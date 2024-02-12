Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 12

Markets in Australia were trading lower on Monday, while investors look forward to the release of U.S. inflation data for month of January.

The S&P ASX 200 was down 0.13% at 7,635 as of 6:19 a.m. Markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, and Vietnam were closed for observance of Lunar Year. Bourses in Japan is also closed on Monday.

A renewed rally in big tech sent the U.S. stock market towards a milestone amid hopes the Federal Reserve will soon be able to cut rates, bolstering the outlook for corporate profits, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite rose 1.25% and 0.93%, respectively, on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.14%.

Brent crude was trading 0.38% lower at $81.88 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.04% at $2,025.08 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices ended Friday's choppy trading session higher as ICICI Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India gained. However, the indices declined on a weekly basis.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 64.55 points, or 0.30%, higher at 21,782.50, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 169.98 points, or 0.24%, to close at 71,598.41.

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Friday after two consecutive days of selling.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 141.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the second straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 421.87 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened 7 paise to close at Rs 83.03 against the U.S. dollar.