Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 12

Markets in Australia were trading lower on Monday, while investors look forward to the release of U.S. inflation data for month of January.
The S&P ASX 200 was down 0.13% at 7,635 as of 6:19 a.m. Markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, and Vietnam were closed for observance of Lunar Year. Bourses in Japan is also closed on Monday.
A renewed rally in big tech sent the U.S. stock market towards a milestone amid hopes the Federal Reserve will soon be able to cut rates, bolstering the outlook for corporate profits, Bloomberg reported.
The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite rose 1.25% and 0.93%, respectively, on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.14%.
Brent crude was trading 0.38% lower at $81.88 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.04% at $2,025.08 an ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices ended Friday's choppy trading session higher as ICICI Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India gained. However, the indices declined on a weekly basis.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 64.55 points, or 0.30%, higher at 21,782.50, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 169.98 points, or 0.24%, to close at 71,598.41.
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Friday after two consecutive days of selling.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 141.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the second straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 421.87 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee weakened 7 paise to close at Rs 83.03 against the U.S. dollar.
Inflation, Industrial Production Data, Global Trends To Drive Market Trends This Week: Analysts
Earnings Post Market Hours
Hero MotoCorp Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 21.07% at Rs 9,723.7 crore vs Rs 8,030.98 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,665.3 crore).
Ebitda up 47.37% at Rs 1,362.03 crore vs Rs 924.18 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,345 crore).
Margin expands 249 bps to 14% vs 11.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.9%).
Net profit up 50.94% at Rs 1,073.4 crore vs Rs 711.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,042.1 crore).
Board declares interim dividend of Rs 75 per share and special dividend of Rs 25 per share.
Approved the investment of up to Rs 600 crore over two years for setting up Global Parts Center 2.0 in Andhra Pradesh.
Tata Power Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.69% at Rs 14,651 crore vs Rs 14,129.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,636.04 crore).
Ebitda up 3.53% at Rs 2,417.42 crore vs Rs 2,334.78 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,867.48 crore).
Margin at 16.5% vs 16.52%, narrows 2 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 18.30%).
Net profit up 2.27% at Rs 1,076.12 crore vs Rs 1,052.14 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Profit of Rs 895.20 crore).
Bandhan Bank Q3 FY24 (YoY)
Net profit up 152.13% at Rs 732.7 crore vs Rs 290.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 838.26 crore).
NII up 21% Rs 2,525.4 crore vs Rs 2,080.4 crore.
Gross NPA at 7.02% vs 7.32% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 2.21% vs 2.32% (QoQ).
SJVN Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.58% at Rs 543.31 crore vs Rs 551.99 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 551.17 crore).
Ebitda down 3.17% at Rs 368.47 crore vs Rs 380.56 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 412.60 crore).
Margin narrows 112 bps to 67.81% vs 68.94% (Bloomberg estimate: 74.90%).
Net profit down 51.64% at Rs 138.97 crore vs Rs 287.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 282.30 crore).
Board approves interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per share.
Honasa Consumer Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 27.76% at Rs 488.2 crore vs Rs 382.1 crore.
Ebitda up 191.52% at Rs 34.4 crore vs Rs 11.8 crore.
Margin expands 395 bps to 7.04% vs 3.08%.
Net profit up 264.78% at Rs 25.9 crore vs Rs 7.1 crore.
Dish TV India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 14.82% at Rs 470.3 crore vs Rs 552.1 crore.
Ebitda down 31% at Rs 180.5 crore vs Rs 261.6 crore.
Margin at 38.37% vs 47.38%, narrows 900 bps.
Net loss at Rs 2.83 crore vs loss of Rs 2.85 crore.
PI Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.62% at Rs 1,897.5 crore vs Rs 1,613.2 crore.
Ebitda up 33.36% at Rs 553.6 crore vs Rs 415.1 crore.
Margin expands 344 bps to 29.17% vs 25.73%.
Net profit up 27.51% at Rs 448.6 crore vs Rs 351.8 crore.
Board approves interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.
Campus Activewear Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.37% at Rs 472.01 crore vs Rs 465.62 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 498.13 crore).
Ebitda down 38.74% at Rs 56.31 crore vs Rs 91.92 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 103.73 crore).
Margin narrows 781 bps to 11.92% vs 19.74% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.80%).
Net profit down 48.44% at Rs 24.9 crore vs Rs 48.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 57.77 crore).
Inox Wind Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 122.66% at Rs 503.45 crore vs Rs 226.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 510.10 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 92.77 crore vs loss of Rs 184.16 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 72.60 crore).
Margin at 18.42% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.20%).
Net profit at Rs 1.81 crore vs loss of Rs 287.86 crore.
IRFC Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 8.4% at Rs 6,745.3 crore vs Rs 6,222 crore.
