Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 26
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Good morning!
Market Recap
The benchmark Indian stock market indices ended on a less merrier note after trading higher intra-day on Christmas eve. The Nifty 50 ended 0.13% lower at 26,142.10 while BSE Sensex closed 0.14% lower at 85,408.70.
Most sectoral indices fell with Nifty oil and gas and Nifty IT leading the decline, while Nifty Media and Nifty Defence were among the gainers. Nifty media emerged as top sectoral gainer.
Stocks In News
Ola Electric: Received government approval for a Rs 367 crore incentive payout under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for automobiles and auto components. The claim pertains to sales value in fiscal 2025.
KNR Constructions: Executed an agreement to sell a 100% stake in four SPVs to Indus Infra Trust for Rs 1,543 crore. The company will invest Rs 567 crore (equity and sub-debt) in the SPVs and receive Rs 1,543 crore in total consideration.
Vikran Engineering: Secured an order worth Rs 459.2 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy for EPC works of a 400 MW AC solar project.
AGI Infra: Received RERA registration for its “Urbana Square” commercial project in Jalandhar.
Brainbees Solutions: Arm Swara Baby Products acquired a 100% stake in KA Hygiene.
JSW Energy: Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) rejected a petition filed by MSEDCL challenging certain invoices raised by JSW Energy.
Faze Three: Maharashtra GST Department conducted searches at two corporate offices on December 24. The company said the inspection had no material impact on financials or regular operations.
Dilip Buildcon: Received completion certificate for a Rs 360 crore bridge construction project in Karnataka.
Adani Enterprises: Navi Mumbai International Airport commenced commercial flight operations.
L&T: Transportation & Infrastructure vertical secured an order worth Rs 1,000–2,500 crore from Mumbai Metro.
Swiggy and Eternal: Gig and platform delivery workers called for an all-India strike on Dec. 25 and 31. Workers from Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon and Flipkart participated, according to unions. Quick-commerce deliveries were suspended in parts of Gurugram.
ACME Solar: Commissioned an additional 4 MW of its 100 MW wind power project at Surendranagar, Gujarat. Total commissioned capacity now stands at 56 MW.
Lenskart: To invest Rs 18.6 crore for a 29.2% stake in South Korea-based iiNeer Corp., which develops technology-enabled eye-testing and lens-cutting equipment.
Saatvik Green Energy: Received an order worth Rs 16.7 crore from MSEDCL for 1,000 solar photovoltaic water pumps. Total order book now stands at 1,815 pumps, valued at approximately Rs 30.24 crore.
Deepak Fertiliser: Wholly owned subsidiary to acquire a 100% stake in an explosives manufacturer. Further details will be disclosed upon transaction closure.
Lodha Developers (G Corp): Karnataka Real Estate Appellate Tribunal directed Karnataka RERA to seek further compliance from G Corp. The company plans to challenge the order in an appropriate forum.
IndusInd Bank: Received a letter from the Serious Fraud Investigation Office on December 23 seeking information related to an ongoing probe.
Hindustan Copper: LIC sold a 2% stake in the company, reducing its shareholding to 4.1%.
360 ONE WAM: Incorporated a new arm, 360 ONE Global Asset Management, in GIFT City.
Sarda Energy: Invested Rs 48.2 crore in a subsidiary through a rights issue to reduce loans and streamline operations.
LT Foods: Announced a new manufacturing unit in Raichur, Karnataka, focused on regional rice varieties.
JK Cement: Declared the preferred bidder for the Kishanpura limestone block in Rajasthan.
Supreme Industries: Secured a repeat order worth Rs 54 crore from BPCL for composite LPG cylinders.
Castrol India: Motion JVCo, Stonepeak and CPP Investment Board to make an open offer to acquire a 26% stake (25.71 crore shares) at Rs 194.04 per share. Total offer size stands at Rs 4,990 crore.
IRB Infrastructure: Executed a letter agreement dated December 24, 2025, under which GIC waived certain obligations of the promoters under a 2021 share subscription agreement.
Aeroflex Industries: Approved divestment of its current and future stake in subsidiary M.R. Organisation in one or more tranches.
Cholamandalam Investment: Allotted 1 lakh NCDs aggregating to Rs 1,001 crore on a private placement basis.
Zota Healthcare: Raised Rs 350 crore via QIP through issuance of 22.8 lakh shares at Rs 1,535 per share.
IndiGo: Confirmed continued operational stability ahead of the holiday season, operating 2,100–2,200 flights daily and carrying over 1 million passengers every three days.
