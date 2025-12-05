Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 5
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Good morning!
The Nifty closed above the 26,000 mark, snapping its four-day losing streak. The index saw an uptick of 0.18% or 47.75 points to 26,033.75. The Nifty consolidated in the 250-point range, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and SBI Life Insurance Ltd. gaining the most in trade.
Stocks in News
HUL: The company’s share price will get adjusted for the demerger of Kwality Wall’s India. The record date is Dec. 5.
ITC Hotels: British American Tobacco (BAT) to offload shares worth nearly Rs 3,000 crore in ITC Hotels at a floor price of Rs 205.65 via large deals on Friday. BAT via affiliates intend to sell between 7% and 15.3% stake in ITC Hotels to investors. BAT currently holds a 15.3% stake in ITC Hotels. BAT held a 22.9% stake in ITC as of September. ITC owns 39.85% in ITC Hotels.
Brookfield India REIT: The company launched QIP worth Rs 3500 crore at an indicative issue price of Rs 320, a 3.4% discount to CMP. Fundraising to be used towards Funding the upfront consideration for the Ecoworld acquisition and repayment of debt.
Tata Capital: NBFCs poised to deliver continued credit growth at 15-17% CAGR.
Seamec: In pact with HAL offshore to offer charter hire of multi support vessel ‘SEAMEC AGASTYA’.
Tata Steel: HC extended the interim relief for demand orders from Odisha, Jaipur till Dec. 12. The company had challenged 2 demand notices of alleged shortfall in mineral dispatches from Sukinda Chromite Block. Two demand notices are worth Rs 1,902 crore & Rs 2,410 crore.
Tata Power: Expects operations at Mundra unit to resume by Dec. 31.
Lloyds Engineering: In pact with Virtualabs Srl, Italy to develop radar technology in Defence & civil applications.
IIFL Capital: SAT (Securities Appellate Tribunal) reduced the penalty on arm IIFL Commodities, to Rs 40 lakh per year for FY15–FY17, totaling Rs 1.20 crore. Previously, the penalties ranged between Rs 1.19 crore and Rs 3.29 crore per financial year.
RailTel Corp: Received Rs 63.9 crore work order from Central Public works department to Design, Implement ICT network.
Zen Tech: Received orders worth Rs 120 crore from Defence Ministry to supply comprehensive training node.
Ashiana Housing: Board meet on Dec.11 to consider fundraising via NCDs.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: Incorporated arm Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC International.
Paisalo Digital: Board Meet on Dec. 9 to consider allotment of NCDs via Private Placement basis.
Isgec Heavy Engineering: 26% stake acquisition of FPEL HR1 energy delayed by 30 days due to certain procedural formalities from FPEL HR1 Energy.
Diamond Power: Received Rs 748 crore order from Adani Green to supply cables for Khavda & Rajasthan project.
Nibe: Received possession of 3.14 lakh Sqm plot at Shirdi industrial area.
MCX: The company clarifies that the news related to weekly expiry or other messages is baseless & factually inaccurate.
Deepak Nitrite: Arm Commenced manufacturing operations at Nitric acid plant in Gujarat.
Tembo Global: Approved the allotment of 2.2 lakh shares at an issue price of Rs 492 per share worth Rs 10.9 crore.
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy: Bombay high court passed order in suit of Axis Bank, defendant to deposit Rs 6 1.4 crore to defend leave.
Panorama Studios: Executed pact with Jija film co & Mahaparv films to distribute theatrical rights of Marathi Film ‘Lagnacha Shot’.
HCL Tech: Partnered with Strategy for global adoption of AI-powered semantic layer strategy Mosaic.
Excelsoft Tech: Partnered with AQA to create Joint AI Taskforce for R&D Projects. R&D focuses on advanced ethical and secure AI for E-Marking of handwritten student responses.
Ratnaveer Precision: Closed QIP, approved the allocation of 1.28 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 145 per share.
IPO Offering
Meesho: The public issue was subscribed to 7.97 times on day 2. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (6.96 times), non-institutional investors (9.18 times), and retail investors (9.14 times).
Aequs: The public issue was subscribed to 11.1 times on day 2. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.73 times), non-institutional investors (16.82 times), retail investors (32.92 times), Employees (15.18 times)
Vidya Wires: The public issue was subscribed 8.26 times on day 2. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (1.3 times), non-institutional investors (10 times), and retail investors (11.45 times).
Bulk Deals
Greenlam Industries: DSP MF bought 28.01 lakh shares (2.2%) at Rs 243.5 apiece, while HDFC MF sold 26.25 lakh shares (2.06%) at Rs 243.5 apiece.
Insider Trade
TGV Sraac: Promoter Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo bought 40,300 shares.
Greenply Industries: Promoter Karuna Investment bought 23,000 shares.
Aarti Pharmalabs: Promoter Hetal Gogri Gala bought 63,769 shares.
Usha Martin: Promoter Rajeev Jhawar bought 10,000 shares.
Maharashtra Seamless: Promoter Stable Trading Co Ltd bought 1.59 lakh shares.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band change from 10% to 20%: Bajel Projects, Camlin Fine Sciences, Centrum Capital, Godavari Biorefineries, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, GE Vernova T&D India, Hilton Metal Forging, Inox Green Energy Services, Kernex Microsystems (INDIA), Kesoram Industries, Marine Electricals (India), Orient Technologies, Keystone Realtors, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Shankara Building Products, Shilpa Medicare, Sterlite Technologies, Suven Life Sciences, Transformers And Rectifiers (India), Thomas Scott (India), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Zen Technologies.
Price Band changes from 5% to 10%: Hind Rectifiers, V2 Retail.
Ex-demerger record date: HUL demerger of Kwality Walls.
Ex-demerger listing: SKF India (Industrial)
Ex-rights issue: HCC (277:630)
Share to exit anchor Lock-In: Studs Accessories (3%), Prostarm Info Systems (53%)
Board Meeting: Ceat (Fund Raising), Tenneco Clean Air (Financial Results), Jayaswal Neco Industries (Fund raising).
Ex-Stock split: CAMS (Stock Split from Rs 10 to Rs 2)
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures up to 26,189 at a premium of 156 points.
Nifty December futures open interest down by 0.6%.
Nifty Options on Dec 9: Maximum Call open interest at 27,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 26,000.
Securities in ban period: Sammaancap, Bandhan Bank
Currency Check
Rupee closed 21 paise stronger at 89.98 against US Dollar. Intraday, it fell 23 paise to a new low of 90.42 against US dollar.
It closed at 90.19 a dollar on Wednesday.