Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 3
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Good morning!
The benchmark indices fell for the third straight day on Tuesday. The Nifty closed 0.55% lower at 26,032.20, whereas the Sensex closed 0.59% lower at 85,138.27.
Profit-booking in private banks weighed on the indices, overshadowing Monday's record intraday highs.
All sectoral indices closed in the red, with metals, oil and gas, private banks, consumer durables, and media each declining by around 0.5%. The Midcap index closed slightly lower by 0.22%, while the Small-cap index declined by 0.55%.
Stocks In News
Bansal Wire: The company received demand order of Rs 202 crore, including interest and penalty from Ghaziabad Tax Department. The demand pertains to issues related to availing blocked and excess input tax credit.
REC: Hemant Kumar promoted to the post of executive director of the company.
Nestle India: Received a Rs 16.6 crore tax order, including penalty, from Chennai GST Department.
Bikaji Foods: The company subscribed to additional 25,000 common stocks worth $250,000 of Bikaji USA.
IRFC: Signed a pact with Sumitomo Mitsun Banking Corp to raise $300 million via external commercial borrowing loan.
Adani Green Energy: Arm Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven incorporates arm Urjasetu Renewables, Hydrobloom Power.
Jayaswal Neco Industries: Board to meet on Dec 5 to consider raising funds up to Rs 1,800 crore via NCDs.
Yatra Online: NCLAT disposed of an appeal, directing refund of Rs 4 crore deposited under stay order to arm TSI Yatra.
TARC: Delhi authorities granted completion-cum-occupancy certificate to its arm for a luxury residential project.
Maruti Suzuki: Launches "One India, One EV Charging Platform” as India moves electric.
Motilal Oswal: Approved issuance of 30,000 NCDs worth Rs 300 crore on private placement basis.
HDFC Life Insurance: Board meet on Dec. 8 to approve commercial terms for proposed issuance of NCDs.
Vodafone Idea: The telco clarified that it has already addressed the AGR issue in earlier disclosures and will update exchanges only if further developments occur. This came in response to reports of its shares rising on expectations of year-end AGR relief.
Deep Industries: Entered a Tripartite Addendum with ONGC and arm Deep Exploration Services.
CEAT: Board to meet on Dec. 5 to consider raising funds via NCDs.
India Cements: Arm signs pact to sell entire stake in PT Adcoal Energindo, Indonesia for around Rs 5.4 crore.
Gujarat State Petronet: The form has appointed Lokesh Agarwal as CFO.
Haryana Financial Corp: Government appointed Aditya Dahiya as MD.
Panorama Studios: Executed a pact with Pavithra International Movie Makers to exploit airborne rights of Kannada film ‘Sanju Weds Geetha 2’.
Chalet Hotels: Launched a new premium brand, ‘Athiva Hotels & Resorts’. The Athiva portfolio includes six hotels with 900+ keys.
Apeejay Surrendra: Executes lease deed with Katsons Hotel & Developer for 42-room hotel.
Canara Bank: Raises funds worth Rs 3,500 crore via debentures, including a green-shoe option of Rs 2,500 crore.
Quality Power: The company received Rs 13.9 crore order for supply of coil products.
Prabha Energy: Sold its entire stake in arm Deep Natural Resources. Deep Natural Resources ceases to remain a subsidiary post the stake sale.
Aurum Proptech: Arm Helloworld Technologies India incorporates Arm Helloworld living.
Piramal Finance: The company to raise funds worth Rs 197 crore via NCDs on a private placement basis.
TVS Electronics: NCLT sanctioned a scheme of amalgamation between TVS Investments and the company.
Adani Enterprises: Arm completed the divestment of 25% stake in World Plate Collective Cuisines for Rs 2.5 lakh.
Deep Industries: Acquired 70% stake in Deep Natural Resources, making it an arm of the company.
Hindustan Copper: Executes an MoU with NTPC Mining for joint investments in critical minerals, mining, and mineral processing.
Cholamandalam Investment: The company raised Rs 500 crore via allotment of 50,000 secured non-convertible securities, while also raising funds worth Rs 500 crore via green shoe option.
IPO Offering
Meesho: The company is a multi-sided technology platform driving e-commerce in India by connecting four key stakeholders — consumers, sellers, logistics partners, and content creators. The company operates its e-commerce marketplace enabling consumers to access a wide range of affordable products while offering sellers a low-cost platform to grow their businesses. The company IPO is opening today. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of Rs 4,250 crore and offer for sale of Rs 1,171.20 crore. The price band is set at Rs 105 to Rs 111 per share. The company raised 2,439 crore from anchor investors.
Aequs: The company is engaged in manufacturing and operating a special economic zone in India to offer fully vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities in the Aerospace Segment. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of Rs 670 crore and offer for sale of Rs 251.81 crore. The price band is set at Rs 118 to Rs 124 per share. The company raised 413.9 crore from anchor investors.
Vidya Wires: The company is engaged in manufacturing copper and aluminum wires. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of Rs 274 crore and offer for sale of Rs 26 crore. The price band is set at Rs 48 to Rs 52 per share. The company raised 90 crore from anchor investors.
Bulk Deals
Bajaj Housing Finance: Bajaj Finance sold 16.66 crore shares (2%) at Rs 95.31 per share.
Juniper Hotels: Norges Bank on Account of the Government Pension Fund Global sold 21 lakh shares (0.94%) at Rs 239.02 apiece.
Rico Auto Industries: Junomoneta Finsol Private Ltd. bought 10.83 lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 122.49 apiece.
Hariom Pipe Industries: Junomoneta Finsol Private Ltd. bought 3.04 lakh shares (1.1%) at Rs 379.56 apiece.
Insider Trade
Primo Chemicals: Promoter Flowtech Industrial Projects bought 25.25 lakh shares.
Surya Roshni: Promoter Vinay Surya bought 4,329 shares.
Maharashtra Seamless: Promoter Brahmadev Holding and Trading Limited bought 1.95 lakh shares.
Usha Martin: Promoter Rajeev Jhawar bought 5,000 shares.
Trading Tweaks
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Dynamic Services & Security.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures down to 26,228 at a premium of 196 points.
Nifty December futures open interest down by 3.5%.
Nifty Options on Dec 9: Maximum Call open interest at 27,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,500.
Securities in ban period: Sammaancap.
Currency Check
Sentiment remained fragile as the rupee hit a record low of 89.92 against the US dollar, driven by strong dollar demand from corporates, importers and persistent FPI outflows.