Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 16

Wall Street had a bit of a hard time finding solid ground after mixed economic reports, with traders gearing up for Friday’s inflation reading for clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate path, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.29% and 0.02%, respectively, as of 12:43 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.52%.

Brent crude was trading 1.74% higher at $83.02 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.52% at $2,002.61 ounce.