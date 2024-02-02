Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 2

Markets in Japan and Australia rose in early trade on Friday, taking cues from overnight gains from Wall Street, as investors await the U.S. Non-Farm Payroll data due to be published later today.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 201.85 points or 0.56% higher at 36,213.31, and the S&P ASX 200 was 82.00 points or 1.08% at 7,670.20 as of 6:38 a.m.

U.S. stocks pared an advance led by big tech as bonds gained, with traders weighing mixed economic data ahead of Friday’s jobs report.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 1.25% and 1.21%, respectively, on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.97%.

Brent crude was trading 2.30% lower at $78.70 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.04% at $2,055.84 an ounce.

Indian benchmark stock indices ended the volatile trading session lower on Thursday, led by losses in Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Finance.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 28.25 points, or 0.13%, lower at 21,697.45, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 106.81 points, or 0.15%, to end at 71,645.30. The Nifty fell to an intraday low of 21,658.75, and the Sensex touched a low of 71,574.89.

On the day of the Interim Budget 2024, surprisingly, the benchmark indices saw range-bound activity, with the Nifty closing 28 points lower while the Sensex was down 107 points, according to Shrikant S. Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday after a day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,879.6 crore; domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 872.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian currency strengthened 6 paise to close at Rs 82.98 against the U.S. dollar.