participants will also closely monitor reaction in China's stock market after the country's Premier Li Qiang asked authorities to take more measure to aid the country's plunging stock market.

The benchmark CSI 300 fell to three-year low on Monday, reported Bloomberg.

U.S. stocks ended with marginal gains as strong economic data and corporate results fuelled Wall Street’s appetite for risk, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.22% and 0.09%, as of Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 0.36%.

Brent crude was trading 1.50% higher at $80.06 a barrel. Gold was up 0.05% at $2,022.64 an ounce.

Indian benchmark equity indices closed lower on Saturday as shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. dragged after their Q3 results.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 50.60 points, or 0.23%, lower at 21,571.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 259.58 points, or 0.36%, to end at 71,423.65.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 545.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after four days and offloaded stocks worth Rs 719.3 crore, the NSE provisional data showed.

The currency and bond markets were closed on Saturday.