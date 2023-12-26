Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 26
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading on a mixed note on Tuesday on lack of significant cues.
Share indices in Japan and Australia were largely trading flat. Markets in Hong Kong declined.
The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.17% and 0.12% higher respectively as of Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.05% lower.
Brent crude was trading 0.04% lower at $73.53 a barrel. Gold was up 0.35% at $2,053.08 an ounce.
India’s benchmark indices closed higher for the second consecutive day on Friday but snapped a seven-week rally.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 94 points, or 0.44%, higher at 21,349.40 and the Sensex ended 242 points, or 0.34%, up at 71,106.96. Intraday, the Nifty hit a high of 21,390.50 points and the Sensex hit a high of 71,259.55 points.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,828.9 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,166.7 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee strengthened 13 paise to close at Rs 83.15 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.
Stocks To Watch
Aurobindo Pharma: U.S FDA's pre-approval inspection—from Dec. 11-22—at the U.S.-based unit Eugia ended with 10 observations.
Adani Power: A consortium of Adani Power received letter of intent from resolution professional of Coastal Energen after lenders approved the resolution plan.
Adani Green Energy: Completed power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corp of India to supply 1,799 MW of solar power. Concludes power offtake tie-up for the entire 8,000 MW manufacturing-linked solar tender awarded by SECI.
Zydus Lifesciences: The USFDA conducted an inspection at the API site situated in Ahmedabad between Dec. 14 and 22. The inspection was closed with six observations.
Bank of Baroda: The company raised its stake in Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to 8.51% from 5.56% for Rs 30 crore.
KPIT Technologies: The company approved the initial strategic acquisition of 13% shareholding in N-Dream AG, a cloud-based game aggregation platform for €2.7 million as a primary investment and €0.3 million as a secondary investment.
RBL Bank: RBI-appointed director, named in 2021 when the bank was going through an unexpected leadership transition, retired on Dec 23.
Talbros Automotive Components: The company approved divesting and selling its entire 40% stake in Nippon Leakless Talbros to Nippon Leakless Corp. and Leakless Gasket for a consideration of Rs 81.80 crore.
Adani Wilmar: The company's promoters, Adani Commodities and Lence, have proposed to sell their stakes to comply with the minimum public shareholding norms. The promoters sell up to a 1.24% stake between Dec. 26 and Jan. 31.
AstraZeneca Pharma: The company received a Rs 14.1 crore tax demand from the Income Tax Department for AY 2021–22.
Archean Chemical Industries: The company’s unit was declared the successful bidder for acquiring Oren Hydrocarbons.
NHPC: The company will monetize future cash flow in respect of the Kishanganga power station or any other power station of the company for 8–10 years in a single tranche during FY 2023–24 or beyond.
Rites: The company signed a MoU with Northeastern Electric Power Corp. for consultancy work.
Arman Financial Services: The company raised Rs 230 crore via QIP and set the issue price at Rs 2,195 per share, which indicates a discount of 4.96% to the floor price of Rs 2,309.51 per share.
Polycab India: The Income Tax Department has commenced search operations at the company’s premises.
Transformers and Rectifiers: The company has completed the ‘Dynamic Short Circuit Test’ on 105 MVA. The test was conducted at the national high-power test laboratory. With the successful completion of this test, the company has crossed a commendable milestone of a successful dynamic short circuit test on a record 150+ transformers in the last two decades.
Grindwell Norton: The company approved the investment of Rs 11 crore in VEH Wind Energy and an investment of Rs 15 crore in Advanced Synthetic Minerals.
TTK Prestige: The company appointed Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan as the Chief Executive Officer.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company launched a new product 'CAVELO' in the category of 70W well glass trade to cater to the domestic market.
Power Finance Corp: The company’s unit incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, namely KHAVDA PSl and three transmissions for the development of "Provision of Dynamic Reactive Compensation at Khavda Pooling Station 1 and Khavda Pooling Station 3."
Carysil: Acrysil USA Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carysil Ltd., acquired 100% membership interest of United Granite LLC.
PNC Infratech: PNC Infratech's PNC Unnao Highways received provisional completion certificate on Dec. 25 for NHAI project worth Rs 1,602 crore.
