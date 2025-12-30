Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 30
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Good morning!
The GIFT Nifty is trading at a 0.07% decline at 25,943.50 as of 6:45 a.m., indicating a muted open for the benchmark Nifty 50.
S&P 500 futures trade 0.07% lower.
Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 0.16% higher.
Market Recap
The NSE Nifty ended 100.2 points or 0.38% lower at 25,942.1, while the BSE Sensex closed 345.91 points or 0.41% down at 84,695.54.
Tata Steel Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. emerged as the top gainers for the day.
Reliance Industries Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. were the worst performers of the Nifty 50 index.
US Market Wrap
US stocks slipped for a second straight day as traders trimmed bets on tech megacaps before the end of the year, reported Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, with shares of Tesla Inc., Nvidia Corp. and Meta Platforms among the Big Tech decliners. The Nasdaq 100 slid 0.5%. In US government bonds, the yield on 10-year Treasuries edged lower to 4.11%.
Asian Market Update
A rally in Asian stocks paused after a seven-day run, tracking technology-led declines on Wall Street.
MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia Pacific shares was down 0.1% in early trading. Contracts on the S&P 500 Index also edged lower after the US benchmark fell 0.3% Monday and the Nasdaq 100 slid 0.5%. Tesla Inc., Nvidia Corp. and Meta Platforms were among the Big Tech decliners in the session, reports Bloomberg.
Commodity Check
Oil retained most of its recent gains as traders balanced geopolitical risks spanning Venezuela, Russia, and Iran against worries over excess supply.
West Texas Intermediate hovered near $58 a barrel after climbing 2.4% on Monday, while Brent closed just under $62.
Silver stabilised following its steepest single-day decline in more than five years, as investors locked in profits after a strong year-end surge.
The metal stayed above $72 an ounce on Tuesday, after plunging 9% in the prior session, while gold was largely unchanged after recording its sharpest drop in two months.
Stocks In News
Bharat Electronics: The company received an additional order worth Rs 569 crore. Major orders include radars, tank overhaul, communication equipment, fire control systems, simulators, antenna stabilization systems, security software, components, upgrades, spares, services etc
RVNL: The company emerges as the lowest bidder for Rs 201 crore project from east coast railway.
Timex Group: Promoter Timex group luxury watches to exercise the oversubscription option of up to 45 lakh shares or 4.47% stake. The total offer size to be 90.18 lakh shares or 8.93% stake.
Bharat Dynamics, Shipbuilding Cos, BHE, Data Pattern, Solar Industries Astra: DAC clears proposals worth deal worth INR 79000 crore
Indostar Capital Finance: The board approved the sale of a portion of its CV loan book worth Rs 136 crore to Phoenix asset reconstruction company for Rs 109 crore.
Cupid: The board gives in-principle approval to set up a new FMCG manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.
Gujarat Narmada Valley: Gujarat government appointed Rajkumar Beniwal as Managing Director of the company. T Natarajan resigned as Managing Director.
Lupin: The company signed an exclusive pact with Gan & Lee for GLP-1 receptor agonist Bofanglutide. Bofanglutide is a fortnightly injection used to treat Type-2 Diabetes, Obesity in adults.
Grasim Industries: Board approved the merger proposal of Essel Mining & Industries, arm with Aditya Birla Renewables.
Deccan Gold Mines: Approved the allotment of 3.9 crore shares at an Issue Price of Rs 80/Share to eligible equity shareholders.
Indigo: The company revised the pay structure for pilots by restructuring additional allowances, which is expected to increase take-home pay. The changes come alongside the FDTL adjustment and include a 50% hike in the Domestic Layover Allowance, raising it to Rs 3,000 for Captains and Rs 1,500 for First Officers. The airline has also increased the Deadhead Allowance to Rs 4,000 per hour for Captains and Rs 2,000 per hour for First Officers.
Afcons Infra: The company achieved a breakthrough in CIDCO water tunnel project. The company offers to complete the project six months ahead of schedule.
Endurance Tech: The company receives approval from Italian Chamber of Commerce for merger of arms. The effective date of the merger to be Jan 1, 2026.
John Cockerill India: Promoter John Cockerill SA sold 3.89% stake in the company. The shareholding decreased to 70.92%.
ESAF Small Finance Bank: The bank transfers NPA, written-off loans worth Rs 1,694 crore to asset reconstruction company for Rs 183 crore.
Prime Focus: Incorporated Arm Brahma AI ME in UAE.
Lloyds Engineering Woks: Board approved the merger plan Of Lloyds Infra, Metalfab Hightech and Techno Industries with the company.
Indian Bank: Receives RBI’s approval or exercise of call option on captioned tier 2 bonds Series V.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals: Chairman, Director & Promoter Devendra Kumar Jain passed away.
