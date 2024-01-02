Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 2

India's benchmark indices ended the first day of 2024 little changed as market participants indulged in profit-booking after both indices hit record highs on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled 31.68 points, or 0.04%, higher at 72,271.94, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 10.50 points, or 0.05%, to end at 21,741.90.

Intraday, both Nifty and Sensex hit a record high of 21,834.35 and 72,561.91, respectively.

Overseas investors were net sellers of Indian equities on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 855.8 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 410.5 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

The Indian rupee weakened 3 paise to close at Rs 83.24 against the U.S. dollar.