Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 9
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
The U.S. stock market lost a bit of steam after hitting a fresh record, with traders awaiting a $25 billion sale of Treasury securities that will test Wall Street’s appetite for longer-term bonds following solid debt sales this week, according to Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 index was flat and the Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.18%, as of 12:46 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.20%.
Brent crude was trading 2.75% higher at $81.39 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.14% at $2,032.48 an ounce.
India’s benchmark equity indices closed lower on Thursday as the FMCG sector dragged the most, followed by banks after the RBI failed to announce any measures to ease tight liquidity.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 212.55 points, or 0.97%, lower at 21,717.95 and the Sensex closed 723.57 points, or 1%, down at 71,428.43.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 4,933.7 crore on Thursday; domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 5,512.3 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee closed flat at Rs 82.96 against the U.S. dollar.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Aarti Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.8% at Rs 1,732 crore vs Rs 1,668 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,662.30 crore).
Ebitda down 10% at Rs 260 crore vs Rs 289 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 273.94 crore).
Margin down 231 bps at 15% vs 17.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.50%).
Net profit down 9.5% at Rs 124 crore vs Rs 137 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 109.10 crore).
Power Finance Corp Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 20% at Rs 23,593.4 crore vs Rs 19,662.7 crore.
Net profit up 20.1% at Rs 6,294.4 crore vs Rs 5,241.1 crore.
Declared interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per share.
KNR Constructions Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.8% at Rs 996 crore vs Rs 875 crore.
EBITDA up 14.7% at Rs 225.9 crore vs Rs 196.9 crore.
Margin up 18 bps at 22.7% vs 22.5%.
Net profit up 25.3% at Rs 135.7 crore vs Rs 108.3 crore.
Patanjali Foods Q3 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue down 0.2% at Rs 7,910.7 crore vs Rs 7,926.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 7951.60 crore).
EBITDA down 6.5% at Rs 344 crore vs Rs 368 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 405.60 crore).
Margin down 29 bps at 4.3% vs 4.6% YoY (Bloomberg estimate 5.10%).
Net profit down 19.6% at Rs 216.5 crore vs Rs 269.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 269.40 crore).
ESAF Small Finance Bank Q3 FY24
NII up 32% at Rs 597 crore vs Rs 451.4 crore YoY.
Net profit at Rs 112.1 crore vs Rs 37.41 crore YoY.
Gross NPA at 4.16% vs 2.64% QoQ.
Net NPA at 2.19% vs 1.19% QoQ.
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.42% at Rs 1,257.25 crore vs Rs 1,098.71 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,189.50 crore).
Ebitda up 0.64% at Rs 200.32 crore vs Rs 199.04 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 226.00 crore).
Margin down 218 bps at 15.93% vs 18.11% (Bloomberg estimate 19.00%).
Net profit down 0.96% at Rs 132.79 crore vs Rs 134.09 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 159.90 crore).
Rail Vikas Nigam Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.4% at Rs 4,689.3 crore vs Rs 5,012.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 5,405.80 crore).
EBITDA down 9.6% at Rs 249.1 crore vs Rs 275.67crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 335.20 crore).
Margin down 18 bps at 5.3% vs 5.5% (Bloomberg estimate 6.20%).
Net profit down 6.2% at Rs 358.6 crore vs Rs 382.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 385.60 crore).
Global Health Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.91% at Rs 832.6 crore vs Rs 694.32 crore.
Ebitda up 32.59% at Rs 212.11 crore vs Rs 159.97 crore.
Margin up 243 bps at 25.47% vs 23.03%.
Net profit up 53.25% at Rs 123.54 crore vs Rs 80.61 crore.
Shilpa Medicare Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.1% at Rs 286.5 crore vs Rs 262.5 crore.
EBITDA at Rs 65.97 crore vs Rs 31.29 crore.
Margin up 1,110 bps at 23% vs 11.9%.
Net profit of Rs 4.58 crore vs loss of Rs 6.62 crore.
Approved the fund-raising of Rs 500 crore.
Hindustan Construction Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.6% at Rs 1,474.47 crore vs Rs 1,357.62 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 238.72 crore vs loss of Rs 144.31 crore.
Margin at 16.19%.
Net profit at Rs 233.22 crore vs loss of Rs 283.72 crore.
Alert: Company has gain of Rs 198 crore in exceptional Item.
