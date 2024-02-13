Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 13

U.S. stocks climbed anew ahead of data expected to underscore further disinflation, paving the way for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates this year, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 both rose by 0.34% as of 1:05 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.55%.

Brent crude was trading 0.33% lower at $1.92 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.26% at $2,019.03 an ounce.