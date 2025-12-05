Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 5

HUL: The company’s share price will get adjusted for the demerger of Kwality Wall’s India. The record date is Dec. 5.

ITC Hotels: British American Tobacco (BAT) to offload shares worth nearly Rs 3,000 crore in ITC Hotels at a floor price of Rs 205.65 via large deals on Friday. BAT via affiliates intend to sell between 7% and 15.3% stake in ITC Hotels to investors. BAT currently holds a 15.3% stake in ITC Hotels. BAT held a 22.9% stake in ITC as of September. ITC owns 39.85% in ITC Hotels.

Brookfield India REIT: The company launched QIP worth Rs 3500 crore at an indicative issue price of Rs 320, a 3.4% discount to CMP. Fundraising to be used towards Funding the upfront consideration for the Ecoworld acquisition and repayment of debt.

Tata Capital: NBFCs poised to deliver continued credit growth at 15-17% CAGR.

Seamec: In pact with HAL offshore to offer charter hire of multi support vessel ‘SEAMEC AGASTYA’.

Tata Steel: HC extended the interim relief for demand orders from Odisha, Jaipur till Dec. 12. The company had challenged 2 demand notices of alleged shortfall in mineral dispatches from Sukinda Chromite Block. Two demand notices are worth Rs 1,902 crore & Rs 2,410 crore.

Tata Power: Expects operations at Mundra unit to resume by Dec. 31.

Lloyds Engineering: In pact with Virtualabs Srl, Italy to develop radar technology in Defence & civil applications.

IIFL Capital: SAT (Securities Appellate Tribunal) reduced the penalty on arm IIFL Commodities, to Rs 40 lakh per year for FY15–FY17, totaling Rs 1.20 crore. Previously, the penalties ranged between Rs 1.19 crore and Rs 3.29 crore per financial year.

RailTel Corp: Received Rs 63.9 crore work order from Central Public works department to Design, Implement ICT network.

Zen Tech: Received orders worth Rs 120 crore from Defence Ministry to supply comprehensive training node.

Ashiana Housing: Board meet on Dec.11 to consider fundraising via NCDs.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: Incorporated arm Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC International.

Paisalo Digital: Board Meet on Dec. 9 to consider allotment of NCDs via Private Placement basis.

Isgec Heavy Engineering: 26% stake acquisition of FPEL HR1 energy delayed by 30 days due to certain procedural formalities from FPEL HR1 Energy.

Diamond Power: Received Rs 748 crore order from Adani Green to supply cables for Khavda & Rajasthan project.

Nibe: Received possession of 3.14 lakh Sqm plot at Shirdi industrial area.

MCX: The company clarifies that the news related to weekly expiry or other messages is baseless & factually inaccurate.

Deepak Nitrite: Arm Commenced manufacturing operations at Nitric acid plant in Gujarat.

Tembo Global: Approved the allotment of 2.2 lakh shares at an issue price of Rs 492 per share worth Rs 10.9 crore.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy: Bombay high court passed order in suit of Axis Bank, defendant to deposit Rs 6 1.4 crore to defend leave.

Panorama Studios: Executed pact with Jija film co & Mahaparv films to distribute theatrical rights of Marathi Film ‘Lagnacha Shot’.

HCL Tech: Partnered with Strategy for global adoption of AI-powered semantic layer strategy Mosaic.

Excelsoft Tech: Partnered with AQA to create Joint AI Taskforce for R&D Projects. R&D focuses on advanced ethical and secure AI for E-Marking of handwritten student responses.

Ratnaveer Precision: Closed QIP, approved the allocation of 1.28 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 145 per share.