NTPC Green: Declared commercial operations of 69.04 MW out of the 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV project in Gujarat.
Panacea Biotec: UNICEF amended its vaccine supply contract for Easyfive-TT (2023–27). Contract value increased for 2026–27 by USD 5.25 million (about Rs 47 crore), and a fresh order of USD 3.68 million (about Rs 33 crore) was awarded for 2027.
A-1: Fixed December 31 as the record date for a bonus issue in the ratio of 3:1.
CreditAccess: Board allotted 3,000 US dollar-denominated NCDs to raise $30 million via private placement.
Nibe: Approved fund-raising of nearly Rs 252 crore through equity issuance at Rs 1,258 per share.
NTPC: Declared commercial operations of 13 MW out of 23 MW capacity at the Solapur Solar Project.
Aequs: Received a tax demand of Rs 77.9 crore from the Delhi tax authorities.
GoodLuck India: Acquired land in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, for Rs 52 crore. The agreement includes construction and post-construction furniture and fittings.
Spandana Sphoorty: Approved transfer of a stressed loan portfolio to an asset reconstruction company for Rs 35.5 crore, against gross stressed loans of Rs 493.6 crore.
KSH International: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquired a 2.3% stake, raising its shareholding to 5.38%.
Oriental Rail: Received an order worth Rs 4.9 crore from the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.
NMDC: Signed an MoU with Colorado School of Mines to establish a framework for research collaboration in mining.
Gujarat Gas: Gujarat government appointed Avantika Singh Aulakh as Managing Director.
TV Today Network: Board approved an MoU with Abhijit Realtors to sell its FM radio broadcasting business via a subsidiary for Rs 15 crore.
IPO Offering
Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality: The company specializes in providing multispeciality healthcare services, including secondary and tertiary care, across multiple locations in Gujarat, India. The public issue was subscribed to 5.21 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (1.06 times), non-institutional investors (5.73 times), retail investors (19.04 times).
Bulk Deals
Ceinsys Tech: Bigcorp Finance Capital Private Limited sold 2.42 lakh shares (1.57%) at Rs 1065.8 apiece, while Raghav Manish Nuwal bought 2.42 lakh shares (1.57%) at Rs 1065.8 apiece.
Senores Pharma: Ravi Pawankumar Sanghvi sold 2.92 lakh shares (0.64%), Yashkumar Shantilal Sanghvi sold 2.76 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 792 apiece, Astorne Capital VCC Arven sold 5 lakh shares at Rs 792 apiece.
VIP Industries: Piramal Vibhuti Investments sold 1.45 crore shares (10.26%) at Rs 388.01 apiece, DGP Securities sold 1.41 crore shares (9.94%) at Rs 388 apiece, Kemp and Co sold 33.43 lakh shares (2.35%) at Rs 388 apiece, Alcon Finance & Investments sold 27.97 lakh shares (1.97%) at Rs 388 apiece, Kiddy Plast sold 22.26 lakh shares (1.56%) at Rs 388 apiece while Multiples Private Equity Gift Fund Iv bought 1.39 crore shares (9.8%), Multiples Private Equity Fund Iv bought 1.26 crore shares (8.89%) at Rs 388 apiece.
Capital Infra Trust: Dharmayug Investments sold 1.72 crore units while 1.64 crore units at Rs 72.68 apiece.
Insider Trade
TV Today Network: Promoter Living Media India bought 4.5 lakh shares.
Gateway Distriparks: Promoter Perfect Communications bought 10 lakh shares.
Trading Tweak
Price band change from 20% to 5%: DCM Shriram Industries
Board Meeting: Coforge (Fundraising)
Ex- bonus Issue: Ram Ratna Wires
Ex-Stock split: Nuvama Wealth
Ex-demerger: DCM Shriram Industries
Share to exit anchor Lock-in: Sudeep Pharma (2%), Solarworld Energy Solutions (4%), Seshaasai Technologies (2%), Anand Rathi Shares and Stockbrokers (4%), Arisinfra Solutions (44%)
List of securities to be included from ASM Framework: DCX Systems, Quadrant Future Tek.
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Shakti Pumps (India)
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures down by 0.16% to 26164 at a premium of 22 points.
Nifty December futures open interest down by 7.8%.
Nifty Options on Dec 30: Maximum Call open interest at 26,200 and Maximum Put open interest at 26,000.
Securities in ban period: Sammaan Capital