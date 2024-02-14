Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 14

Wall Street got a reality check on Tuesday, with hotter-than-estimated inflation data triggering a slide in both stocks and bonds, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 1.22% and 1.31%, respectively, as on 12:40 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1.18%.

Brent crude was trading 1.12% higher at $82.99 a barrel. Gold was lower by 1.30% at $1,993.80 an ounce.