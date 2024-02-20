Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 20
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Stocks and U.S. equity futures were steady in muted trading as investors awaited fresh catalysts after a week that saw the S&P 500 breach new records and European equities falling just short of that mark, reported Bloomberg.
S&P 500 futures edged 0.2% higher and Nasdaq 100 contracts rose 0.3%, with U.S. cash markets shut for the President’s Day holiday.
Brent crude was flat at $83.42 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.14% at $ 2,016.36 an ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the fifth straight session on Monday, with the NSE Nifty 50 hitting a fresh all-time high during the day.
Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG gained, while Nifty Oil and Gas and Nifty PSU Bank stocks were under pressure.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 281.52 points, or 0.39%, higher at 72,708.16, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 81.55 points, or 0.37%, to end at 22,122.25.
The currency and bond markets were closed.
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 754.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth straight session and mopped up stocks worth Rs 452.70 crore, the NSE data showed.
Stocks To Watch
Whirlpool of India: Promoter Whirlpool Mauritius will divest 24% stake at a floor price of Rs 1,230 per share, which indicates a discount of 7.6% to current market price.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: The company appointed Devang Gheewalla as the Chief Financial Officer and a Key Managerial Personnel of the Bank, and appointed Milind Nagnur as the Chief Operating Officer of the Bank.
Torrent Power: The company will develop four projects of pumped storage hydro, green hydrogen, solar energy generation with investment of Rs 25,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh.
Godrej Consumer: The company and its arm will divest entire stake in its in Mauritius-based unit Godrej East Africa Holdings to HKG Africa Weave for consideration of Rs 30 crore.
CIE Automotive: The company reported a 0.29% decline in revenue at Rs 2,240.39 crore year-on-year in the third quarter, while net profit was down 9.12% at Rs 177.05 crore. The board approved a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.
ONGC: The shareholders of Cyprus-based step-down unit IEL has approved the merger of five arms with itself. The unit will have 3 step-down units in Cyprus post-merger.
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals: The company entered into a long-term supply agreement for Liquefied Natural Gas with Equinor ASA, Norway.
NBCC: The company received three work orders worth of Rs 369.05 crore.
LTIMindtree: The company announced the launch of Navisource.AI, a GenAI powered autonomous sourcing platform. The platform aims to reduce overall procurement cost by 10-15%.
Paisalo Digital: The board will consider fundraising on Feb. 22.
Piramal Enterprise: The company to consider fund raising on Feb 22.
Ugro Capital: The company appointed Sharad Agarwal as the Chief Operating Officer, after Om Prakash Sharma resigned.
Marico: The FMCG giant introduced four gourmet style flavours in its flavoured Oats range, under the flagship brand – Saffola.
Rhi Magnestia India: Vijaya Gupta resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer.
Tasty Bite Eatables: Milin Bande has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer.
Astra Microwave Products: The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiar Astra Space Technologies for Rs 10 lakh.
Hikal: The company appointed Dharmesh Panchal as the Chief technology officer.
Orient Green Power: Edelweiss (Plaintiff) has withdrawn from the suit filed against promoter SVL and the company before the High Court of Bombay.
ABB India, Elantas Beck India: The two companies will announce their quarterly results on Tuesday.
New Listing
Vibhor Steel Tubes: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 151 apiece. The Rs 72.17 crore was subscribed 298.86 times on its third and final day. The public issue was subscribed to 298.86 times on day 3. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (721.34 times), retail investors (188.17 times), and institutional investors (178.73 times) and portion reserved for employees (201.48 times).
Block Deals
Minda Corp: Bela Agarwal sold 1.08 crore shares (4.53%), while Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 43.7 lakh shares (1.82%), Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 42.93 lakh shares (1.79%). Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund bought 7.4 lakh shares (0.3%) at Rs 403 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Sula Vineyards: Verlinvest Asia Pte sold 70.42 lakh shares (8.34%) at Rs 576.78 apiece, Mousserena LP sold 29 lakh shares (3.43%) at Rs 575.47 apiece, while Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE bought 8.65 lakh shares (1.02%) at Rs 575 apiece.
Shilpa Medicare: TA FII Investors sold 13.45 lakh shares (1.54%) at Rs 407.05 apiece.
Hindustan Foods: Sixth Sense India Opportunities 11 sold 6.06 lakh shares (0.53%) at Rs 528 apiece.
Coffee Day Enterprise: Malavika Siddhartha Hegde sold 40 lakh shares (1.89%) at Rs 64.91 apiece.
Insider Trades
Sasken Technologies: Promoter group Bharat Pravinchandra Mehta sold 2,500 shares on Feb 16.
Bajaj Finserv: Promoter Bachhraj and Company bought 14.26 lakh shares, Deepa Bajaj sold 1.24 lakh shares, Rajivnayan Bajaj sold 3.2 lakh shares and Rishab Family Trust Rajivnayan Bajaj sold 9.82 lakh shares on Feb. 14.
Pledge Share Details
Jamna Auto Industries: Promoter Map Auto revoked a pledge of 1.25 lakh shares on Feb. 16.
Paisalo Digital: Promoter Equilibrated Venture Cflow revoked a pledge of 1.32 crore shares on Feb. 16.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Azad Engineering, HPL Electric & Power, Inox Wind, MIC Electronics.
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: KIOCL, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals.
Ex/record Dividend: Centum Electronics, TCI Express, Hindustan Aeronautics, MSTC, HIKAL, Coal India, Amrutanjan Health Care, Steel Authority of India, Precision Wires India, Apollo Hospitals, Aurobindo Pharma, Power Finance Corp, Refex industries.
Ex/record Bonus issue: Choice International.
Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, Gensol Engineering, Global Surfaces, Ramky Infrastructure, Triveni Turbine, Yes Bank.
F&O Cues
Nifty February futures up by 0.28% to 22,171.40 at a premium of 49.15 points.
Nifty February futures open interest up by 1.25%.
Nifty Bank February futures up by 0.32% to 46,638.9 a premium of 103 4 points.
Nifty Bank February futures open interest down by 3.9%.
Nifty Options Feb 22 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.
Bank Nifty Options Feb 21 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 49,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 44,000.
Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion, Ashok Leyland, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Canara Bank, Hindustan Copper, India Cement, Indus Tower, National Aluminium, Sail, Zee Entertainment Enterprise.