Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 15

Wall Street traders reeling from an unexpected pickup in U.S. inflation sent bonds higher on Wednesday, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.31% and 0.51%, respectively, as of 12:39 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.01%.

Brent crude was trading 0.99% lower at $81.95 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.01% at $1,993.39 an ounce.