Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 26

Most markets in Asia-Pacific region gained in early trade on Monday, taking cues from rally in U.S. stocks, while investors await a slew of economic data from the region, and U.S.

The Nikkei 225 was 178.16 points or 0.46% higher at 39,276.84, and the S&P ASX 200 was 9.20 points or 0.12% higher at 7,652.80 as of 06:25 a.m. The KOSPI index was trading 9.32 points or 0.35% lower at 2,658.38 as of 06:25 a.m.

Japan will release its CPI data on Tuesday, and official PMI data from China is scheduled for release on Friday. Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric, Personal Consumption Expenditure will be released on Thursday.

The S&P 500 index rose by 0.03%, and Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.28%, respectively on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.16%.

Brent crude was trading 0.32% lower at $81.36 a barrel. Gold was down by 0.24% to $2,030.61 an ounce.

India’s benchmark stock indices erased early gains to end lower on Friday after the Nifty 50 hit a record high for the fifth consecutive session.

On a weekly basis, the NSE Nifty 50 ended with a record closing level of 22,212.7, or 0.78% higher, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed nearly 1% up.

On Friday, the Sensex closed down 15.44 points, or 0.02%, at 73,142.8, while the Nifty ended 4.75 points, or 0.02%, lower at 22,212.7.

Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian equities on Friday after a day of selling. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,276.1 crore; while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second consecutive day and bought equities worth Rs 176.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened 10 paise to close at Rs 82.95 against the U.S. dollar.