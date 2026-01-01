Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On New Year's Day
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
The GIFT Nifty is trading at a 0.27% advance at 26,347.50 as of 6:20 a.m., indicating a positive bias open for the benchmark Nifty 50.
S&P 500 futures trade 0.018% higher.
India Market Recap
The Nifty 50 ended 2025 with a decisive breakout, as the index surged 190.75 points or 0.74% up to settle at 26,129.60. The Sensex jumped 545.50 points or 0.64% to close at 85,220.60, supported by aggressive short covering and improved investor confidence as the January series commenced.
The positive momentum was also visible in the broader market with Nifty Midcap index advanced 0.95%, while the Nifty Smallcap index surged 1.11%, highlighting improving market breadth.
The final session of the year saw a rotation into cyclical and value sectors. Nifty Oil & Gas was the star performer, rallying 2.60%, led by heavyweight buying. Nifty IT remained the sole laggard, reflecting cautious global tech sentiment.
US Market Wrap
US stocks, bonds, gold, and silver all declined on the final trading day of 2025, capping an otherwise strong year with a subdued finish. The S&P 500 continued its post-Christmas slide, trimming its 2025 gain to about 16%.
The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8% on Wednesday, marking a fourth straight day of losses. Despite that, both indexes still delivered double-digit returns for a third consecutive year — their longest winning streak since 2021.
Asian Market Wrap
Major Asian equity markets ended Wednesday on a mixed note amid shortened sessions, holidays, and light trading volumes. Most markets in the region remained poised to finish the year with solid gains, supported by the AI-driven rally. Trading in Japan and South Korea was shut for holidays.
China’s Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.1% to close at 3,968.84.
The Hang Seng Index on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange dropped 0.9% from the previous close, ending the session at 25,606.37.
Commodity Check
Gold and silver declined on the final trading day of 2025, yet both remained set for their biggest yearly advance in more than 40 years as a stellar year for precious metals wound down.
Spot gold hovered near $4,320 an ounce, while silver slipped toward $71. Copper logged its strongest year since 2009, buoyed by short-term supply constraints and expectations that demand tied to electrification will outstrip output.
The red metal has recorded multiple record highs in a late-year rally, jumping 42% on the London Metal Exchange in 2025 — the top performer among the six industrial metals on the exchange.
Oil ended the year with its sharpest annual drop since 2020 as the market grappled with broad geopolitical risks alongside steadily increasing global supply. A significant surplus is expected to pressure prices in 2026.
Stocks In News
Auto stocks: Auto companies will deliver their production numbers for the month of December.
RBL Bank: Government and RBI are yet to clear request to cap foreign shareholding in the bank to 24%. Emirates NBD has sufficient foreign shareholding headroom to hold minimum 51% stake in RBL Bank. The bank had requested to cap foreign shareholding to 24% till deal with Emirates NBD was concluded.
Vodafone Idea: The company clarify that it has not received any communication from the government on freezing of AGR dues worth Rs 87,695 crore by Cabinet. The company amended its 2017 implementation agreement with the Vodafone promoter group to secure recovery of contingent liabilities arising from the merger. Under the revised arrangement, the company will receive about Rs 5,836 crore, partly in cash of Rs 2,307 crore over the next 12 months and partly through earmarked Vodafone promoter shares, whose sale proceeds will accrue to Vodafone Idea. Amendment ensures the contingent liability is fully discharged.
Indraprastha Gas: The company reduced PNG prices in Delhi and NCR by Rs 0.7/scm.
Voltas: Dehradun Tax Body reduced tax demand from Rs 265 crore to Rs 10.8 crore.
Jio Financial Services: Jio Leasing Services invested Rs 46 crore via 8.1% OCPS in RILIPL, a 50:50 JV with Reliance Strategic Business Ventures. The company’s total exposure in RILIPL rose to Rs 247.55 crore.
Zaggle Prepaid: The company entered into an agreement with Visa Worldwide. Visa will Incentivise company to launched & promote co-branded domestic prepaid cards on Visa Network.
NCC: The company received four new orders aggregating Rs 1,237 crore during December 2025. Orders worth Rs 704.67 crore were awarded to the buildings division and Transportation division secured orders amounting to Rs 532 crore.
EMS: The company entered two new JVs to expand Water & RMC business. In pact with Neercare India for business of design & building of sewage treatment plant. In pact with Gajendra Parihar for manufacturing & producing ready mix concrete.
Berger Paints: Promoter UK Paints bought 14.48% stake in the company; shareholding increased to 64.57%.