SKF India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.4% at Rs 1,092.3 crore vs Rs 1,077.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1181.13 crore).
EBITDA down 6.3% at Rs 172.47 crore vs Rs 184.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 192.50 crore).
Margin down 129 bps at 15.8% vs 17.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.30%).
Net profit up 13.3% at Rs 132.2 crore vs Rs 116.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 121.85 crore).
Neuland Laboratories Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 45.89% at Rs 392.82 crore vs Rs 269.25 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 363.50 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 121.26 crore vs Rs 54.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 104.00 crore).
Margin up 1078 bps at 30.86% vs 20.08% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.60%).
Net profit at Rs 81.39 crore vs Rs 30.55 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 65.80 crore).
DCX Systems Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 44.34% at Rs 198.15 crore vs Rs 355.95 crore.
Ebitda down 36.54% at Rs 14.6 crore vs Rs 23.01 crore.
Margin up 90 bps at 7.36% vs 6.46%.
Net profit down 21.8% at Rs 13.38 crore vs Rs 17.11 crore.
Balmer Lawrie and Company Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.68% at Rs 594.63 crore vs Rs 514.01 crore.
Ebitda up 67.03% at Rs 83.55 crore vs Rs 50.02 crore.
Margin up 431 bps at 14.05% vs 9.73%.
Net profit up 89.14% at Rs 65.67 crore vs Rs 34.72 crore.
HealthCare Global Enterprises Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.62% at Rs 468.95 crore vs Rs 423.91 crore.
Ebitda up 3.96% at Rs 77.7 crore vs Rs 74.74 crore.
Margin down 106 bps at 16.56% vs 17.63%.
Net profit down 18.33% at Rs 3.43 crore vs Rs 4.2 crore.
Honeywell Automation India Q3 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 5.25% at Rs 1071 crore vs Rs 1017.5 crore.
Ebitda up 23.15% at Rs 160.6 crore vs Rs 130.4 crore.
Margin up 217 bps at 14.99% vs 12.81%.
Net profit up 20.54% at Rs 127.9 crore vs Rs 106.1 crore.
Schnieder Electric Infrastructure Q3 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 29.5% at Rs 743.87 crore vs Rs 574.38 crore.
Ebitda up 87.33% at Rs 110.45 crore vs Rs 58.96 crore.
Margin up 458 bps at 14.84% vs 10.26%.
Net profit at Rs 90.97 crore vs Rs 43.52 crore.
Sandhar Technologies Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.1% at Rs 889.52 crore vs Rs 722.55 crore.
Ebitda up 35.16% at Rs 88.59 crore vs Rs 65.54 crore.
Margin up 88 bps at 9.95% vs 9.07%.
Net profit up 28.4% at Rs 25.36 crore vs Rs 19.75 crore.
Jai Corp Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 17.64% at Rs 106.89 crore vs Rs 129.78 crore.
Ebitda up 12.26% at Rs 11.9 crore vs Rs 10.6 crore.
Margin up 296 bps at 11.13% vs 8.16%.
Net profit up 43.5% at Rs 11.94 crore vs Rs 8.32 crore.
LIC Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YOY)
Net premium income up 4.7% at Rs 1,17,016.9 crore vs Rs 1,11,787.6 crore.
Net profit up 49.1% at Rs 9,444.4 crore vs Rs 6,334.2 crore.
VNB up 14% at Rs 4,636 crore vs Rs 4,081 crore.
VNB margin at 17.66% vs 14.96%.
Sandhur Maganese and Iron Ores Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 60.56% at Rs 153.02 crore vs Rs 387.92 crore.
Ebitda down 74.34% at Rs 17.08 crore vs Rs 66.57 crore.
Margin down 599 bps at 11.16% vs 17.16%.
Net profit down 76.31% at Rs 9.81 crore vs Rs 41.41 crore.
Ramco Cements Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.93% at Rs 2,110.88 crore vs Rs 2,011.57 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,253.07 crore).
Ebitda up 40.09% at Rs 396.53 crore vs Rs 283.05 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 420.27 crore).
Margin up 471 bps at 18.78% vs 14.07% (Bloomberg estimate 18.70%).
Net profit up 59.28% at Rs 81.57 crore vs Rs 51.21 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 117.80 crore).
ITD Cementation India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 52% at Rs 2,017.2 crore vs Rs 1,327 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,849.40 crore).
