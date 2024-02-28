Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 28

Wall Street geared up for another busy session of bond sales as issuers looked to borrow before key economic data later this week, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index fell and the Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.01% and 0.20%, respectively, as of 10:25 a.m. New York Time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.29%.

Brent crude was trading 0.80% higher at $83.19 a barrel. Gold was up by 0.17% to $2,034.61 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices closed higher, snapping a two-day decline in a choppy trading session on Tuesday, led by gains in Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Motors.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 76.30 points, or 0.34%, higher at 22,198.35, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 305.09 points, or 0.42%, to end at 73,095.22. The Nifty hit an intraday high of 22,218.25, and the Sensex touched 73,161.30.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the second consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,509.2 crore; domestic institutional investors remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 2,861.6 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed flat at 82.90 against the U.S. dollar.