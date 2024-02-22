Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 22

Wall Street traders kept a lid on U.S. stocks ahead of results from Nvidia Corp.—the giant chipmaker at the heart of the artificial intelligence frenzy that has powered the bull market, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 edged 0.17% lower and Nasdaq 100 declined 0.58% as of 11:30 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 0.18% lower.

Brent crude was up 0.39% at $82.66 a barrel. Gold was down 0.22% at $2,035.40 an ounce.