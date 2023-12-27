Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 27
Wall Street kicked off the final week of 2023 on a quieter note after a ferocious rally that put the U.S. stock market within striking distance of its record, Bloomberg reported.
The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.35% and 0.42%, respectively, as of 1.19 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.35%.
Brent crude was trading 2.95% higher at $81.40 a barrel. Gold was up 0.27% at $2,058.63 an ounce.
India's benchmark indices ended higher for the third day on Tuesday, despite starting the day flat, as HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. gained.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 91.95 points, or 0.43%, higher at 21,441.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 229.84 points, or 0.32%, up at 71,336.80.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 95.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 167.04 crore, the NSE data showed.
Stocks To Watch
Aditya Birla Capital: The company made investments of Rs 850 crore in Aditya Birla Finance via share subscription and of Rs 50 crore in Aditya Birla Capital Digital.
Piramal Enterprises: The company’s unit, Piramal Consumer Products, had acquired Piramal Tower from the promoter for Rs 875 crore. The company has also invested Rs 289.6 crore in Piramal Consumer Products via rights issues.
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia: The company received the letter of award for orders worth Rs 899 crore from the Uttarakhand government for development projects.
Kansai Nerolac Paints: The company will sell a land parcel in Mumbai's Lower Parel along with a building there for Rs 726 crore to Aethon Developers.
SJVN: The company bagged a 100 MW solar power project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam. Unit SJVN Green Energy will develop a project at a tentative cost of Rs 550 crore.
Cupid: Universal-Halwasiya Group acquired an additional 26% stake for Rs 113 crore via an open offer.
Karnataka Bank: The company has enabled payment of direct tax (income tax or advance tax) for its customers.
Life Insurance Corp: The board has approved the proposal to set up a branch office in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone: The company will consider fundraising via non-convertible debentures on Jan. 3.
Power Grid: The company started commercial operations at the 500 MW wind energy zone in Tamil Nadu. It has also acquired Vataman Transmission for Rs 18.2 crore and the Koppal-Gadag transmission SPV in Karnataka for Rs 18.4 crore from Power Finance Corp.
Zydus Lifesciences: The company’s unit received an income tax demand worth Rs 284.58 crore for AY 2023–24. The company believes the entire demand will be nullified post-rectification.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Zee Learn: Axis Bank has filed an insolvency petition against Zee Learn in the National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai.
Elpro International: The company acquired 4.65 lakh shares of ONGC for Rs 9.7 crore.
Amber Enterprise: The company’s unit and Nexxbase Marketing-Noise Brand have incorporated a joint venture, 'Stelltek Technologies', with a shareholding ratio of 50:50, respectively, to carry on the business of manufacturing, assembling, and designing wearables and other smart electronics products.
Seamec: The company signed an MoU with HAL Offshore for the charter hire of the offshore support vessel 'Sea Pearl' for 3 years at a cost of $9.6 million.
Gabriel India: Puneet Gupta resigned as chief operating officer of a two- and three-wheeler business unit. Anand Dinkar Sontakke has been appointed to take his place.
India Glycols: The company has successfully added a further capacity of 100 KLPD to the existing grain-based distillery at the Kashipur (Uttarakhand) plant. The revised capacity of the plant is 400 KLPD and it is fully commissioned.
Bajaj Holdings: The company received GST and a penalty demand worth Rs 1.83 crore from the Commissioner of Central Tax, Pune.
Pfizer: The company received tax and penalty demands worth Rs 2.44 crore from tax authorities.
New Listings
Happy Forgings: The company’s shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 850 apiece. The Rs 1,008.59-crore IPO was subscribed 82.04 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (220.48 times), non-institutional investors (62.17 times) and retail investors (15.09 times).
Credo Brands Marketing: The company’s shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 280 apiece. The Rs 549.78 crore IPO was subscribed 51.85 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (104.92 times), non-institutional investors (55.52 times) and retail investors (19.94 times).
RBZ Jewellers: The company’s shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 100 apiece. The Rs 100 crore IPO was subscribed 16.86 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by retail investors (24.74 times), institutional investors (13.43 times), and non-institutional investors (9.27 times).
IPO Offerings
Innova Captab: The public issue was subscribed 55.26 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (116.73 times), non-institutional investors (64.95 times), and retail investors (17.15 times).
Block Deals
Lumax Auto Technologies: Asia Investment Corporation Mauritius sold 28.11 lakh shares (4.12%), while Griffin Growth Fund VCC bought 28.11 lakh shares (4.12%) at Rs 386 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Solara Active Pharma Sciences: Spiracca Ventures LLP bought 20.13 lakh shares (5.59%) at Rs 341.36 apiece.
Hi-Tech Pipes: Shruti Mohta sold 10 lakh shares (0.76%) at Rs 105.18 apiece.
Indiabulls Housing Finance: Mathew Cyriac bought 24.99 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 213.57 apiece.
Arman Financial Services: Elevation Capital V Limited sold 2.92 lakh shares (3.35%) at Rs 2,526.48 apiece.
Insider Trades
Paisalo Digital: Promoter group Equilibrated Venture Cflow bought 4.23 lakh shares on Dec. 26.
V.I.P. Industries: Promoter Kiddy Plast bought 43,822 shares on Dec. 22. Promoter group DGP Enterprises bought 70,000 shares on Dec. 22. Promoter Dilip G. Piramal bought 57,000 shares on Dec. 22.
Yasho Industries: Promoter Vinod Harilal Jhaveri bought 40,000 shares on Dec. 22.
Dr. Lal PathLabs: Promoter group Shanita Deepak Jain sold 20,100 shares on Dec. 21.
Pledge Share Details
Mangalore Chemical and Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals revoked a pledge for 10.87 lakh shares on Dec. 22.
Who's Meeting Whom
Transformers and Rectifiers: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 29.
Aditya Vision: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 27.
Kolte Patil: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 27.
Geojit Financial Services: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 29.
Flair Writing Industries: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 29.
Supriya Life Science: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 29.
Mrs Bectors Foods Specialities: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 29 and Jan. 3.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Gallantt Ispat.
Ex/record Interim Dividend: Vedanta.
Moved into a short-term ASM framework: Gallantt Ispat, Sangam (India).
Moved Out of short-term ASM framework: Marksans Pharma.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures up by 0.45% to 21,499.15 at a premium of 57.8 points.
Nifty December futures open interest down by 6.1%.
Nifty Bank December futures up by 0.66% to 47,877.25 at a premium of 152.4 points.
Nifty Bank December futures open interest up by 11.11%.
Nifty Options Dec 28 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,300.
Bank Nifty Options Dec 28 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 50,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 47,500.
Securities in the ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, National Aluminum, RBL Bank.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee weakened 4 paise to close at 83.19 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.
