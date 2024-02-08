Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 8

A rally in tech mega caps drove stocks higher, with the S&P 500 approaching its 5,000 milestone. U.S. bonds drifted before a record $42 billion sale of 10-year Treasury bonds, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.70% and 0.80%, respectively, as of 12:44 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.34%.

Brent crude was trading 0.48% higher at $78.97 a barrel. Gold was flat at $2,036.06 an ounce.

India’s benchmark equity indices ended little changed on Wednesday as traders exercised caution a day ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.10 points, or 0.01%, higher at 21,930.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 34.09 points down, or 0.05%, to 72,152.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday after three consecutive sessions of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,691 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the second straight day and mopped up equities worth Rs 327.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened 9 paise to close at Rs 82.97 against the U.S. dollar.