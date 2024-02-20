Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 20

Stocks and U.S. equity futures were steady in muted trading as investors awaited fresh catalysts after a week that saw the S&P 500 breach new records and European equities falling just short of that mark, reported Bloomberg.

S&P 500 futures edged 0.2% higher and Nasdaq 100 contracts rose 0.3%, with U.S. cash markets shut for the President’s Day holiday.

Brent crude was flat at $83.42 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.14% at $ 2,016.36 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the fifth straight session on Monday, with the NSE Nifty 50 hitting a fresh all-time high during the day.

Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG gained, while Nifty Oil and Gas and Nifty PSU Bank stocks were under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 281.52 points, or 0.39%, higher at 72,708.16, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 81.55 points, or 0.37%, to end at 22,122.25.

The currency and bond markets were closed.

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 754.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth straight session and mopped up stocks worth Rs 452.70 crore, the NSE data showed.