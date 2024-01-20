Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 20

Wall Street is ending the week on a positive note, with stocks heading toward their all-time highs and the latest economic data reinforcing speculation the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates this year, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.62% and 1.23%, respectively, as on 12:46 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained by 0.62%.

Brent crude was trading 0.68% lower at $78.56 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.25% at $2,028.43 an ounce.