Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 26

The benchmark Indian stock market indices ended on a less merrier note after trading higher intra-day on Christmas eve. The Nifty 50 ended 0.13% lower at 26,142.10 while BSE Sensex closed 0.14% lower at 85,408.70.

Most sectoral indices fell with Nifty oil and gas and Nifty IT leading the decline, while Nifty Media and Nifty Defence were among the gainers. Nifty media emerged as top sectoral gainer.