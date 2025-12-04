Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 4
The benchmark stock market indices fell for a fourth day straight with Nifty slipping below 26,000 mark to close 0.18% lower at 25986. While the Sensex settled flat at 85106.81.
Broader market sentiment was distinctly weaker, with mid- and small-cap indices falling close to 1%.
Among sectors, the IT index was the top gainer, rallying 0.7%, supported by currency tailwinds and stable earnings visibility. The PSU Bank index lost the most, shedding over 3%, with Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda sliding 3–6% during the session.
Stocks In News
Asian Granito India: Board approved the proposal to buy 26% stake in Allomex steel.
Eris Lifesciences: Company expects sharp EPS turnaround from FY26. Total Rs 380–400 crore capex over next three quarters, fully funded from internal accruals, part of Rs 750–800 crore FY26–FY28 plan.
Websol Energy: Expanding from 1.2 GW to 5.2 GW solar cell capacity and 550 MW to 4.5 GW module capacity by CY28. Long-term 50%+ CAGR capacity growth expected between CY24–CY28.
Indian Energy Exchange: In the Nov. business update, company’s Electricity trade volume rose 17.7% year-on-year to 11,409 MU, while the real-time electricity market volume surged 40.2% year-on-year to 4,233 MU. The day-ahead market volume remained nearly flat at 5,668 MU year-on-year. The average real-time electricity market price increased 9.2% year-on-year to Rs 3.14 per unit, and the average day-ahead market price rose 6.9% Year-on-year to Rs 3.07 per unit.
Transrail Lighting: NCLT rejects plea filed by Goodrich Logistics for payment of outstanding dues regarding Service Contracts availed in 2020.
Panorama Studios International: The company executed a share purchase pact to distribute, exploit theatrical & non-theatrical releases of Marathi film tentatively titled as "Asha".
Best Agrolife: Board approved 1:10 stock split, 1:2 bonus issue.
City Union Bank: Opens new branch at Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Medical College and Hospital. Total number of branches is now at 901.
Petronet LNG: Entered 15-years ethane unloading, storage & handling services binding term sheet with ONGC.
Awfis Space Solutions: Incorporated wholly owned arm Awfis Transform.
Newgen Software Tech: Received Rs 13.9 crore order from Mercedez-Benz Financial Services India for loan management system.
Bajaj Auto: Appoints Aditya Makharia as Chief Product Officer.
Hikal: Castilia Life Sciences Buys 24.5% stake in co from Shri Rameshwara Investment, Shri Badrinath Investment. Stake acquisition is a part of a merger scheme between Shri Rameshwara Investment, Shri Badrinath Investment with Castilia Life Sciences.
Pace Digitek: Received order worth Rs 99.7 crore from Advait Greenergy for LFP Battery energy storage system.
Mukka Proteins: Received Rs 474.9 crore order from Bengaluru solid waste management.
Samvardhana Motherson: Arm Motherson Elastomers Pty completed the acquisition of Business & assets of Rubbertec Group.
Godawari Power: Received consent to operate for Expansion of Iron Ore pellet plant from 2.7 MTPA to 4.7 MTPA.
Tembo Global: Approved the allotment of 2 lakh shares at an issue price of Rs 492 per share worth Rs 10 crore on a preferential basis.
Arkade Developers: Incorporated arm Arkade 360 Facility Management.
S H Kelkar: Incorporated arm Keva ME in UAE.
OIL India: Arm Numaligarh Refinery received Navratna status from the Ministry of Finance.
Som Distilleries: Board meet on Dec. 11 to consider rights issue offer of shares worth Rs 50 crore.
Railtel Corp: Received work order worth Rs 48.8 crore from MMRDA.
ONGC: Government reappointed Arun Kumar Singh as chairman for One More Year Effective December 7.
JK Cement: Commissioned 3.3 Mn TPA clinker line-2 as part of 6 Mn TPA expansion plan. clinker capacity at panna plant Increases to 6.60 Mn TPA from 3.30 Mn TPA.
Adani Enterprises: JV AdaniConneX incorporated arm AdaniConneX Hyderabad.
J&K Bank: Reappointed Sudhir Gupta as executive director effective December 13 for 2 years.
Vedanta: NCLT approved the company's Rs 545 crore resolution plan for Incab Industries.
Vintage Coffee: Launched 100% pure instant coffee in India.
Ceinsys Tech: Signed an MoU with Aetosky Singapore Pte for enterprise Geospatial & Al-based solutions.
RVNL: Secured Rs 145.35 crore order from Southern Railway for Traction Substations.
IPO Offering
Meesho: The company is a multi-sided technology platform driving e-commerce in India by connecting four key stakeholders — consumers, sellers, logistics partners, and content creators. The company operates its e-commerce marketplace enabling consumers to access a wide range of affordable products while offering sellers a low-cost platform to grow their businesses. The public issue was subscribed to 2.35 times on day 1. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (2.12 times), non-institutional investors (1.8 times), retail investors (3.86 times).
Aequs: The company is engaged in manufacturing and operating a special economic zone in India to offer fully vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities in the Aerospace Segment. The public issue was subscribed to 3.42 times on day 1. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.66 times), non-institutional investors (3.4 times), retail investors (11.46 times), Employees (6.72 times)
Vidya Wires: The company is engaged in manufacturing copper and aluminium wires. The public issue was subscribed to 2.89 times on day 1. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.47 times), non-institutional investors (3.42 times), retail investors (4.02 times).
Bulk Deals
Uflex: First Water Fund bought 3 lakh shares (0.41%) at Rs 477 apiece, while K2 Family Private Trust sold 3 lakh shares (0.41%) at Rs 477 apiece.
Insider Trade
Jindal Steel: Promoter Jindal Cement Industries bought 2.52 lakh shares.
Gulshan Polyols: Promoter Rahul Jain bought 32,705 shares.
Sigachi Industries: Promoter RPS Industries sold 30 lakh shares.
D. B. Corp: Promoter D B Power bought 26,733 shares.
Aarti Pharmalabs: Promoter Hetal Gogri Gala bought 1.36 lakh shares.
Maharashtra Seamless: Promoter Odd & Even Trades & Finance bought 54,500 shares and Promoter Swot Trading & Services LLP bought 27,500 shares.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Rights Issue: Patel Engineering (7:40).
Ex-dividend: Engineers India.
Board Meeting: Aegis Vopak Terminals (Fund Raising)
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures down to 26,142 at a premium of 156 points.
Nifty December futures open interest up by 4.26%.
Nifty Options on Dec 9: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 26,000.
Securities in ban period: Sammaancap.
Currency Check
The rupee breached the psychologically crucial 90-per-dollar mark at the open on Wednesday, sliding 25 paise to a fresh low of 90.13 against the US dollar.
The local currency closed 31 paise lower at 90.19 against US Dollar while Intraday, it slumped 42 paise to a record low of 90.30 against the greenback.