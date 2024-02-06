Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 6

Wall Street traders sent both stocks and bonds down, following stronger-than-estimated U.S. economic data and signals that the Federal Reserve isn’t ready to call victory over inflation just yet, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.34% and 0.11%, respectively, as of 12:43 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 0.67%.

Brent crude was trading 0.79% higher at $77.94 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.73% at $2,024.90 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower on Monday as last-hour selloffs erased all morning gains, led by losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd.

The Nifty settled 0.38%, or 82.10 points, lower at 21,771.70, while the Sensex fell 0.49%, or 354.21 points, to end at 71,731.42. The Nifty gained as much as 0.51% and the Sensex 0.42%.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 518.8 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,188.6 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened 13 paise to close at Rs 83.06 against the U.S. dollar.