Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 23

The U.S. stock rally powered ahead as Nvidia Corp.’s bullish outlook rekindled the artificial intelligence mania and data showed the world’s largest economy is still going strong, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 1.82% and 2.77%, respectively, as of 1:10 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.87%.

Brent crude was trading 1.05% higher at $83.90 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.23% at $2,021.41 an ounce.

India’s benchmark stock indices recouped losses to end higher on Thursday as information technology and auto stocks led the gains.

The Nifty ended 162.40 points, or 0.74%, up to a record closing high of 22,217.45 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 535.15 points, or 0.74%, higher at 73,158.24.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday after a day of buying. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 1,410.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 1,823.7 crore after a day of selling, the NSE data showed.

The Indian currency strengthened 12 paise to close at Rs 82.85 against the U.S. dollar.