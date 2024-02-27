Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 27

U.S. stocks, bonds and the dollar saw small moves as traders braced for a barrage of economic data and remarks from Federal Reserve speakers that will help shape the outlook for interest rates, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index fell by 0.11%, while the Nasdaq 100 was up 0.2% as of 11:30 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat.

Brent crude was trading 0.71% higher at $82.20 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.38% at $2,027.58 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the second day in a row on Monday, led by losses in Infosys Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 90.65 points, or 0.41%, lower at 22,122.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 352.66 points, or 0.48%, to end at 72,790.13.

Overseas investors became net sellers of Indian equities on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 285.1 crore; domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 5.3 crore after a day of selling, the NSE data showed.

The local currency strengthened by 5 paise to close at 82.90 against the U.S. dollar.