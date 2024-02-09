Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 9

The U.S. stock market lost a bit of steam after hitting a fresh record, with traders awaiting a $25 billion sale of Treasury securities that will test Wall Street’s appetite for longer-term bonds following solid debt sales this week, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index was flat and the Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.18%, as of 12:46 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.20%.

Brent crude was trading 2.75% higher at $81.39 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.14% at $2,032.48 an ounce.

India’s benchmark equity indices closed lower on Thursday as the FMCG sector dragged the most, followed by banks after the RBI failed to announce any measures to ease tight liquidity.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 212.55 points, or 0.97%, lower at 21,717.95 and the Sensex closed 723.57 points, or 1%, down at 71,428.43.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 4,933.7 crore on Thursday; domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 5,512.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed flat at Rs 82.96 against the U.S. dollar.