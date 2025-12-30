Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 30

The NSE Nifty ended 100.2 points or 0.38% lower at 25,942.1, while the BSE Sensex closed 345.91 points or 0.41% down at 84,695.54.

Tata Steel Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. emerged as the top gainers for the day.

Reliance Industries Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. were the worst performers of the Nifty 50 index.