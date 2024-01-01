Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 1

Wall Street’s final session of 2023 saw stocks take a breather after a rally that put the market on pace for its ninth straight week of gains—the longest winning streak since 2004, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 fell after approaching its January 2022 record of 4,796.56. The Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.2%.

Brent crude was trading 0.51% higher at $77.54 a barrel. Gold was up 0.05% at $2,066.73 an ounce.

India's benchmark indices snapped its four-day record rally and closed the last session of 2023 lower on Friday.

However, the indices ended the year higher, with the NSE Nifty 50 gaining 19.42% and the S&P BSE Sensex rising 18.10%. All stocks of the Sensex ended with yearly gains in 2023 and only two stocks of the Nifty ended the year lower.

Overseas investors ended the year as net buyers of Indian equities for the third day in a row on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,459.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 554.4 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

The Indian rupee settled 4 paise lower at Rs 83.21 against the U.S. dollar.