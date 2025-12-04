Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 4

Good morning!

The benchmark stock market indices fell for a fourth day straight with Nifty slipping below 26,000 mark to close 0.18% lower at 25986. While the Sensex settled flat at 85106.81.

Broader market sentiment was distinctly weaker, with mid- and small-cap indices falling close to 1%.

Among sectors, the IT index was the top gainer, rallying 0.7%, supported by currency tailwinds and stable earnings visibility. The PSU Bank index lost the most, shedding over 3%, with Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda sliding 3–6% during the session.