Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 12

Polycab India: The company denied receiving communication from the Income Tax department regarding the outcome of the search, a day after authorities alleged detection of unaccounted cash sales of Rs 1,000 crore and non-genuine expenses.

Infosys: The company will acquire semiconductor design services provider, InSemi for Rs 280 crore

Tata Power: The company’s unit Tata Power Renewable Energy signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat government to develop 10,000 MW of renewable energy power projects across multiple sites in Gujarat.

UltraTech Cement: The company acquired a 26% stake in Amplus Ages for Rs 49 crore to meet green energy needs, and optimise energy costs.

H.G Infra Engineering: won the bid for a Rs 716 crore construction order from the Central Railway. The order involves the construction of a new 49.45-kilometer broad-gauge railway line between Dhule (Borvihir) to Nardana in Maharashtra.

Life Insurance Corp: The insurer received two tax demand orders worth of Rs 3,529 crore from Mumbai tax authorities.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The company will invest Rs 630 crore in Mahindra Electric Automobile by subscribing to a rights issue.

Vedanta: Billionaire Anil Agarwal tried to assuage concerns over the company's debt burden by posting a message on social media that the company has a comfortable financial situation and has never defaulted on payments.

Container Corp: The company reported total volumes at 11.5 lakh TEU, up 6% YoY, and export-import volumes at 9.02 lakh TEU, up 8.3% YoY and domestic volumes at 2.48 lakh TEU, down 1.25% YoY.

Bajel Projects: The company received a letter of intent for the supply of plant and installation services for transmission lines from Tata Power for Rs 487.64 crore.

Capacite Infraprojects: The company raised Rs 200 crore via QIP, allocating 79.47 lakh shares to investors at Rs 251.65 apiece, a discount of 5% to the floor price.

Bank of Baroda: The Reserve Bank of India waived off a penalty worth Rs 5 crore.

Ugro Capital: The company reported assets under management at over Rs 8,300 crore, up 60% YoY, and gross loan origination at Rs 2,810 crore, up 50% YoY.

Strides Pharma Science: The company’s unit agreed to sell a 100% stake in Eris Pharma for €200,000.

Heranba Industries: The company’s unit has acquired a 2.33% stake in Mikusu India. The total holding remains at 33.83%.

HDFC Bank: The company’s shareholders approved the reappointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan as managing director and chief executive officer.

TARC: The company launched a 1.7 million sq ft luxury residential project 'TARC KAILASA' with a gross development value of Rs 4,000 crore.

GHCL Textiles: The company signed a memorandum of understanding with Tamil Nadu Government to invest Rs 535 crore.

Quess Corp: The company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Gujarat Technical University to contribute to the forecast, development, and identification of programs to meet the skill requirement of the state.

Sansera Engineering: The company completed the transactions on strategic investment in MMRFIC Technology.

KPI Green Energy: The company’s unit received an order for 2 MW solar power plant from Sanwariya Processors for executing a solar power project. The projects are scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2024-25.

Shalby: The company’s division Shalby Academy, signed a memorandum of understanding with Kaushalya, The Skill University of the Gujarat Government, at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

Tata Metaliks and Tata Steel: The National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai sanctioned the merger of Tata Metaliks with Tata Steel.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: The company invested Rs 151 crore in Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers: The company received environmental clearance from the Rajasthan government for the expansion of ABS resin up to Rs 2 lakh TPA and saleable SAN Resin up to 25,000 TPA at the company’s Sirohi plant. The company now has all the Environmental approvals in place to achieve an overall 2,25,000 TPA capacity.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies: The company incorporated a new company named 'Mechtech Thermal'.

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations: The company was awarded a tender worth Rs 11.8 lakh by the Indian Defence System.

PCBL: The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company, namely, Advaya Chemical Industries with an initial paid-up share capital of Rs. 5 crores.