Net profit down 1.8% at Rs 1,604.2 crore vs Rs 1,633.5 crore.
Inox Wind Energy Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 121.98% at Rs 504.22 crore vs Rs 227.14 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 112.82 crore vs loss of Rs 184.57 crore.
Margin at 22.37%.
Net loss at Rs 6.52 crore vs loss of Rs 287.97 crore.
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 13.82% at Rs 242.05 crore vs Rs 280.84 crore.
Ebitda down 14.35% at Rs 33.97 crore vs Rs 39.66 crore.
Margin narrows 8 bps to 14.03% vs 14.12%.
Net profit down 23.44% at Rs 17.37 crore vs Rs 22.69 crore.
Kennametal India Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue down 1.46% at Rs 270.8 crore vs Rs 274.8 crore.
Ebitda up 13.26% at Rs 42.7 crore vs Rs 37.7 crore.
Margin expands 204 bps to 15.76% vs 13.71%.
Net profit up 13.69% at Rs 24.9 crore vs Rs 21.9 crore.
Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.36% at Rs 272.61 crore vs Rs 228.39 crore.
Ebitda up 36.8% at Rs 61.85 crore vs Rs 45.21 crore.
Margin expands 289 bps to 22.68% vs 19.79%.
Net profit at Rs 43.67 crore vs loss of Rs 0.38 crore.
Doms Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22.34% at Rs 371.61 crore vs Rs 303.73 crore.
Ebitda up 42.78% at Rs 69.35 crore vs Rs 48.57 crore.
Margin expands 267 bps to 18.66% vs 15.99%.
Net profit up 43.4% at Rs 38.82 crore vs Rs 27.07 crore.
India Tourism Development Corp. Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.3% at Rs 134.93 crore vs Rs 118.04 crore.
Ebitda down 3.25% at Rs 22.63 crore vs Rs 23.39 crore.
Margin contracts 304 bps to 16.77% vs 19.81%.
Net profit down 20.79% at Rs 17.9 crore vs Rs 22.6 crore.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.84% at Rs 251.97 crore vs Rs 231.49 crore.
Ebitda down 45.34% at Rs 35.89 crore vs Rs 65.66 crore.
Margin contracts 1,412 bps at 14.24% vs 28.36%.
Net profit down 67.57% at Rs 12.48 crore vs Rs 38.49 crore.
Godrej Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.58% at Rs 3,590.08 crore vs Rs 3,842.55 crore.
Ebitda down 25.16% at Rs 279.31 crore vs Rs 373.17 crore.
Margin at 7.78% vs 9.71%, narrows 193 bps.
Net profit down 56.87% at Rs 164.58 crore vs Rs 381.66 crore.
Happy Forgings FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 16.22% at Rs 341.99 crore vs Rs 294.26 crore.
Ebitda up 29.98% at Rs 95.16 crore Rs 73.21 crore.
Margin expands 294 bps at 27.82% vs 24.87%.
Net profit up 39.19% at Rs 57.89 crore vs Rs 41.59 crore.
Reliance Infrastructure Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.29% at Rs 4,657.33 crore vs Rs 4,110.96 crore.
Ebitda up 84.98% at Rs 544.78 crore vs Rs 294.5 crore.
Margin expands 453 bps to 11.69% vs 7.16%.
Net loss at Rs 421.17 crore vs loss of Rs 267.46 crore.
The New India Assurance Co. (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 8.95% at Rs 10,676.12 crore vs Rs 9,798.24 crore.
Net profit down 4.3% at Rs 713 crore vs Rs 745.06 crore.
Shree Renuka Sugars Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.12% at Rs 3,014 crore vs Rs 2,551.6 crore.
Ebitda down 7.39% at Rs 191.8 crore vs Rs 207.1 crore.
Margin narrows 175 bps to 6.36% vs 8.11%.
Net loss at Rs 171.7 crore vs profit of Rs 14.2 crore.
IFCI Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income up 37.37% at Rs 215.7 crore vs Rs 157.02 crore.
Net loss at Rs 10.06 crore vs profit of Rs 67.42 crore.
Landmark Cars Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.48% at Rs 959.24 crore vs Rs 876.13 crore.
Ebitda up 0.49% at Rs 65.24 crore vs Rs 64.92 crore.
Margin narrows 60 bps to 6.8% vs 7.4%.
Net profit down 28.45% at Rs 184.81 crore vs Rs 258.31 crore.
Cello World Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 7.79% at Rs 527.05 crore vs Rs 488.96 crore.
Ebitda up 9.8% at Rs 132.11 crore vs Rs 120.31 crore.
Margin expands 46 bps to 25.06% vs 24.6%.
Net profit up 4.71% at Rs 90.66 crore vs Rs 86.58 crore.
Shipping Corp. of India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 10.4% at Rs 1,340.68 crore vs Rs 1,496.23 crore.
