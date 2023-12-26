Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 26

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading on a mixed note on Tuesday on lack of significant cues.

Share indices in Japan and Australia were largely trading flat. Markets in Hong Kong declined.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.17% and 0.12% higher respectively as of Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.05% lower.

Brent crude was trading 0.04% lower at $73.53 a barrel. Gold was up 0.35% at $2,053.08 an ounce.

India’s benchmark indices closed higher for the second consecutive day on Friday but snapped a seven-week rally.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 94 points, or 0.44%, higher at 21,349.40 and the Sensex ended 242 points, or 0.34%, up at 71,106.96. Intraday, the Nifty hit a high of 21,390.50 points and the Sensex hit a high of 71,259.55 points.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,828.9 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,166.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened 13 paise to close at Rs 83.15 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.