Senco Gold: Strategic & Marketing Tie-up with August Jewellery extended till 31st March, 2026.
SCI India Land and Assets: Ministry approved the extension of additional CMD charge at SCI India Land and Assets. Captain BK Tyagi, CMD of Shipping Corp, continued the role from Jan 1 to June 30, 2026. The appointment subject to approval of the appointments committee of Cabinet.
Niraj Cement: The company received an Rs 96.1 crore order from border roads organization authority and received an Rs 36.9 crore order from MMRDA.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India: The company launched a premium motorcycle engine oil range ‘Gulf Syntrac’.
Orient Tech: The company received board approval for 1:10 bonus issue on December 19.
Hinduja Global Solutions: Shareholders approved the re-appointment of Vynsley Fernandes as Whole-Time Director.
BGR Energy: Received tax demand of Rs 3.3 crore including penalty from Nellore Tax Body.
Aditya Birla Capital: The company made an investment of Rs 40 crore in Aditya Birla capital digital on a rights basis.
Waaree Energies: Arm sets up 2 solar inverter line manufacturing facilities with annual capacity of 1.525 GW each at Gujarat factory. The arm commenced operations at the Gujarat facility and Amit Paithankar Resigns as Ceo Effective May 15, 2026, To Pursue Opportunities Outside Co
Kesar India: Acquired 9.88-acre land in Nagpur.
Viceroy Hotels: The company completed acquisition of 100% stake of SLN terminus hotels & Resorts in accordance with terms & conditions of SPA.
Ceinsys Tech: The Promoter Sameer Dattatraya Meghe Sells 2.16% Stake
Medplus Health: Catalyst Trusteeship sells 3.47% stake in co; shareholding reduces to 5.51%
Indian Overseas Bank: Gets Approval from RBI To Set Up IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City, Gujarat
Hindalco: Arm Novelis in Subscription Pact with AV Minerals. AV Minerals to Buy 50 Lk Of Novelis’s Common Shares At $150/Share For $750 Mn
Bandhan Bank: Concludes Sale of Unsecured NPA Portfolio With principal outstanding of Rs 3,165.25 crore as on Nov 30 for Rs 569.75 crore, Concludes Sale Of Unsecured Written-off Loan Portfolio With principal outstanding of Rs 3,707.11 crore, as on Nov 30 to Phoenix ARC
Reliance Industries: The Company Clarifies Report Stating, ‘India Claims $30 Bn from Co, Bp For Underproduction from Gas Field’ Is Incorrect , No Claim Of $30 Bn Against Co & Bp
Orient Green: Approves EPC Contract To be Entered Between Arm Delta Renewable Energy & Remon Solutions and Approves EPC Contract of Rs 99.4 crore To Develop Solar Power Project in Tamil Nadu.
IPO Listing
Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality: The company shares to debut on Wednesday. The company specializes in providing multispeciality healthcare services, including secondary and tertiary care, across multiple locations in Gujarat, India. The public issue was subscribed to 5.21 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (1.06 times), non-institutional investors (5.73 times), retail investors (19.04 times).
Bulk Deals
Entero Healthcare Solutions: Smallcap World Fund sold 22.69 lakh shares (5.22%) while 21.82 lakh shares (5.02%) at Rs 950 apiece.
Nazara Technologies: SBI Mutual Fund sold 45 lakh shares (1.21%) at Rs 240.03 apiece.
Patel Engineering: Neomile Growth Fund-Series I sold 2 crore shares (2.58%) at Rs 29.05 apiece while Neomile Corporate Advisory sold 45.26 lakh shares (0.58%) at Rs 29.05 apiece.
Honasa Consumer: Varun Alagh bought 18.51 lakh shares (0.57%), while Fireside Ventures Investment Fund I sold 18.51 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 270 apiece.
Tourism Finance Corp: Ekta Halwasiya sold 26.5 lakh shares (2.93%) at Rs 63.7 apiece
Insider Trade
Bajaj Finance: Promoter Siddhantnayan Bajaj bought 9.02 lakh shares; Promoter Sanjali Bajaj bought 9.02 lakh shares.
Shoppers Stop: Promoter Capstan Trading Llp bought 25,871 shares.
John Cockerill India: Promoter Johncockerill Sa sold 3331 shares.
Ultramarine & Pigments: Promoter Pravin Rangachari bought 4,300 shares.
Trading Tweaks
Board Meeting: Steel Exchange India (Fundraising)
Share to exit anchor Lock-in: Pace Digitek (3%), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (17%).
List of securities to be included from ASM Framework: KNR Constructions, Rail Vikas Nigam.
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Meesho.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures down by 0.44% to 26,119 at a premium of 77 points.
Nifty December futures open interest up by 75%.
Nifty Options on Dec 30: Maximum Call open interest at 26,100 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,900.
Securities in ban period: Sammaan Capital