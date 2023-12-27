Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 27

Wall Street kicked off the final week of 2023 on a quieter note after a ferocious rally that put the U.S. stock market within striking distance of its record, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.35% and 0.42%, respectively, as of 1.19 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.35%.

Brent crude was trading 2.95% higher at $81.40 a barrel. Gold was up 0.27% at $2,058.63 an ounce.

India's benchmark indices ended higher for the third day on Tuesday, despite starting the day flat, as HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. gained.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 91.95 points, or 0.43%, higher at 21,441.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 229.84 points, or 0.32%, up at 71,336.80.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 95.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 167.04 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened 4 paise to close at 83.19 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.