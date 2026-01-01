Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On New Year's Day

The Nifty 50 ended 2025 with a decisive breakout, as the index surged 190.75 points or 0.74% up to settle at 26,129.60. The Sensex jumped 545.50 points or 0.64% to close at 85,220.60, supported by aggressive short covering and improved investor confidence as the January series commenced.

The positive momentum was also visible in the broader market with Nifty Midcap index advanced 0.95%, while the Nifty Smallcap index surged 1.11%, highlighting improving market breadth.

The final session of the year saw a rotation into cyclical and value sectors. Nifty Oil & Gas was the star performer, rallying 2.60%, led by heavyweight buying. Nifty IT remained the sole laggard, reflecting cautious global tech sentiment.