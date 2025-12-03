Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 3

Good morning!

The benchmark indices fell for the third straight day on Tuesday. The Nifty closed 0.55% lower at 26,032.20, whereas the Sensex closed 0.59% lower at 85,138.27.

Profit-booking in private banks weighed on the indices, overshadowing Monday's record intraday highs.

All sectoral indices closed in the red, with metals, oil and gas, private banks, consumer durables, and media each declining by around 0.5%. The Midcap index closed slightly lower by 0.22%, while the Small-cap index declined by 0.55%.