EBITDA up 96.9% at Rs 204.8 crore vs Rs 104 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 178.10 crore).
Margin up 231 bps at 10.15% vs 7.83% (Bloomberg estimate 9.60%).
Net profit at Rs 78.59 crore vs Rs 36.88 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 64.60 crore).
AstraZeneca Pharma (YOY)
Revenue up 22.4% at Rs 305.79 crore vs Rs 249.81 crore.
Ebitda down 58.86% at Rs 15.05 crore vs Rs 36.58 crore.
Margin Down 972 bps at 4.92% vs 14.64%.
Net profit down 46.07% at Rs 15.8 crore vs Rs 29.3 crore.
Torrent Power Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.2% at Rs 6,366.09 crore vs Rs 6,442.79 crore.
Ebitda down 27.68% at Rs 1,044.06 crore vs Rs 1,443.67 crore.
Margin down 600 bps at 16.4% vs 22.4%.
Net profit down 46.1% at Rs 374.13 crore vs Rs 694.54 crore.
JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9% at Rs 1,702.8 crore vs Rs 1561.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,696.16 crore).
EBITDA up 64.7% at Rs 305.1 crore vs Rs 185.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 254.04 crore).
Margin at 17.9% vs 11.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.00%).
Net profit up 93.9% at Rs 150.2 crore vs Rs 77.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 127.34 crore).
Appointed Bharat Hari Singhania as Chairman Emeritus for life term & strategic advisor to the Board effective April 1.
Declared interim dividend for Rs 2 per share.
Orchid Pharma Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 38.07% at Rs 220.59 crore vs 159.76 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 218.60 crore).
Ebitda up 159% at Rs 35.38 crore vs 13.66 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 29.5 crore).
Margin up 748 bps at 16.03% vs 8.55% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.50%).
Net profit up 288.25% at Rs 29.43 crore vs Rs 7.58 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 25.90 crore).
United Breweries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.28% at Rs 1,824.46 crore vs Rs 1,613.02 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1824.54 crore).
Ebitda up 89.53% at Rs 146 crore vs Rs 77.03 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 213.30 crore).
Margin up 322 bps at 8% vs 4.77%, (Bloomberg estimate: 11.70%).
Net profit of Rs 85.8 crore vs loss of Rs 1.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 112.87 crore).
Biocon Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 34.42% at Rs 3,953.7 crore vs Rs 2,941.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,673.71 crore).
Ebitda up 43.84% at Rs 926.8 crore vs Rs 644.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 833.69 crore).
Margin up 153 bps at 23.44% vs 21.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.70%).
Net profit at Rs 753.3 crore vs loss of Rs 20.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 152.59 crore).
CFO Indranil Sen resigned effective from March 15.
MSTC Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.5% at Rs 184.97 crore vs Rs 187.77 crore.
Ebitda up 3.9% at Rs 64.61 crore vs Rs 62.18 crore.
Margin up 181 bps at 34.92% vs 33.11%.
Net profit down 9.68% at Rs 49.97 crore vs Rs 55.33 crore.
Ircon International Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22.91% at Rs 2,884.22 crore vs Rs 2,346.51 crore.
Ebitda up 29.04% at Rs 213.37 crore vs Rs 165.35 crore.
Margin up 35 bps at 7.39% vs 7.04%.
Net profit up 28.78% at Rs 244.7 crore vs Rs 190 crore.
Sharda Motor Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.45% at Rs 689.12 crore vs Rs 686 crore.
Ebitda up 46.97% at Rs 94.33 crore vs Rs 64.18 crore.
Margin up 433 bps at 13.68% vs 9.35%.
Net profit up 63.86% at Rs 75.97 crore vs Rs 46.36 crore.
Grasim Q3 FY24 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.61% at Rs 31,965.48 crore vs Rs 28,637.86 crore.
Ebitda up 41.16% at Rs 6,893.43 crore vs Rs 4,883.3 crore.
Margin at 21.56% vs 17.05%.
Net profit down 41.55% at Rs 2,603.4 crore vs Rs 4,454.6 crore.
Bombay Dyeing Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 43.37% at Rs 369.22 crore vs Rs 651.97 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 24.21 crore vs profit of Rs 39.78 crore.
Net profit at Rs 3053.97 crore vs loss of Rs 100.78 crore.
