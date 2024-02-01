Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 1

Wall Street traders gearing up for the Federal Reserve decision scrambled to digest a selloff in big tech, the Treasury refunding plans and weaker-than-forecast data. Fresh concerns about regional lenders added to economic worries that sent bond yields plunging, though banks pared losses as the session progressed, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.77% and 1.37%, respectively, as of 12:41 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.02%.

Brent crude was trading 1.35% lower at $81.75 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.64% at $2,050.02 an ounce.

Indian benchmark equity indices ended higher a day before the budget, led by gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Investors also await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting, due later on Wednesday.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 186 points, or 0.86%, higher at 21,708.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 544.86 points, or 0.77%, to end at 71,752.11.

Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian equities after a day on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,660.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 2,542.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 7 paise to close at Rs 83.04 against the U.S. dollar.