Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 7

The U.S. bond market bounced back after a two-day rout, with investors awaiting a slew of Federal Reserve speakers for clues on whether the latest economic reports will impact their rate outlook, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.03% and 0.56%, respectively, as of 12:46 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.26%.

Brent crude was trading 0.85% higher at $78.65 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.62% at $2,037.60 an ounce.

Indian benchmark equity indices ended higher on Tuesday, with shares of information technology companies contributing the most to gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 157.7 points, or 0.72%, higher at 21,929.4, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 454.67 points, or 0.63%, to end at 72,186.09.

Intraday, the Nifty gained as much as 0.83% and the Sensex rose as much as 0.7%.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 92.5 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,096.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed flat at Rs 83.05 against the U.S. dollar.