Alert: Exceptional profit worth Rs ,880.54 crore from sale of land parcel in Worli.
Astra Microwave Products Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.86% at Rs 231.02 crore vs Rs 220.3 crore.
Ebitda up 29.9% at Rs 66.15 crore vs Rs 50.92 crore.
Margin up 551 bps at 28.63% vs 23.11%.
Net profit up 56.71% at Rs 43.38 crore vs Rs 27.68 crore.
HIKAL Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 18.56% at Rs 438.54 crore vs Rs 538.45 crore.
Ebitda down 23.48% at Rs 55.73 crore vs Rs 72.83 crore.
Margin down 81 bps at 12.7% vs 13.52%.
Net profit down 38.88% at Rs 16.14 crore vs Rs 26.41 crore.
ASTER DM healthcare Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.24% at Rs 3,710.61 crore vs Rs 3,192.14 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,497.35 crore).
Ebitda up 25.73% at Rs 564.14 crore vs Rs 448.67 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 489.05 crore).
Margin up 114 bps at 15.2% vs 14.05%, (Bloomberg estimate: 14.00%).
Net profit up 31.56% at Rs 209.22 crore vs Rs 159.03 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 73.35 crore).
Indian Shelter Finance Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 32.2% at Rs 176.81 crore vs Rs 133.74 crore.
Net profit up 53.68% at Rs 18.78 crore vs Rs 12.22 crore.
Earnings In Focus
Alkem Laboraties, Bajaj Hindustan Sugar, Bandhan Bank, Campus Activewear, Caplin Laboratories, Cello World, Datamatics Global Services, Dish TV India, Doms Industries, Easy Trip Planners, Emami, Finolex Cables, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp, Godrej Industries, Grauer and Weil (India), Happy Forgings, Hero MotoCorp, Honasa Consumer, Housing and Urban Development, IFCI, Indigo Paints, Inox Green Energy, Inox Wind, Indian Railway Finance Corp, Indian Tourism Development Corp, Inox Wind Energy, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, Kennametal India, Kirloskar Industries, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Landmark Cars, Max Estate, Mishra Estates, Mold-Tek Packaging, MRF, Neogen Chemical, The New India Assurance Company, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Pfizer, PI Industries, Prakash Industries, PSP Projects, Reliance Infrastructure, Shree Renuka Sugar, Sapphire Foods, Saregama India, Shipping Corporation of India, SJVN, Sunflag Iron and Steel, Tata Power, Tega Industries, Vesuvius India, Vindhaya Telelinks, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia, VA Tech Wabag, and Zydus Lifesciences.
Stocks to Watch
Telecom Stocks: The Union Cabinet announced its approval for a 10,523 MHz spectrum auction this fiscal year, with a reserve price of Rs 96,317 crore. The auction will be held for spectrum in the 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz, 2,300 MHz, 2,500 MHz, 3,300 MHz, and 26 GHz frequency bands, with a validity period of 20 years. (Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea will be in focus.)
One 97 Communications: Paytm Payments Bank board member Manju Agarwal has resigned from the company, people with knowledge of the matter told NDTV Profit. Agarwal, who served on the board as an independent director, resigned with effect from Feb. 1 this year.
Zee Entertainment Enterprise: The market regulator, in an interim order, has asked several guest experts on Zee Business to repay Rs 7.41 crore in alleged unlawful gains made by taking positions opposite to their on-air advice.
Bharat Heavy Electricals: The company received an order worth Rs 5,500 crore from Haryana Power Generation Corp. for up to a 1x800 MW ultra-supercritical expansion unit in Haryana.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The company signed a settlement agreement in relation to certain disputes. TVS Australia will make aggregate payments amounting to $6 million.
Trident: The company granted a patent for a soft-profiled terry fabric with an improved loop configuration.
Sequent Scientific: The company proposed the sale of land measuring 7,481 square metres for Rs 7.82 crore.
Balmer Lawrie: The company will establish a 200 kilo liters per day first-generation grain-based ethanol plant in Andhra Pradesh.
IRCTC: The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Uttarakhand government to operate tourist trains in the state.
Dynamatic Technologies: The company was awarded a large order from Europe-based multinational company Airbus to manufacture and assemble doors for Airbus' A220 family of aircraft.