Ebitda down 11.14% at Rs 416.92 crore vs Rs 469.17 crore.
Margin narrows 25 bps to 31.09% vs 31.35%.
Net profit down 49.61% at Rs 134.35 crore vs Rs 266.63 crore.
Earnings In Focus
Allcargo Logistics, Ami Organics, The Anup Engineering, Ashiana Housing, Bajel projects, Bannari Amman Sugars, BASF India, Bharat Forge, Cera Sanitaryware, Chemplast Sanmar, Coal India, Dilip Buildcon, Edelweiss financial Services, Elgi Equipments, EMS, Force Motors, Galaxy Surfactants, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Gujarat Pipavav Port, G R Infraprojects, HAL, HEG, Hindware Home Innovation, JM Financial, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Lakshmi Machine Works, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Samvardhan Motherson International, NHPC, Nirlon, Nucleus Software Exports, Optiemus Infracom, Orissa Minerals Development Company, Patel Engineering, Pearl Global Industries, The Phoenix Mills, Repco Home Finance, Sail, Sansera Engineering, Seamec, Skipper, Savita technologies, Tarc, TCI Express, and Time Technoplast.
Stocks To Watch
One 97 Communication: The company formed a group advisory committee to work with the company's board to strengthen compliance and regulatory matters.
Vedanta: The company completed repayments to its bondholders on Feb. 7 in line with the consents it received earlier in the year, in which maturities of $3.2 billion in bonds were successfully extended to 2029.
Adani Power: The company has clarified that it has submitted a resolution plan for the acquisition of Lanco Amarkantak Power but has still not received any communication from the Resolution Professional.
Power Grid Corp.: The company acquired Bidar Transmission (power transmission company) for Rs 18.88 crore.
Navin Fluorine: Life Insurance of India increased its stake in the company to 7.07% from 5.03% earlier.
Jindal Stainless: The stainless-steel manufacturer signed a contract with the micro, small and medium enterprises technology centre, Visakhapatnam, for manufacturing value-added products for the missile and satellite launch vehicle segments.
New Listings
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Monday at an issue price of Rs 155 apiece. The Rs 920 crore IPO was subscribed 59.66 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (75.14 times), non-institutional investors (52.41 times), and retail investors (30.35 times).
IPO Offerings
Entero Healthcare Solutions: The public issue was subscribed 0.10 times on day 1. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (0.04 times), retail investors (0.45 times), with no bids from institutional investors.
Rashi Peripherals: The public issue was subscribed 59.71 times on day 3. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (62.75 times), retail investors (10.44 times), and institutional investors (143.66 times).
Jana Small Finance Bank: The public issue was subscribed 18.5 times on day 3. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (25.05 times), retail investors (5.46 times), and institutional investors (38.75 times) and reserved for employees (1.95 times)
Capital Small Finance Bank: The public issue was subscribed four times on day 3. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (4.05 times), retail investors (2.49 times), and institutional investors (6.64 times)
Bulk Deals
Strides Pharma Science: Amansa Holding bought 11.4 lakh shares (1.26%), Bajaj Finance sold 8.04 lakh shares (0.89%), Shasun Leasing and Finance sold 3.35 lakh shares (0.37%) at Rs 713 apiece.
Apollo Pipes: Societe Generale bought 2.58 lakh shares (0.65%) at Rs 766.1 apiece.
IKIO Lighting: Saravana Stocks Investment P sold 4.61 lakh shares (0.59%) at Rs 301.3 apiece.
Insider Trades
Paisalo Digital: Promoter Equilibrated Venture Cflow acquired 5.31 lakh shares on Feb. 9.
Who’s Meeting Whom
ACC: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 13.
PCBL: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 14, 16 and 19.
Sanghi Industries: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 13.
Balrampur Chini Mills: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 15.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 20%: Bombay Dyeing and Mfg.
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, Balaji Telefilms, Visaka Industries.
Ex/record date dividend: Engineers India, Thangamayil Jewellery, Carborundum Universal.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, Gensol Engineering, Ramky Infrastructure, Triveni Turbine, Yes Bank.
Moved Out of short-term ASM framework: Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Jyoti CNC Automation, Paisalo Digital, Vakrangee.
F&O Cues
Nifty February futures up by 0.16% to 21,842.6 at a premium of 60.1 points.
Nifty February futures open interest down by 5%.
Nifty Bank February futures up by 1.66% to 45,899.5 at a premium of 265 points.
Nifty Bank February futures open interest down by 5.9%.
Nifty Options Feb. 15 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.
Bank Nifty Options Feb. 14 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 46,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 43,000.
Securities in ban period: Ashok Leyland, Auropharma, Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Tower, PNB, SAIL, UPL, Zee Entertainment Enterprise.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee weakened 7 paise to close at 83.03 against the U.S dollar.