Navin Fluorine: The company started commercial production at Phase 1 of cGMP-4 plant at Dewas.
New India Assurance: Smita Srivastava ceased to be executive director of the company.
Zee Entertainment: Received Rs 120 crore demand order from Palghar tax body.
Dr Reddy's: Switzerland arm received complete response letter from US FDA For Biosimilar AVT03's Biologics license application. Additional corrective actions and re-inspection are required before US launch.
Utkarsh SFB: Pramod Kumar Dubey resigned as Whole-Time Director to pursue other career opportunities.
Sammaan Capital: The company approved scheme of arrangement between demerged company and Sammaan Finserve & Resulting Co. The demerged company to surrender its NBFC license when proposed scheme becomes effective.
Hexaware Tech: The company received nod from New Jersey division of revenue for merger of Mobiquity Velocity Solutions Inc, Mobiquity Inc into the company.
Hudco: The company achieved loan sanctions worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore for nine months ended Dec 31. Q3 loans sanctioned at Rs 46,167 crore. Provisional loan disbursements at Rs 41,347 crore for Nine Months Ended Dec 31. Q3 loan disbursements at Rs 15,508 crore.
Tata Steel: The company completed full acquisition of JV Tata BlueScope Steel for Rs 1,100 crore.
Canara Bank: Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia assigned additional charge of MD & CEO effective Jan 1, 2026, for three months.
Titagarh Rail: The board approved the business transfer pact for transfer of SMS business to Arm Titagarh Naval Systems worth Rs 114.9 crore.
Everest Kanto Cylinder: The company commenced commercial production at Gujarat unit.
Piccadily Agro: The company commenced commercial production at Chhattisgarh unit with capacity 200 Kilo liters/day effective today.
Paytm: The company acquired full stakes in Admirable Software, Mobiquest Mobile Technologies and Urja Money, making them direct wholly owned subsidiaries. The move is a part of group structure simplification process.
Hyundai Motor: Unsoo Kim resigned as Managing Director & Director of the company and receives shareholders’ nod to appoint Tarun Garg as new MD & CEO effective tomorrow.
Time Technoplast: The company received Rs 51 crore order from HPCL for the supply of goods.
NBCC: The company received Rs 220 crore order from Canara bank and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti for construction works and Rs 163 crore order from Canara Bank to construct head office Annex Building in Bengaluru.
Blue Dart: GST department dropped tax demand worth Rs 421 crore for arm Blue Dart Aviation.
Bulk Deals
Swan Energy: Jupiter India Fund bought 10.96 lakh shares (0.41%) at Rs 468 apiece, The Jupiter Global Fund-Jupiter India Select bought 4.03 lakh shares (0.15%) at Rs 468 apiece while Jainam Broking sold 15 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 468 apiece.
Privi Speciality Chemical: Vivira Investment and Trading sold 36.28 lakh shares (9.28%) at Rs 2,838 apiece, SBI MF bought 22.4 lakh shares (5.73%) at Rs 2,833.96 apiece.
Insider Trades
Cantabil Retail India: Promoter Vijay Bansal bought 1 lakh shares.
Privi Speciality Chemicals: Promoter Vivira Investment & Trading Private Limited sold 36.28 lakh shares.
John Cockerill India: Promoter John Cockerill sold 20,556 shares.
Bajaj Auto: Promoter Rahul Securities Private Limited bought 53,300 shares, Promoter Rupa Equities Private Limited bought 53,300 shares, Promoter Niraj Holdings Private Limited bought 53,626 shares, Promoter Rajiv Trust and Sanjiv trust bought 1.31 lakh shares each, Promoter Anant Bajaj Trust bought 1.23 lakh shares, Nirav Trust Promoter Nirav Trust bought 1.62 lakh shares.
KPI Green Energy: Promoter Quyosh Energia Private Limited bought 1.37 lakh shares.
Trading Tweaks
Share to exit anchor Lock-in: All time plastics (6%).
List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage - I: Rain Industries.
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures up by 0.71% to 26,304 at a premium of 175 points.
Nifty January futures open interest up by 1.24%.
Nifty Options on Jan 6: Maximum Call open interest at 26,400 and Maximum Put open interest at 26,000.
Securities in ban period: Nil
Rupee/Bond Market Update
On the last trading session of 2025, the rupee depreciated 9 paise to close at 89.88 against the US dollar as month-end demand and FPIs' dollar buying kept it lower. The rupee slumped 5% in 2025 as persistent capital outflows from foreign investors, alongside heightened dollar demand from importers, making it one of the worst-performing Asian currencies.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond ended flat at 6.59%.