Signatureglobal (India): The company entered into a joint development agreement for 20.32 acres located in Gurugram. The land has an overall potential developable area of approximately 2.84 million square feet.
IPO Offerings
Entero Healthcare Solutions: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Friday. The price band is set from Rs 1,195-1,258 per share apiece. The 1,600 crore IPO includes both a fresh issue of Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale of 600 crore. The company has raised Rs 716.4 crore from anchor investors.
Rashi Peripherals: The public issue was subscribed to 3.19 times on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (5.88 times), retail investors (3.46 times), and institutional investors (0.72 times).
Jana Small Finance Bank: The public issue was subscribed to 1.83 times on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (3.05 times), retail investors (2.31 times), and institutional investors (0.19 times) and reserved for employees (0.83 times)
Capital Small Finance Bank: The public issue was subscribed to 1.19 times on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (1.03 times), retail investors (1.34 times), and institutional investors (1.06 times).
Block Deal
Kalyan Jewellers: Highdell Investment sold 3.83 crore shares (3.72%) at Rs 339.59 apiece, 79.39 lakh shares (0.77%) at Rs 334 apiece and 2.24 crore shares (2.17%) at Rs 334 apiece while Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 1.79 crore shares (1.74%) at Rs 344.2 apiece, Nomura Funds Ireland bought 54.25 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 334 apiece. The Master Trust Bank of Japan Ac Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 1.3 crore shares (1.26%) at Rs 334 apiece.
Mankind Pharma: Arjun Juneja sold 24 lakh shares (0.58%), Puja Juneja sold 22.70 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 2107.35 apiece, Sheetal Arora sold 18.16 lakh shares (0.44%) at Rs 2107.35 apiece while New World Fund bought 17.66 lakh shares (0.44%) at Rs 2107.35 apiece, Government of Singapore bought 16.8 lakh shares (0.41%).
Bulk Deals
Jupiter Wagons: Vanderbilt University sold 40 lakh shares (1%) at Rs 384.21 apiece.
Knowledge Marine and Engineering Works: Kanak Sujay Kewalramani sold 1.2 lakh shares (1.11%), while Bandhan Mutual Fund bought 1.47 lakh shares (1.36%) at Rs 1,580.5 apiece.
Avalon Technologies: Goldman Sachs India sold 14.93 lakh shares (2.28%), while HDFC Mutual Fund bought 14.31 lakh shares (2.18%) at Rs 474 apiece.
Bharat Bijlee: Nishtha Investment and Consultancy Services Private Limited bought 0.46 lakh shares (0.82%) at Rs 5892.45 apiece.
Paradeep Phosphates: Goldman Sachs India sold 74.74 lakh shares (0.91%) at Rs 76.05 apiece.
Salasar Techno Engineering: Dream Achiever Consultancy Services bought 45 lakh shares (1.42%) at Rs 32.25 apiece.
Tourism Finance Corp: Shruti Mohta sold 5.33 lakh shares (0.59%) at Rs 206.95 apiece.
Insider Trades
ION Exchange: Promoter Group Bimal Jain sold 31,641 shares from Jan 30 to Feb. 7.
Paisalo Digital: Promoter Equilibrated Venture Cflow acquired 14.62 lakh shares on Feb. 8.
Pledge Share Details
Medplus Health Services: Promoter Agilemed Investments created a pledge of 4.3 lakh shares on Feb. 8.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Harsha Engineer: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 13.
HEG: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 13.
Credo Brands: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 15.
Cera Sanitaryware: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 15.
Welspun Enterprise: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 14.
Trading Tweaks
Ex/record date dividend: Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Greenpanel Industries, RITES, KPIT Technologies, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, MOIL, Shanthi Gears, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Bharat Electronics.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: BF Utilities, EIH Associated Hotels, EIH, Sanghvi Movers, SMC Global Securities,
Moved Out of short-term ASM framework: VLS Finance.
F&O Cues
Nifty February futures down by 0.79% to 21,814.6 at a premium of 96.95 points.
Nifty February futures open interest up by 1.5%.
Nifty Bank February futures down by 1.85% to 45,212.45 at a premium of 200.45 points.
Nifty Bank February futures open interest up by 4%.
Nifty Options Feb. 15 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.
Bank Nifty Options Feb. 14 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 46,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 43,000.
Securities in the ban period: Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Tower, National Aluminium, PNB, SAIL, UPL.
Money Market Update