New Listings
Motisons Jewellers: The company’s shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 55 apiece. The Rs 151.09 crore IPO was subscribed 159.61 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (157.40 times), non-institutional investors (233.91 times), and retail investors (122.28 times).
Muthoot Microfin: The company’s shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 291 apiece. The Rs 960 crore IPO was subscribed 11.52 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (17.47 times), non-institutional investors (13.20 times), and retail investors (7.61 times), and portion reserved for employees (2.87 times).
Suraj Developers: The company’s shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 360 apiece. The Rs 400 crore IPO was subscribed 15.65 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (24.31 times), non-institutional investors (18.9 times), and retail investors (9.3 times).
IPO Offerings
Azad Engineering: The public issue was subscribed 80.65 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (179.66 times), non-institutional investors (87.61 times), and retail investors (23.79 times).
Innova Captab: The public issue was subscribed 3.54 times on day 2. The bids were led by retail investors (5.02 times), non-institutional investors (3.28 times) and institutional investors (1.09 times).
Block Deals
V-Guard Industries: Chittilappilly Thomas Kochuouseph sold 45 lakh shares (1.03%), while Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 35 lakh shares (0.8%), and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 10 lakh shares (0.23%) at Rs 286 apiece.
Bulk Deals
IIFL Finance: FIH Mauritius Investments sold 2.16 crore shares (5.66%) at Rs 554.64 apiece. Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 26.2 lakh shares (0.68%) at Rs 551.01 apiece, Mansi Share & Stock Advisors bought 21.44 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 555.42 apiece, and F3 Advisors bought 20.92 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 553.06 apiece.
Sansera Engineering: CVCIGP II Employee Ebene sold 12 lakh shares (2.25%) at Rs 966.1 apiece, while HDFC Standard Life Insurance bought 8.25 lakh shares (1.54%) at Rs 965 apiece.
Allcargo Gati: Equirus Wealth sold 19.68 lakh shares (1.51%) at Rs 129.04 apiece.
Antony Waste Handling Cell: The Miri Strategic Emerging Markets Fund LP bought 2.26 lakh shares (0.79%) at Rs 492.23 apiece.
Insider Trades
VIP Industries: Promoter group Kiddy Plast bought 2.9 lakh shares between Dec. 20 and 21.
Bengal and Assam Company: Promoter group Accurate Finman Services bought 6,000 shares on Dec. 20, Promoter group Nav Bharat Vanijya bought 2,000 shares on Dec. 20, Promoter group J.K. Credit & Finance bought 10,000 shares on Dec. 20 and Promoter Hari Shankar Singhania Holdings sold 18,000 shares on Dec. 20.
Shalimar Paints: Promoter group Kusum Mittal sold 50,000 shares on Dec.22.
Ultramarine and Pigments: Promoter S Narayanan sold 6,161 shares on Dec. 20.
Fusion Micro Finance: Promoter Devesh Sachdev bought 6,125 shares on Dec. 21.
Deccan Gold Mines: Promoter Rama Mines Mauritius sold 99,515 shares between Dec.18 and 19.
Sapphire Foods: Promoter Sagista Realty Advisors sold 1.16 lakh shares on Dec. 20.
Pledge Share Details
Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals created a pledge of five lakh shares on Dec. 22.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Kilburn Engineering: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 26.
Mahindra Holidays and Resorts: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 28.
Sky Gold: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 4.
Aditya Vision: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 28.
UltraTech Cement: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 26
Ramkrishna Forgings: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 28.
Trading Tweaks
Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Ashapura Minechem, D B Realty.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures up by 0.16% to 21,385.05 at a premium of 35.65 points.
Nifty December futures open interest down by 1.4%.
Nifty Bank December futures down by 1.1% to 47,575.6 at a premium of 83.75 points.
Nifty Bank December futures open interest down by 8.05%.
Nifty Options Dec 28 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.
Bank Nifty Options Dec 28 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 50,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 45,000.
Securities in the ban period: Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Tower, National Aluminium, and SAIL.
Money Markey Update
The Indian rupee strengthened 13 paise to close at 83.15 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.