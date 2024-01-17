Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 17

U.S. bond yields rose and stocks fell on speculation. Wall Street’s bets on aggressive Federal Reserve rate cuts have gone too far, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.43% and 0.28%, respectively, as of 12:41 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.69%.

Brent crude was trading 0.38% lower at $77.85 a barrel. Gold was lower by 1.40% at $2,027.84 an ounce.

India’s benchmark stock indices snapped a five-session winning streak to close lower on Tuesday, dragged by losses in Reliance Industries Ltd. and the information and technology and realty sectors.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 65 points, or 0.29%, lower at 22,032.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 199 points, or 0.27%, lower at 73,128.77.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 656.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 369.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened 19 paise to close at Rs 83.08 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.